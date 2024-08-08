White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Names 2024 HBCU Scholars

The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is proud to announce the 2024 cohort of HBCU Scholars, marking the 10th anniversary of this transformative program. This year, 110 outstanding students from 77 HBCUs across the nation have been selected for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and dedication to their communities.

“For 10 years, the HBCU Scholars program has celebrated the exceptional academic talent and achievements of students at our Historically Black Colleges and Universities – a recognition that reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s determination to fight for our nation’s HBCUs and their immense contributions to excellence and diversity in higher education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “This year’s 110 outstanding students exemplify Black excellence – and fill us with hope for the promise of tomorrow. We couldn’t be prouder to support them on their journey.”

Since its inception in 2014, the HBCU Scholars program has been committed to recognizing and supporting the brightest and service-oriented minds from HBCUs. Over the past decade, the program has empowered over 500 students, providing them with invaluable opportunities for personal and professional growth, mentorship, and networking.

Currently representing 23 states and 11 countries, this group of HBCU Scholars were selected from a competitive pool of over 350 applicants. The 2024 cohort includes students from a diverse array of disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, math, humanities, social sciences, and the arts. These scholars have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also a strong commitment to service and leadership in their communities. Throughout the year, the HBCU Scholars will engage in a series of workshops, leadership development programs, and networking events designed to enhance their skills and expand their horizons. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and alumni of the program, further enriching their educational experience. Aligned with the U.S. Department of Education’s mission to Raise the Bar, students in this program are encouraged to lift their communities, unite others around student success, work to strengthen our democracy, and grow our economy.

A critical component of the HBCU Scholar Program is a partnership with NASA to foster innovation and opportunity for the cohorts. This partnership with NASA makes the Minority University Research and Education Project Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), Through the Mini MITTIC program, HBCU Scholars will team with one another to developing ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property that can improve their campus and surrounding communities.

HBCU Scholars will also be invited to the 2024 HBCU Week National Annual Conference, held on September 15-19, 2024in Philadelphia, PA. This year’s conference themes are, “Raising the Bar: Where Excellence and Opportunity Meet.” During the conference, HBCU Scholars will participate in conference sessions designed to engage a spirit of innovation, leadership, and personal and professional development. Most importantly, HBCU Scholars will have opportunities to engage with one another, initiative staff, and partners to further showcase their individual and collective talent.

"I am delighted to announce the 2024-2025 HBCU Scholars representing 77 of our nations HBCUs. These students exemplify the excellence and leadership that is characteristic of the HBCU community,” said Executive Director of White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges, and Universities Dietra Trent. “I anticipate and look forward to our partnership over the next academic school year.”

Following the conference HBCU Scholars will be invited to participate in programs, event and monthly master classes designed to enhance HBCU Scholars professional development and create greater access to post-graduation opportunities within non-profit, business, and federal agency partners to help ensure that as a nation we remain globally competitive.

More information about the 110 HBCU Scholars’ activities will be provided in the coming months as they serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Below is the complete listing of HBCU Scholars are listed in alphabetical order, by their state or country of origin.

ALABAMA

(Birmingham) Michaela Hart, Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD

(Gadsden) Chantara Williams, Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, AL

(Livingston) Lakenya Blakely, Selma University, Selma, AL

(Madison) Taron Randolph, Drake State Community and Technical College, Huntsville, AL

(Mobile) Jeric Packer, Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, AL

(Mobile) Michael Stallworth Jr., Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL

(Montgomery) Jasmine Bryant, J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College, Huntsville, AL

(Montgomery) Amia Calandrea Carter, Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL

(Northport) Maia Brasfield, Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa, AL

(Prattville) JaMya Peoples, Mississippi Valley State University, Itta Bena, MS

(Prattville) Dayja Brown, Trenholm State Community College, Montgomery, AL

(Tuscaloosa) Chiamaka Okafor, Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa, AL

(Tuscaloosa) Raven Herring, Spelman College, Atlanta, GA

BAHAMAS

(Bimini) Darius Thompson, Albany State University, Albany, GA

(Exuma) Wayne Curtis II, Wiley University, Marshall, TX

BARBADOS

(Bridgetown) Juliana Blackman, Allen University, Columbia, SC

CALIFORNIA

(Los Angeles) MaKenzie Hanks, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Chester County, PA

(San Francisco) Charles-Anthony Woodfork, North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro, NC

DOMINICA

(Roseau) Kyra Edwards, University of the Virgin Islands - Albert A. Sheen Campus, St Croix & St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

(Santo Domingo) Katherine Pamela Sugilio Peralta, Paine College, Augusta, GA

FLORIDA

(Jacksonville) Kenyana McCray, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, FL

(Miami) Gabrielle Sinclair, Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, Tallahassee, FL

FRANCE

(Saint Martin) Benz Joseph, Clinton College, Rock Hill, SC

GEORGIA

(Atlanta) Robert Adams, Fisk University, Nashville, TN

(Atlanta) Matthew Dormus, Oakwood University, Huntsville, AL

(Columbus) Alexis Day, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC

(Lithia Springs) Jacob Pearson, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, GA

(Marietta) Osoniya Wodi, Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, LA

(Snellville) Khelsei Dorsett-Wilson, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, NC

(Stockbridge) Jayden Williams, Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

GUATEMALA

(Chiquimula) Mellany Sophia Morales Menéndez, Coppin State University, Baltimore, MD

ILLINOIS

(Champaign) Sa’kinah Williams, Rust College, Holly Springs, MS

(Chicago) Jae’Lynn A. Jordan, Harris Stowe State University, St. Louis, MO

(Chicago) Darryl I. Hawkins, Harris Stowe State University, St. Louis, MO

(Chicago) Joshua Claybrooks, Kentucky State University, Frankfort, KY

(Chicago) Laila Cooper, Lane College, Jackson, TN

(Chicago) Asia Rogers, Bennett College, Greensboro, NC

(Chicago) Kennedy Orr, Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge, LA

INDIANA

(Cedar Lake) Keeley Bernard, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL

(Indianapolis) Kristyn Lyles, Florida Memorial University, Miami Gardens, FL

JAMAICA

(Port Antonio) Santasha Johnson, Benedict College, Columbia, SC

(Portland) Shemar Stewart, Voorhees University, Denmark, SC

(Portland) Kayleah Shelton, University of the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C.

(Portland) Roxi-Ann Williams, Benedict College, Columbia, SC

KANSAS

(Wichita) Aniyah Robinson, Langston University, Langston, OK

(Wichita) Gabriel Williams, Lincoln University of Missouri, Jefferson City, MO

LOUISIANA

(Baton Rouge) Nalone Sumo, Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge, LA

(Clinton) Antoine Johnson Jr., Alcorn State University, Lorman, MS

(Lake Charles) Alonnie Celestine, Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, LA

(Moreauville) William J. Gaspard Jr., Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge, LA

(Natchitoches) Za’Chary Rashad Jackson, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA

(New Orleans) Dana M. Bailey, Southern University at New Orleans, New Orleans, LA

(Shreveport) Madisyn Nicole Hicks, Dillard University, New Orleans, LA

(Thibodaux) DeAndrew Thomas, Dillard University, New Orleans, LA

(Ville Platte) Chandler Vidrine, Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN

MARYLAND

(Suitland) Sarah Amanda Owusu, Bowie State University, Bowie, MD

(Upper Marlboro) Ashley Anderson, Howard University, Washington, D.C.

MICHIGAN

(Detroit) Erika Igarashi-Cummings, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA

(Flint) Hailee L. P. Clack, Hampton University, Hampton, VA

MISSISSIPPI

(Cleveland) John Eubanks II, Coahoma Community College, Coahoma County, MS

(Flora) Almia Valentine, Tougaloo College, Hinds County, MS

(Jackson) Frances Sade Lewis, Alcorn State University, Lorman, MS

(Jackson) Raegan B. Johnson, Jackson State University, Jackson, MS

(Jackson) Anahja Reed, Hinds Community College, Utica, MS

(Ruleville) Jordyn Johnson, Coahoma Community College, Coahoma County, MI

NEVADA

(Las Vegas) Jalen Gourrier, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, MD

NEW JERSEY

(East Orange) Sagal Buchanan, Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, FL

(Hamilton) Chantel Ilawole, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Cheyney, PA

(Woodbury) Aaliyah Robinson, Delaware State University, Dover, DE

NEW YORK

(Baldwin) Naja Bostwick, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

(Bronx) Sean Carter, Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, NC

(Poughkeepsie) Cody Gibbs, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Chester County, PA

NIGERIA

(Enugu) Izuchukwu Mba, Talladega College, Talladega, AL

(Lagos) Favour Adesoye, Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA

(Lagos) Comfort Iretioluwa Olorundare, Shaw University, Raleigh, NC

NORTH CAROLINA

(Charlotte) Ayanna Anderson, Clinton College, Rock Hill, SC

(Charlotte) Sanai Price, North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC

(Charlotte) Aeries Hoskins, Tougaloo College, Hinds County, MS

(Raleigh) Sierra Williams, Hampton University, Hampton, VA

(Whitsett) Josh Kyei, Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA

(Winterville) KJ Chadwick, North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC

OHIO

(Cincinnati) Alexandra Nelson, Spelman College, Atlanta, GA

(Maple Heights) Zhane McCorvey, Jackson State University, Jackson, MS

(Toledo) Devon J. Ezell, Morris Brown College, Atlanta, GA

(Toledo) Cassidy McClellan, Alabama A&M University, Normal, AL

PANAMA

(Panamá City) Isabella Wynter Mitchell, Central State University, Wilberforce, OH

PENNSYLVANIA

(Upper Darby) Veronica A. Redden, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Cheyney, PA

SOUTH CAROLINA

(Beaufort) Christian Miles, Howard University, Washington, D.C.

(Greenville) Lawrenz Ellman-Sanders, Voorhees University, Denmark, SC

(Manning) Aaron D. Smith, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC

TENNESSEE

(Memphis) Keith Jordan Jr., Lane College, Jackson, TN

(Memphis) Breeze Smith, Claflin University, Orangeburg, SC

(Nashville) Erin Armstrong, Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

(Trinidad & Tobago) Jean-Marie Farinha, Wiley university, Marshall, TX

TEXAS

(Cedar Hill) Olivia LaShay Dyer, Grambling State University, Grambling, LA

(Dallas) Anthony George II, Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA

(Dallas) Ericka Drinker, Paul Quinn College, Dallas, TX

(Dallas) Destiny Okonkwo, Texas Southern University, Houston, TX

(Houston) Nadia Higgins, Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, TX

(Houston) Haile Allen, Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, TX

(Houston) DeAndré K. Bell II, Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Houston, TX

(San Antonio) Daveon Johnson, St. Philip's College, San Antonio, TX

VIRGINIA

(Arlington) Yassin Alallaq, Delaware State University, Dover, DE

(Richmond) Michael Kevin Crossley Sr., Virginia Union University, Sydney Lewis School of Business, Richmond, VA

WISCONSIN

(Milwaukee) Dailona I. Dallas, Jarvis Christian University, Hawkins, TX

ZAMBIA

(Lusaka) Chikomborero Musinga, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff, AR