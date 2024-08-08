Move Over Pumpkin Spice, Shock Top Reclaims Autumn With the Return of Twisted Pretzel

Fan Favorite ‘Twisted Pretzel’ is Back for Fall

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shock Top, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and 'the king of zest', is pleased to announce the return of its highly anticipated seasonal brew, Shock Top Twisted Pretzel. After a three-year hiatus, the unique seasonal brew is back and here to shake up autumn, with a twist of flavor!



Pumpkin spice is out. Let's ring in Pretzel season! Twisted Pretzel is not just a beer; it's an experience in a bottle, a true testament to Shock Top's innovative spirit. Crafted to perfection, the highly anticipated seasonal brew combines the classic Belgian-style wheat beer that is known and loved with the rich, toasty flavors of a fresh-baked pretzel, making it the ultimate autumn companion. Whether you're gearing up for game day or cozying up by the fire, or winning a trip to Oktoberfest, Twisted Pretzel is the go-to brew for all things fall.

To celebrate this exciting release, Shock Top is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Munich, Germany, for four days to experience Oktoberfest. Starting Aug. 7th, Shock Top fans can register for a chance to win this epic adventure and show those Pumpkin Spice Lattes that pretzels and beer are really where it’s at! Enter to win. Rules and restrictions apply.

“Fall is a season of change, and what better way to embrace it than with a beer that’s as bold and unique as Shock Top Twisted Pretzel,” said Ryan Workman, Shock Top’s director of marketing. “We’re excited to bring back this long-awaited beer for our fans and make it the best and boldest part of their autumn traditions again.”

Starting today, Shock Top Twisted Pretzel will hit shelves in 6-packs and 12-packs, as well as on draft at select bars and restaurants nationwide. Get it while you can, because this seasonal is only available through November! Join Shock Top in celebrating the re-launch of Twisted Pretzel. It's more than just a beer – it's a twist on tradition.

Oktoberfest Flyaway Sweepstakes is open to US residents only 21+ and subject to sweepstake’s rules and restrictions. No purchase necessary. The Shock Top Company – Portland, Oregon. Always enjoy responsibly.

About The Shock Top Company

Founded in 2006 with the launch of its iconic Belgian White Ale, Shock Top brews bold, delicious beer that is perfect for those who crave flavor and fun. With a flair for the unexpected, Shock Top creates exciting twists on classic styles. From the legendary Belgian White to the refreshing Lemonade Shandy, and the fruit flavors of Mango Wheat and Blueberry Wheat, Shock Top is all about living life unfiltered and breaking out of the mundane. Dive into the Shock Top experience at shocktopbeer.com and follow @shocktop on Facebook, Instagram, and X. The Shock Top Company is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages. For more information about Tilray Brands, visit ir.tilray.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Shock Top Media Contact:

Tilray Brands

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3887fb52-d3f1-4687-8fa7-5640645813fd