Timeusb Releases 3 LiFePO4 Batteries at a Fresh Start

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August 2024, Timeusb, an innovative brand in LiFePO4 batteries for everyday energy storage, announced its latest brand positioning: "Stay charged, Stay powerful." Timeusb aims to empower users' energy needs with its high-performance batteries.





Upgraded Brand Image

In this brand upgrade, Timeusb has revamped its products to align with modern user aesthetics and habits, making them simpler and more user-friendly. From a performance perspective, while adhering to strict safety testing and 12 production processes, they have upgraded their factory with digital features and intelligent systems.

Behind these upgrades, Timeusb’s commitment to cost-effectiveness remains unchanged. The brand is rooted in providing high-performance batteries at reasonable prices, aiming to offer efficient and economical energy storage solutions, supporting the U.S. government's goal of achieving a carbon-free power sector by 2035.

Timeusb believes that new energy should be easily accessible to more people. "Achieve energy freedom and give everyone a quality life" is Timeusb’s brand vision.

Regardless of the application scenario, Timeusb is committed to ensuring its products are reasonably priced, fulfilling their mission of "Make dependable new energy products accessible to everyone".

As the application of new energy products expands, the importance of clean energy is becoming increasingly apparent. In April 2024, the U.S. Department of the Interior approved over 25 GW of clean energy projects, emphasizing national energy independence. Timeusb’s brand upgrade not only involves technological and visual improvements but also represents a proactive response to the future of energy freedom.

Through continuous innovation and optimization, Timeusb aims to provide environmentally friendly, economical, and efficient energy storage solutions. The launch of four new LiFePO4 batteries is a testament to this vision and mission.

New Product Lineup

Two LiFePO4 Batteries for Trolling Motors:

These batteries, driven by Timeusb’s innovative design, feature low-temperature cut-off protection, automatic discharge cut-off at -20°C, automatic charge cut-off at 0°C, and automatic charge recovery at 5°C. They have IP65-level protection against water, dust, moisture, and salt spray corrosion, ensuring reliable power for trolling motors. Each battery includes a 50A BMS, offering six protections: overcharge, over-discharge, high-temperature, short-circuit, over-current, and low-temperature cut-off. They use automotive EV-Grade LiFePO4 cells, providing over 4000 cycles at 100% DOD, 6000 cycles at 80% DOD, and 15000 cycles at 60% DOD. They support continuous discharge currents of 60A for up to 30 minutes and can automatically recover from overload conditions within 30 seconds.

12V 50Ah TM: Special brand upgrade price of $159.99 - Valid until September 30



Designed for trolling motors with a thrust of 30-70 lbs, this battery weighs 11 lbs and measures 7.68'' x 6.54'' x 6.77'' (L x W x H), making it compact and lightweight.





36V 50Ah TM: Special brand upgrade price of $ 399.99 - Valid until October 5



Designed for trolling motors with a thrust of 100-120 lbs, this battery meets FCC, CE, and RoHS certification standards. The Group31 size can replace lead-acid batteries, supporting up to 4 parallel connections and achieving up to 7680Wh of energy storage.





High-Endurance LiFePO4 Battery for Golf Carts:

51.2V 30Ah GC2, Special brand upgrade price of $399.99 - Valid until September 24



This battery is suitable for golf carts and supports low-speed vehicles (LSVs), all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), utility vehicles (UTVs), and E-trikes. It features automotive EV-Grade LiFePO4 cells, low-temperature protection, and a 100A BMS, supporting a maximum constant charging current of 30A and a maximum discharge current of 80A. It supports up to 8 parallel connections, achieving a range of 110 miles with 12288Wh of energy.





About Timeusb

Timeusb is a company that values simplicity, adhering to the unity of battery performance and reasonable pricing in the LiFePO4 battery field. They produce batteries for everyday energy storage, focusing on practical needs. Timeusb is dedicated to creating affordable, high-quality energy products, providing real solutions for personal energy freedom.

Sally Zhuang Timeusbpower.com marketing at timeusbpower.com