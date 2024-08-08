Tecnoglass Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Revenue of $219.7 Million -



- Strong Organic Growth in Single-Family Residential Revenue to a Record $95.7 Million -

- Net Income of $35.0 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted Net Income1 of $40.5 Million, or $0.86 Per Diluted Share -

- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $64.1 Million -

- Strong Cash Flow from Operations of $34.5 Million, Representing 54% of Adjusted EBITDA1 -

- All Time Record Low Net Leverage Ratio of 0.06x at Quarter End -

- Backlog Growth Continued Record Trajectory, Expanding 29% Year-Over-Year to a Record $1.02 Billion -

- Single Family Residential Orders Continued Record Trajectory for the Second Quarter, Up Over 60% Versus the Prior Year Quarter -

- Provides Improved Full Year 2024 Outlook -

Miami, FL, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the “Company”), a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, “Our team demonstrated exceptional performance in the second quarter of 2024, successfully navigating a complex macroeconomic landscape. We maintained strong momentum, capitalizing on the robust demand observed at the end of the first quarter to drive record single-family residential revenues in the second quarter. Our multi-family/commercial business improved sequentially and is expected to continue a positive trend as we move into the second half of the year and into 2025. This outlook is supported by substantial order levels in June, which contributed to another record quarter of backlog. Furthermore, our continued focus on operational efficiencies and prudent working capital management continues to yield benefits, resulting in robust cash flow generation despite the timing of seasonal tax payments made during the quarter. While we face year-over-year margin pressures from a combination of factors, particularly unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, we’re encouraged by the sequential improvement in our profitability and the reasonable stability in FX rates for the last 12 months. We remain confident in our ability to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive additional shareholder value in 2024.”

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “We’re proud to report another record multi-year backlog of $1.02 billion, providing strong visibility into our multi-family and commercial project pipeline through 2025 and now building into 2026. The robust demand for our best-in-class product offerings, coupled with our ability to continue taking market share in geographies that are outperforming the broader US market, drove record single-family residential revenues this quarter. The expiration of the ‘Florida Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors Sales Tax Exemption’ in June contributed to record orders for the quarter that positions us for strong single-family residential revenues through year-end. We maintain a growth outlook for the full year reinforced by our established customer relationships, record backlog, innovative product portfolio and the benefits of our vertically-integrated operations. We are well-situated to continue on our journey of innovation and value creation.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 decreased 2.5% to $219.7 million, the second-highest revenue quarter in the company´s history, compared to a record $225.3 million in the prior year quarter. Single-family residential revenues increased 10.1% year-over-year to record levels, reflecting improving market trends and what we estimate to be a partial pull-forward effect related to the Florida sales tax waiver. Multi-family/commercial revenues grew sequentially in the second quarter of 2024, but decreased compared to the prior year quarter given record activity during the second quarter 2023 and higher interest and mortgage rates during 2024. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.7 million on total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $89.6 million, representing a 40.8% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $109.7 million, representing a 48.7% gross margin, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change in gross margin reflected an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of nearly 340 basis points, reduced operating leverage on lower revenues coupled with higher salary expenses, and to a lesser extent a less favorable mix of revenues. In line with the last two quarters but at a lesser magnitude given the normalization of FX rates that began in the second quarter of 2023, margins were impacted by a Colombian Peso revaluation of approximately 11% year-over-year. The year-over-year impact of unfavorable foreign exchange is expected to dissipate beginning in the third quarter of 2024 given the relative stabilization of the currency exchange rates during the last twelve months. On a sequential basis, gross margin improved by 200 basis points when compared to 38.8% in the first quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $38.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $35.2 million in the prior year quarter, with the increase primarily attributable to higher personnel expenses given overall salary adjustments that took place at the beginning of the year. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 17.5% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 15.6% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower revenues and the aforementioned salary adjustments.

Net income was $35.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $52.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction loss of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a $0.9 million gain in the second quarter of 2023. These non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $40.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted net income of $53.5 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, was $64.1 million, or 29.2% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $85.0 million, or 37.7% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily attributable to the aforementioned factors impacting gross margin as well as lower year-over-year revenues. Adjusted EBITDA1 included a $1.4 million contribution from the Company’s joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $0.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was $34.5 million, primarily driven by a reduction in working capital. Capital expenditures of $20.3 million in the quarter included payments for previously purchased land for future potential capacity expansion, a down payment for the Miami headquarters and the associated flagship showroom, and the amortization of a portion of previously disclosed investments in facilities and operational infrastructure.

During the quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through the payment of $5.2 million in cash dividends. Additionally, the Company has approximately $26 million remaining under the current share repurchasing program. During the quarter, the Company also made a $15 million voluntary prepayment to its syndicate term loan facility.

The Company ended the second quarter of 2024 with total liquidity of approximately $300 million, including $127 million of cash and cash equivalents and $170.0 million of availability under its revolving credit facilities. Given the Company’s strong cash generation, net debt leverage was a record low of 0.1x net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA1, compared to 0.2x in the prior year.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, “We are providing full year outlook ranges for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA that are in aggregate stronger than our previous outlook scenarios. This reflects our strong results through June and our visibility through the remainder of the year. We expect full year 2024 revenues to grow to a range of $860 million to $910 million, representing approximately 6% growth at the midpoint, and entirely organic. We expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of $260 million to $285 million. The implied Adjusted EBITDA1 margin of approximately 31% at the midpoint assumes a full year gross margin in the low to mid 40% range, along with healthy free cash flow into year end. This outlook is predicated on a variety of factors including the surge in our single-family residential orders, an expected increase in vinyl sales, an increased mix of revenues from installation and stand-alone product sales, stable FX rates, and the timely execution of our multi-family/commercial backlog through year end. As we look to the remainder of the year, we remain confident in our ability to drive value for our shareholders given the opportunities we see to expand our market share.”

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company’s 5.6 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass’ tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world’s most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998 .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass’ financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo

CFO

305-503-9062

investorrelations@tecnoglass.com

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,805 $ 129,508 Investments 2,699 2,907 Trade accounts receivable, net 178,790 166,498 Due from related parties 1,686 1,387 Inventories 132,497 159,070 Contract assets – current portion 22,961 17,800 Other current assets 51,223 58,590 Total current assets $ 516,661 $ 535,760 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 323,981 $ 324,591 Deferred income taxes 235 169 Contract assets – non-current 8,541 8,797 Intangible assets 3,592 3,475 Goodwill 23,561 23,561 Long-term investments 60,150 60,570 Other long-term assets 5,768 5,794 Total long-term assets 425,828 426,957 Total assets $ 942,489 $ 962,717 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,197 $ 7,002 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 99,572 82,784 Due to related parties 6,377 7,498 Dividends payable 5,197 4,265 Contract liability – current portion 77,406 72,543 Other current liabilities 22,196 61,794 Total current liabilities $ 212,945 $ 235,886 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes $ 14,647 $ 15,793 Contract liability – non-current - 14 Long-term debt 140,058 163,004 Total long-term liabilities 154,705 178,811 Total liabilities $ 367,650 $ 414,697 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ $ - Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,996,608 and 46,996,708 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5 5 Legal Reserves 1,458 1,458 Additional paid-in capital 192,380 192,385 Retained earnings 454,456 400,035 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,460 ) (45,863 ) Total shareholders’ equity 574,839 548,020 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 942,489 $ 962,717

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating revenues: External customers $ 218,928 $ 224,788 $ 411,017 $ 427,094 Related parties 726 492 1,264 825 Total operating revenues 219,654 225,280 412,281 427,919 Cost of sales (130,077 ) (115,610 ) (248,044 ) (210,494 ) Gross profit 89,577 109,670 164,237 217,425 Operating expenses: Selling expense (20,000 ) (20,487 ) (37,583 ) (36,807 ) General and administrative expense (18,443 ) (14,682 ) (34,498 ) (32,437 ) Total operating expenses (38,443 ) (35,169 ) (72,081 ) (69,244 ) Operating income 51,134 74,501 92,156 148,181 Non-operating income, net 2,731 1,625 3,811 2,912 Equity method income 1,237 1,119 2,283 2,568 Foreign currency transactions (loss) gains (5,575 ) 889 (5,728 ) (211 ) Interest expense and deferred cost of financing (2,006 ) (2,321 ) (4,112 ) (4,594 ) Income before taxes 47,521 75,813 88,410 148,856 Income tax provision (12,493 ) (23,248 ) (23,652 ) (47,919 ) Net income $ 35,028 $ 52,565 $ 64,758 $ 100,937 Income attributable to non-controlling interest - (120 ) - (257 ) Income attributable to parent $ 35,028 $ 52,445 $ 64,758 $ 100,680 Basic income per share $ 0.75 $ 1.10 $ 1.38 $ 2.12 Diluted income per share $ 0.75 1.10 $ 1.38 $ 2.12 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 46,996,705 47,647,041 46,996,706 47,674,403 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 46,996,705 47,647,041 46,996,706 47,674,403 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (28,321 ) 27,238 (28,291 ) 35,049 Change in fair value of derivative contracts (342 ) 1,823 694 (14 ) Total other comprehensive income (28,663 ) 29,061 (27,597 ) 35,035 Total comprehensive income $ 6,365 $ 81,626 $ 37,161 $ 135,972 Income attributable to non-controlling interest - (120 ) - (257 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to parent $ 6,365 $ 81,506 $ 37,161 $ 135,715

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 64,758 $ 100,937 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for credit losses 275 1,899 Depreciation and amortization 12,788 9,914 Deferred income taxes 1,456 4,130 Equity method income (2,283 ) (2,568 ) Deferred cost of financing 640 610 Other non-cash adjustments 32 118 Unrealized currency translation (gains) loss 741 (14,609 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (5,913 ) (24,778 ) Inventories 14,395 (15,584 ) Prepaid expenses (1,743 ) (1,660 ) Other assets 8,827 (22,550 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,695 16,167 Taxes payable (36,961 ) (20,153 ) Labor liabilities (121 ) 345 Other liabilities 42 (57 ) Contract assets and liabilities (3,192 ) 10,843 Related parties 1,509 210 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 67,945 $ 43,214 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Dividends received 2,703 Purchase of investments (317 ) (193 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (30,188 ) (37,886 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (27,802 ) $ (38,079 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash dividend (9,407 ) (7,868 ) Minority stock purchase (2,500 ) Stock buyback (5 ) (56 ) Proceeds from debt 2,571 98 Repayments of debt (30,986 ) (6 ) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (40,327 ) $ (7,832 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (2,519 ) $ 3,711 NET (DCREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (2,703 ) 1,014 CASH - Beginning of period 129,508 103,672 CASH - End of period $ 126,805 $ 104,686 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 5,559 $ 5,556 Income Tax $ 59,607 $ 82,807 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Assets acquired under credit or debt $ 4,572 $ 7,223

Revenues by Region

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Revenues by Region United States 209,697 214,725 -2.3 % Colombia 5,831 5,962 -2.2 % Other Countries 4,126 4,593 (10.2 )% Total Revenues by Region 219,654 225,280 -2.5 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral, which are not performance measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), may provide users of the Company’s financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company’s current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. Management uses such performance measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business. However, these non-GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral 218,988 225,280 -2.8 % Impact of changes in foreign currency 666 - Total Revenues, As Reported 219,654 225,280 -2.5 %

Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income

(In thousands, except share and per share data) / (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, are useful to investors to evaluate the Company’s results because they exclude certain items that are not directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Items excluded to arrive at forward-looking non-GAAP measures may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income 35,028 52,565 64,758 100,937 Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - (120 ) - (257 ) (Loss) Income attributable to parent 35,028 52,445 64,758 100,680 Foreign currency transactions losses (gains) 5,575 (889 ) 5,728 211 Provision for bad debt 150 985 275 1,899 Non-Recurring expenses (non-recurring professional fees, capital market fees, other non-core items) 968 1,436 1,639 3,797 Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments 1,409 (43 ) 2,192 392 Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate (2,593 ) (476 ) (3,147 ) (2,016 ) Adjusted net (loss) income 40,537 53,458 71,445 104,963 Basic income (loss) per share 0.75 1.10 1.38 2.12 Diluted income (loss) per share 0.75 1.10 1.38 2.12 Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share 0.86 1.12 1.52 2.20 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands 46,997 47,675 46,997 47,675 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 46,997 47,675 46,997 47,675 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands 46,997 47,675 46,997 47,675



