SOS Extermination Unveil Specialist Ant Extermination Services in Montreal

Montreal, QC, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOS Extermination, a leading extermination company offering professional and efficient pest management, is happy to announce the launch of its specialist ant extermination services. The Exterminateur de fourmis service caters to both commercial and residential clients and discreetly and quickly provides a long-lasting solution to ant infestations while exceeding customer expectations.

The new ant extermination service by SOS Extermination is available 24/7 with its emergency service and leverages its highly trained, state-certified and licensed exterminator specialists’ extensive knowledge in ant extermination to protect homes and businesses across the state with innovative technology and customized solutions. The Best Pest Control Company In Montreal Canada use only the most environmentally friendly products to protect family, pets, and the surrounding ecosystem to keep a property ant-free.

“While some all-natural remedies can prevent these pests, they will not eradicate the colony, which is the only way to keep ants away forever,” said Oussama Loumrhari, founder of SOS Extermination. Our new professional ant extermination service can identify the most dangerous ant species, such as carpenter ants and fire ants while stopping the formation of new colonies to quickly stop their momentum.”

From Exterminateur coquerelle and the removal of termites, cockroaches, ticks, fleas and spiders to its new ant extermination service, SOS Extermination provides technicians who utilize effective methods, such as inspections and maintenance, as well as pest baits and treatments to deliver impressive results and complete customer satisfaction.

To further help clients determine if their home or business is dealing with an ant infestation, SOS Extermination has also released a helpful guide that includes some places ants can be found and why. These include:

Ants are looking for a food source: Ants are constantly looking for food and water. They like sweet foods, bread, pet food, and moist areas, and they are usually found in crumbs or a liquid.

They are attracted to damp areas, including any area where there is standing water inside a home or business. Ants will even chew on wet towels or clothes to get the water out.

Ants seek shelter: Ants may find suitable nesting sites in quiet areas of a home, such as crawl spaces. Some species, such as carpenter ants, establish satellite nests in addition to their main colony. These satellite nests may be located inside walls or wooden structures.

SOS Extermination in Montreal Canada offers a full range of personalized services that guarantee in-depth knowledge of an ant problem. These services deliver targeted advice on the measures clients should consider to achieve the best ant extermination solutions.

“Dealing with an ant infestation is a common and frustrating experience for any homeowner. Not only is it nearly impossible to get rid of them, but some species can be dangerous and even destructive. It is always best to call a professional ant exterminator. SOS-Extermination is your local leader and expert in ant extermination,” furthered founder Oussama Loumrhari.

With a certified and experienced team of specialists in pest management and preventive control, as well as the prioritization of effective, safe and ecological extermination methods, SOS Extermination has earned the reputation as the Best Pest Control Company In Montreal Canada.

SOS Extermination encourages residential and commercial residents of Montreal, Ottawa, and Gatineau in urgent need of an ant exterminator or specialist in pest removal to call +1 514-501-2076 or fill out the form via its website to receive a free estimate.

About SOS Extermination

With a certified team boasting over 15 years of experience, SOS Extermination understands the importance of acting quickly and effectively to eliminate pests and prevent any future infestations. Providing pest control for both private and commercial clients while maintaining a commitment to use the most efficient measures that are personalized to each infestation’s specific needs, SOS Extermination ensures long-lasting results and some of the highest standards in the pest control industry.

More Information

To learn more about SOS Extermination and the launch of its specialist ant extermination services, please visit the website at https://sos-extermination.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/sos-extermination-unveil-specialist-ant-extermination-services-in-montreal/

SOS Extermination 3665 Avenue Ridgewood #508 Montreal QC H3V 1B4 Canada +1 514-501-2076 https://sos-extermination.com/