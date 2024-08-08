Submit Release
Rumble's Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski to Hold a Post-Earnings Live Stream with Matt Kohrs via Rumble Studio

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, announced today that Chris Pavlovski, the Chairman and CEO of Rumble, will be interviewed by Matt Kohrs on Monday, August 12, 2024, shortly after the earnings call. The interview will be streamed live on the Matt Kohrs Rumble channel at rumble.com/MattKohrs using Rumble’s streaming platform, Rumble Studio. Viewers will be able to submit questions to Mr. Pavlovski in the comments section of the live stream.

Mr. Pavlovski’s interview with Matt Kohrs will focus on Rumble’s second quarter 2024 accomplishments and future initiatives and will follow Rumble’s release of its second quarter 2024 earnings results. As previously announced, Rumble’s earnings call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 12, 2024. Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com under ‘News & Events’.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.


