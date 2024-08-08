Alphakek AI Expands to Base Network with Launch of $AIKEK Token

Paphos, Cyprus, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphakek AI, a leading provider of AI-powered tools and analytics for the cryptocurrency market, is excited to announce the expansion of its native token, $AIKEK, to the Base network. This launch, scheduled for mid-August 2024, represents a significant milestone in the growth and accessibility of Alphakek AI's crypto-native AI solutions.









Alphakek AI is set to make $AIKEK multichain by implementing the official Base Bridge, enhancing the experience for $AIKEK token holders by making it more accessible, opening new business opportunities, and increasing trading volume. This decision allows token holders to vote on the future direction of Alphakek AI, ensuring that the community has a say in its growth.

Coinbase’s L2 Network: Base

The expansion to the Base network aims to extend $AIKEK's reach to more Ethereum-centric communities, providing enhanced utility and reduced gas fees for token holders. Base’s technical robustness, built on the OP Stack, ensures a secure foundation for this strategic move.

With a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $1.404 billion, over 500,000 active addresses, and 3 million daily transactions, Coinbase’s Base L2 Network offers a vibrant ecosystem for $AIKEK’s growth. This strategic move introduces $AIKEK and Alphakek AI’s advanced AI infrastructure to new communities, leveraging Base’s extensive ecosystem and reducing transaction costs for future token activities.

Implementation and Strategy

After a week-long voting period, the Alphakek AI community overwhelmingly approved the expansion to Base. All $AIKEK holders were eligible to participate in the governance vote, which allowed them to shape the future of Alphakek AI. The voting window was from July 15, 2024, at 4 PM UTC to July 22, 2024, at 4 PM UTC. Participants visited the proposal page on Snapshot, connected their wallets holding $AIKEK tokens, and voted on the proposed options.

Over the next few weeks, Alphakek AI will be finalizing the Base bridge, enhancing community outreach, establishing project partnerships, and integrating web app wallets. The development timeline includes finalizing the Base Bridge, preparing $AIKEK and $ETH token supply for the liquidity pool, and adding liquidity on Uniswap v3 with a community-chosen fee structure.

The long-term marketing strategy will involve collaborations with Base ecosystem projects and influencers, custom AI products for Base projects, and educational campaigns on AI applications in crypto. These efforts will ensure that the community is well-informed and engaged throughout the transition process.

About Alphakek AI

Alphakek AI is an innovative platform leveraging advanced AI technology to provide analytics and tools for the cryptocurrency market. With a focus on uncensored research and AI-powered content creation, Alphakek AI empowers traders and content creators with cutting-edge resources.

For more information about the Alphakek AI ecosystem and the $AIKEK token, visit alphakek.ai.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Vladimir Sotnikov Alphakek AI vladimir.s(at)alphakek.ai