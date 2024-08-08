Docket Number: FDA-2018-D-0342 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

This guidance provides recommendations for the development of drug and biological products for the treatment of patients with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). This guidance discusses pathological diagnosis and staging, risk stratification, and trial design, including assessment of appropriate clinical endpoints.

This guidance, when finalized, will replace the final guidance titled BCG-Unresponsive Nonmuscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Developing Drugs and Biologics for Treatment published in February 2018.