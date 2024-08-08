Woodward Announces Five-Year Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Agreement with Lufthansa Technik

Work on aircraft engine components will be provided at Woodward’s Rockford, IL, and Prestwick, UK, locations

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial applications, announced today that it has entered a five-year Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services agreement with Lufthansa Technik. Lufthansa Technik is a provider of regular maintenance and repair of critical fuel system components operating within fleets of various commercial airlines.



Woodward will continue to provide MRO work for Lufthansa Technik relating to certain Woodward-manufactured components. The work will be done at the company’s Rockford, IL, and Prestwick, UK, locations.

“This agreement reinforces the long-standing relationship between Lufthansa Technik and Woodward that has spanned more than 25 years,” said John Di Silvestro, Woodward’s Senior Vice-President of Sales, Marketing & Services. “We look forward to working with Lufthansa Technik in the global MRO market to provide component support services across all Woodward widebody and narrowbody engine components.”

“We see great value in working closer with Woodward as one of the leading OEMs for engine related components,” said Thomas Böttger, Vice President of Corporate Procurement at Lufthansa Technik. “We are ready to expand the collaboration to other aircraft and engine types to further provide best in class MRO service on Woodward components.”

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs more than 23,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

For additional information, visit the website: www.lufthansa-technik.com



CONTACT:

Jennifer Regina

970-559-8840

jennifer.regina@woodward.com