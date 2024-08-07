Traffic Advisory for Aug 8- Aug 18, 2024

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Open Streets Newbury, Sunday, August 11, 2024

Open Newbury affords residents, visitors, and business owners to experience this vibrant street in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on a car-free street, which will require some temporary parking regulations on:

Newbury Street from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

The intersections of Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be car-free. The remaining intersections will be open to vehicular traffic for public safety access and general vehicular traffic flow. Parking will be prohibited from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Any vehicles remaining after 6 a.m. will be towed.

CHINATOWN

August Moon Festival– Sunday, August 11, 2024

The August Moon Festival celebrates the end of the harvest season, with food, music

dragon dances and other activities.

Parking restrictions will be in place to support the event on the following streets:

Beach Street, Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Washington Street

Harrison Avenue, Both sides, from Essex Street to Kneeland Street

Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

Tyler Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DORCHESTER

Crew Love - Saturday & Sunday, August 10 & 11, 2024

Crew Love Basketball Event will be taking place in Harambee Park and a temporary parking restriction along the park side of Blue Hill Avenue to support the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place Saturday & Sunday 6PM to 8AM on the following street:

Blue Hill Avenue, East side (park side), from Westview Street to Talbot Avenue

EAST BOSTON

Viva Colombia Festival– Saturday, August 10, 2024.

There will be a Colombian Independence Festival held on Border Street, in East Boston between Saratoga Street and Lexington Street. Parking restrictions will be in place from 11AM to 9 PM on the following street:

Border Street, Both sides, from Lexington Street to Saratoga Street

HYDE PARK

Open Streets Hyde Park - Sunday, August 11, 2024

Open Streets will be taking place in Hyde Park for the first time. Open Streets will afford residents, visitors and business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun- filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car- free streets, which will require some temporary parking regulations and some roadway diversions.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Central Avenue, Both sides, from River Street to Winthrop Street

Fairmount Avenue, Both sides, from Pierce Street to River Street

Harvard Avenue, Both sides, from River Street to Everett Street

Maple Street, Both sides, from Oak Street to River Street

River Street, Both sides, from Winthrop Street to Hyde Park Avenue

Additionally, the MBTA has asked for certain areas also be posted with the same restriction at the following locations:

77 Davidson Street, odd side (at West Street) which is already restricted

35 & 36 West Street, both sides (at Davidson Street) – no poles at this location

49 Pierce Street, odd side (at Walter Street) – no poles at this location

32 Walter Street, even side (at Pierce Street) – only one pole at this location

5 & 6 Pierce Street, both sides (at Fairmont Street) which is already restricted

Roads will be closed to traffic between 9 AM and 6 PM, with towing for vehicles parked along the route beginning at 6 AM.

JAMAICA PLAIN/ ROXBURY

Dominican Parade – Sunday, August 18, 2024

The annual parade will form at Hyde Square and proceed along the traditional route: leaving Perkins Street, straight on to Centre Street, left on to Columbus Avenue right on Walnut Avenue, and ending at Franklin Park. The floats in the parade, at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Walnut Avenue, will continue straight onto Seaver Street to disperse.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Perkins Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Barbara Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Centre Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue, Both sides, from Centre Street to Walnut Avenue

Walnut Avenue, Both sides, from Seaver Street to School Street

Seaver Street, Both sides, from Walnut Avenue to Harold Street

MATTAPAN

Community Pop-Up Events - August 17, 2024 & August 24, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the events:

Municipal Lot #14, at 23 Fairway Street, Mattapan, All spaces, entire lot

NORTH END

North End Feasts, Madonna Della Cava – August 8 to August 11, 2024

The second North End feast of the season is hosted by the Society of the Madonna Della Cava and uses the same area as the Saint Agrippina Feast, it begins on Friday, August 9, 2024 and ends on Sunday, August 11, 2024, with setup taking place on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Thursday through Sunday on the following streets:

Hanover Street, Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street, Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street, South (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

North Square, North side (odd side) from Moon Street to Prince Street

Fisherman’s Feast – Wednesday, August 14, 2024 through to Sunday, August 18, 2024

The third North End feast of the season will be the Fisherman’s Feast set up will begin on Wednesday. Parking restrictions will be in place from Wednesday through Sunday on the following streets:

Lewis Street, Both sides, from Moon Street to Commercial Street

Fleet Street, Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

North Street, Both sides, from North Square to Clark Street

Fulton Street, Both sides, from Richmond Street to Lewis Street

Clark Street, Both sides, from North Street to Commercial Street

Sun Court Street, Both sides, from Moon Street to North Street

Moon Street, Both sides, from North Square to Fleet Street

Saint Anthony - Saint Lucy Festival – Wednesday, August 21, 2024, through Monday, August 26, 2024

The annual Saint Anthony – Saint Lucy Festival will occur in the same locations within the North

End as in the past, with set-up beginning on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Wednesday through Monday on the following streets:

Cooper Street, Both sides, from Endicott Street to North Washington Street.

Endicott Street, Both sides, from Cooper Street to North Washington Street.

Thacher Street, Both sides, from North Washington Street to Prince Street.

North Margin Street, Both sides, from Cooper Street to Lafayette Avenue.

North Washington Street, North side (odd side), from Thacher Street to Causeway Street.

Medford Street, Southwest, from North Washington Street Causeway Street, on parking meters only

NORTH END/ WATERFRONT

India Day Celebration - Saturday, August 10, 2024

A parade will kick off at 11:30 am and follow this route: from Lewis Wharf, right onto Atlantic Avenue, straight onto Mercantile Street, left onto Fitzgerald Surface Road, left onto High Street, left onto Atlantic Avenue heading to Christopher Columbus Park, some walkers will enter the park but any vehicles will continue back to Lewis Wharf.

ROXBURY

St Laurence / St Lawrence Procession – Sunday, August 11, 2024

A procession will begin at 12:30 pm over the following streets: 400 Dudley Street, Dudley Street, left onto Clarence Street, right onto George Street, right onto Shirley Street, right onto Dudley Street returning to 400 Dudley Street.

GREEN LINE DIVERSION WORK

The MBTA is closing the B branch of the Green Line between Babcock St and Boston College stops from August 2nd to August 11th, 2024, for critical track, station, and ramp repairs. Shuttle service will be provided. Some construction staging may affect parking as early as 8/1. Green Line Riders in Allston and Brighton will be impacted as Green Line service will be replaced with shuttles.

NOTE, due to accessibility challenges, Allston, Griggs, and Packards Corner stations will NOT be served.

If residents live close to the 57, 66 or Green Line C Branch, they are encouraged to divert to these transit options.

Residents who drive along Commonwealth Ave will be impacted as track work will change traffic flow along Comm Ave. There will likely be detours and congestion for the duration of the closure.

Between Harvard Ave and Warren Street, construction vehicles will be on both sides of the tracks, reducing lane capacity

Tractor trailers will NOT be allowed on the service road in this segment as trees will damage trailers.

Vehicles needing to access the service road in this area will need to enter the service road at the Harvard Ave intersection.

The track crossings at Warren Street, Allston Street, Sutherland Road, and Chiswick will be fully closed to vehicle traffic and all vehicles will be detoured

The two-way service road between Warren Street and Washington Street will be temporarily converted to ONE WAY SOUTHBOUND traffic.

Temporary removal of parking spaces to accommodate shuttle movements, shuttle stops, and detoured traffic.

All parking in the service road westbound between Harvard Ave and Warren Street will be removed to provide space for vehicle traffic.

Parking will be removed at shuttle stops. Parking needs to be removed at stops as buses need to have access to curbs for accessibility. A map will be linked and updated regularly on the boston.gov/mbta-shutdowns website.

Pedestrians and cyclists will experience reduced crossing locations at certain intersections and increased traffic on service roads.

Warren Street, Allston Street, Chiswick St, and Sutherland St crossings will be closed at times during the closures for construction.

MBTA shuttles will be moving in between the Comm Ave main line and service road throughout the corridor. Take extra caution when riding through intersections.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.