Dr. Tyler Hill Joins Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery

Will Treat Patients in Newport News, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Tyler Hill, DDS, has joined Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery in Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Hill will be accepting new patients there immediately.



“Dr. Hill is accomplished, proficient and devoted to providing patients with outstanding care. We strive to provide every patient with the highest quality care that’s safe, comprehensive, compassionate and personalized. Having another like-minded surgeon on our team will enable us to continue doing that on a larger scale, and that’s something we’re all excited about,” said Dr. N. Ray Lee, managing partner of Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery.

The son of an orthodontist, Dr. Hill planned to join his father’s practice before discovering a passion for surgery during college. Dr. Hill earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science with a minor in chemistry from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also competed as a Division 1 swimming athlete.

After that, he earned his DDS at The University of North Carolina School of Dentistry and a certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) at Virginia Commonwealth University. In addition, he completed a comprehensive OMS residency at The University of Texas at Houston Health Science Center.

Dr. Hill is trained in the full scope of OMS, from exodontia to cancer resection and reconstruction and everything in between. He has particular medical interests in dentoalveolar and implant surgery, benign pathology and reconstruction, and orthognathic and trauma surgeries. A strong believer in the importance of continuing education, Dr. Hill is always looking for ways to improve his knowledge and skills in order to continuously deliver the highest quality care to his patients.

“Dr. Lee and the Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery team have a well-deserved and widespread reputation for clinical excellence both in the Newport News community and throughout the OMS specialty,” said Dr. Hill. “I look forward to joining this team, to learning from them and collaborating together to provide our patients with the highest quality patient care.”

Located in Newport News, Virginia, Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery provides a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery services. Led by Dr. N. Ray Lee, the Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery team provides high quality patient care that’s safe, comprehensive, compassionate and personalized. Oyster Point Oral & Facial Surgery is a partner practice of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a management services firm that sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. For more information, visit www.oysterpointoralandfacialsurgery.com.

