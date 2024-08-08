Royal colleges in Northern Ireland come together to condemn violence in Belfast

The joint statement from 15 professional health bodies states:

‘We are appalled by the scenes of rioting in Belfast this week. It is unacceptable that local businesses have been attacked and that as a consequence, health service staff feel under threat. There are also reports of nurses deciding to leave Northern Ireland because they feel so unsafe.

‘We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in the health service who work tirelessly every day to help patients in times of greatest need. We offer our support to all those affected.’

Dr Aidan O’Neill, RCP lead fellow for Northern Ireland said:

‘This mindless violence is absolutely unacceptable. Those of us working in the health service know how much we value our colleagues. Regardless of background, language or religion, everyone deserves to feel safe on the streets of Northern Ireland.

‘Our hospitals and emergency services are under extreme pressure as it is, and the people involved in this rioting should remember that their behaviour could have a knock-on effect, preventing us from helping others who might need us.’

Signatories

1. Royal College of Anaesthetists

2. Royal College of Emergency Medicine

3. Royal College of General Practitioners

4. Royal College of Midwives

5. Royal College of Nursing

6. Royal College of Ophthalmologists

7. Royal College of Pathologists

8. Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Glasgow

9. Royal College of Physicians

10. Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh

11. Royal College of Psychiatrists NI

12. Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

13. Royal College of Surgeons of England

14. Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland

15. Allied Health Professions Federation NI