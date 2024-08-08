Gauzy Ltd. Announces Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results

Delivers Revenues at Higher End of Previously Announced Expectations

Aeronautics, Safety Tech and Automotive Demand Drove Strong Double-Digit Growth

Robust Year-to-Date Results and Solid Customer Order Book Reinforce Encouraging Growth Outlook

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ) (“Gauzy” or the “Company”), a global leader of vision and light control technologies, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared to Second Quarter 2023)

Revenues of $24.4 million increased 22.4% compared to $19.9 million

Gross margin of 27.0% improved 680 basis points compared to 20.2%

Net loss of $23.1 million compared to a net loss of $18.8 million

Non-GAAP Adjusted net loss of $7.8 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $8.9 million

Strengthened balance sheet with $63.7 million of cash and equivalents at quarter end

Completed initial public offering in June 2024 and began trading on Nasdaq

“We are a global leader of vision and light control technologies, from R&D through manufacturing our products at scale, providing customers with cutting edge solutions across a wide range of end markets”, commented Eyal Peso, Gauzy Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “From cockpit and cabin shading in commercial and business aircraft from some of the world's largest OEMs, to replacing mirrors with advanced driver assistance systems on complete transportation systems in entire cities, to glass technologies that improve energy efficiency from cars to buildings, we are aiming to revolutionize mobility and architectural end markets with products that have a meaningful impact on safety and sustainability.”

“We are driving impressive backlog growth year-to-date across a diverse range of end markets,” Mr. Peso continued. “During the quarter, we were incredibly pleased to increase our market share of global aircraft cockpit shading to 95% for commercial airlines and business jets, expand deployment of our Smart Vision ADAS/CMS system to the transportation systems in over 80 major global metro areas, and exceed 1,000 combined customers across our four segments.”

Mr. Peso concluded, “The strong results we delivered for the second quarter of 2024 exceeded our expectations, building on the momentum we brought to our initial public offering in June as we expanded our customer base while continuing to develop and introduce exciting new products. The results also highlight the exceptional growth potential of our business model and put us on track to deliver on our 2024 goals. We believe we are well funded to expand our market leading positions in our aeronautics, automotive, architecture, and safety technology end markets as we strive to deliver superior shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

(Comparisons are to the second quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Revenues for the second quarter of $24.4 million increased 22.4% compared to $19.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by strength in Aeronautics, Safety Tech and Automotive.

Gross profit for the second quarter of $6.6 million increased 64.0% compared to $4.0 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin for the second quarter increased to 27.0% compared to 20.2% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher revenues across a fixed cost base and product mix benefits in Aeronautics, Safety-Tech and Architecture.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter were $14.5 million, up 13.0% compared to $12.8 million in the prior year quarter, mainly due to an increase in headcount and investments to support growth, partly offset by a decrease in professional services, subcontractor and material expenses and other services. Total operating expenses include research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss for the second quarter of $23.1 million compared to $18.8 million in the prior year quarter, mainly due to an increase in operational expenses and financial expenses partly offset by an increase in gross profit.

Non-GAAP Adjusted net loss for the second quarter of $7.8 million compared to $8.9 million in the prior year quarter, with the improvement primarily attributable to higher gross profit partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Performance

(Comparisons are to the second quarter of 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Aeronautics Segment Results

Aeronautics revenue of $10.0 million in the second quarter compared to $7.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 28.5% driven by strong demand broadly across the segment’s product lines. Gross profit of $3.9 million in the second quarter compared to $2.1 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 82.9%. Gross margin of 39.0% in the second quarter compared to 27.4% in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit and gross margin reflects the benefit of higher revenues.

Architecture Segment Results

Architecture revenue of $2.6 million in the second quarter compared to $3.3 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 21.1%, driven by the timing of deliveries relative to full-year purchase orders. Gross profit of $0.9 million in the second quarter compared to $1.0 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 11.8%. Gross margin of 36.3% in the second quarter compared to 31.2% in the prior year period, driven primarily by product mix benefit.

Automotive Segment Results

Automotive revenue of $0.9 million in the second quarter compared to $0.5 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 79.5%. Gross loss of $0.1 million in the second quarter compared to a gross loss of $0.1 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin of (16.2)% in the second quarter compared to (14.2)% in the prior year period. The results reflect the start of serial production at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and its continued ramp to higher expected utilization levels.

Safety-Tech Segment Results

Safety-Tech revenue of $10.8 million in the second quarter compared to $8.3 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 30.7% on strong demand across the segment’s product lines. Gross profit of $2.2 million in the second quarter compared to $1.2 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 80.0%. Gross margin of 20.6% in the second quarter compared to 15.0% in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit and gross margin was primarily attributable to higher revenues and product mix benefit.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

In June 2024, Gauzy completed its initial public offering of 4,411,765 ordinary shares, raising approximately $75 million in gross proceeds prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and equivalents on hand of $63.7 million, total debt of $75.6 million, and $35.0 million of available capacity under its credit line. At quarter end, total liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents on hand and credit line availability, was approximately $98.7 million.

As of June 30, 2024 the Company had basic and diluted shares outstanding of 18,681,047 ordinary shares.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Gauzy will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2024 and other information related to its business at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Gauzy’s website at www.investors.gauzy.com. For those unable to access the website, the conference call will be accessible domestically and internationally, by dialing (800) 717-1738 or (646) 307-1865, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to be connected to the Gauzy earnings conference call. To access the replay of the call, dial (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and enter the passcode 1128363.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Gauzy’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s prospectus (Registration No. 333-278675), dated June 5, 2024 and filed with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

NON-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to Gauzy’s financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables and related presentation materials may contain one or more of the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Net Loss, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Loss Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Gauzy believes that these measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be comparable to companies in other industries or within the same industry with similarly titled measures of performance. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Net Loss. The Company defines Adjusted Net Loss as Net Loss, adjusting for certain financial expenses, the amortization of intangible assets, certain acquisition and debt raising related costs, non-cash fair value adjustments and expenses related to equity-based compensation and doubtful debts.

EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as Net Loss, excluding net financial expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding acquisition-related costs, one-time expenses and equity-based compensation expenses.

Net Loss Margin. The Company defines Net Loss Margin as Net Loss divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) for the period divided by revenue for the same period.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided in this press release. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the U.S. GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to Non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

GAUZY LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 24,409 $ 19,934 $ 49,138 $ 37,367 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 17,323 15,387 35,330 27,675 Depreciation and amortization 494 527 1,001 1,008 TOTAL COST OF REVENUES 17,817 15,914 36,331 28,683 GROSS PROFIT 6,592 4,020 12,807 8,684 Research and development expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below) 4,131 3,836 8,512 7,281 General and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below) 5,271 3,724 11,400 6,336 Sales and marketing expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below) 4,153 3,831 8,443 6,742 Depreciation and amortization 1,021 860 2,042 1,756 Other expenses (change in fair value of contingent consideration) (63 ) 595 (38 ) 953 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 14,513 12,846 30,359 23,068 OPERATING LOSS (7,921 ) (8,826 ) (17,552 ) (14,384 ) OTHER INCOME 130 4 130 4 INTEREST EXPENSES (3,212 ) (1,994 ) (7,659 ) (4,936 ) OTHER FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES) (12,063 ) (7,945 ) (11,170 ) (17,950 ) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, net (including amount reclassified from OCI reserve) (15,275 ) (9,939 ) (18,829 ) (22,886 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (23,066 ) (18,761 ) (36,251 ) (37,266 ) INCOME TAX (22 ) (41 ) (84 ) (55 ) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (23,088 ) $ (18,802 ) $ (36,335 ) $ (37,321 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, net of tax NET ACTUARIAL GAIN (LOSS) (27 ) 556 208 192 FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION GAIN (LOSS) (401 ) - (988 ) 807 RECLASSIFICATION OF FAIR VALUE GAIN ON CHANGES OF OWN CREDIT RISK 4,873 - 4,317 - FAIR VALUE GAIN (LOSS) ON CHANGES OF OWN CREDIT RISK (329 ) (17 ) (5,394 ) 88 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 4,116 539 (1,857 ) 1,087 NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (18,972 ) $ (18,263 ) $ (38,192 ) $ (36,234 ) LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ (2.60 ) $ (4.61 ) $ (5.14 ) $ (10.87 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE 8,869,691 4,081,757 7,072,950 3,434,028

GAUZY LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,700 $ 4,575 Restricted cash 85 130 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,293 and $904 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 20,730 19,671 Institutions 8,239 6,926 Inventories 14,899 13,174 Other current assets 4,638 2,045 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 112,291 46,521 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted long term bank deposit 134 127 Restricted investment in marketable securities 3,456 1,932 Operating lease right of use assets 11,105 12,377 Property and equipment, net 22,811 20,530 Other non-current assets 952 1,000 Intangible assets: Customer relationships 12,937 13,917 Technology 4,604 5,698 Goodwill 20,838 21,550 Other intangible asset 3,972 4,292 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 80,809 81,423 TOTAL ASSETS $ 193,100 $ 127,944





CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term borrowing and current maturities of bank loans $ 4,116 $ 4,146 Short-term loan relating to factoring arrangements 8,878 10,032 Trade payables 17,572 13,989 Employee related obligations 10,158 8,745 Accrued expenses 6,896 6,767 Deferred revenues 640 742 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 2,157 2,494 Current maturities of finance lease liabilities 102 240 Acquisition earn-out liability 749 2,997 Current maturities of long-term debt measured under the fair value option (including $38,675 and $0 due to related parties as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 38,675 14,286 Warrants and phantom warrants to purchase ordinary shares 1,531 - Other current liabilities 2,642 448 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 94,116 64,886 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt measured under the fair value option (including $0 and $21,976 due to related parties as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 16,763 30,841 Convertible loans (CLAs) measured under the fair value option (including $0 and $9,780 due to related parties, as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) - 55,940 Long-term bank loan 7,210 7,850 Warrants and phantom warrants to purchase preferred shares - 21,566 Operating lease liabilities 8,195 9,112 Finance lease liabilities 29 96 Long-term employee related obligations 1,680 1,868 Employee rights upon retirement 1,025 1,208 Other long-term liabilities 718 931 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 35,620 129,412 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 129,736 $ 194,298





REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES: Convertible Preferred Shares A, A-1, A-2 and A-3 (hereafter “Preferred Shares A”) (NIS 0.23 par value per share, 0 and 3,671,937 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 and 2,192,611 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively); Convertible Preferred Shares B (NIS 0.23 par value per share, 0 and 439,091 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 and 333,366 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively); Convertible Preferred Shares C (NIS 0.23 par value per share, 0 and 2,195,457 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 and 590,059 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $9,039 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) Convertible Preferred Shares D (NIS 0.23 par value per share, 0 and 2,195,457 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively, 0 and 1,587,881 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $64,152 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) TOTAL REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES $ - $ 70,537 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY): Ordinary shares (No par value per shares, 49,200,191 and NIS 0.23 par value per shares 16,987,315 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively; 18,681,047 and 5,276,184 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 865 320 Additional paid-in capital 273,035 35,134 Other comprehensive loss (2,372 ) (515 ) Accumulated deficit (208,164 ) (171,830 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY) $ 63,364 $ (136,891 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY) $ 193,100 $ 127,944

GAUZY LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (35,335 ) $ (37,321 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,043 2,764 Gain from sale and sale of property and equipment, net (16 ) - Unrealized losses (gains) on restricted marketable securities (1,525 ) 570 Share-based compensation 3,324 824 Earn-out liability Revaluation (38 ) 953 Non-cash financial expenses 18,076 20,126 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (1,248 ) (406 ) Other current assets (103 ) (765 ) Institutions (1,408 ) (440 ) Inventories (1,872 ) (1,054 ) Operating lease assets 1,115 981 Other non-current assets 41 (37 ) Trade payables 3,756 1,140 Accrued expenses 11 1,330 Payment of Earn-out (2,210 ) - Other current liabilities (152 ) (109 ) Other long-term liabilities (317 ) 131 Employee related obligations 1,326 2,627 Employee rights upon retirement 63 - Deferred revenues (101 ) (1,033 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,038 ) (1,012 ) Net cash used in operating activities (15,663 ) (10,731 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (4,342 ) (2,797 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 124 - Advance on purchase of IP - (2,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,218 ) (5,297 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from initial public offering 75,000 - Underwriters’ IPO costs (6,750 ) - IPO other costs (1,730 ) - Proceeds from loans and issuance of warrants - 114 Payments in respect of bank borrowings (1,168 ) (598 ) Proceeds from exercise of options into ordinary shares 12 1 Financial lease payments (130 ) (155 ) Payments to short-term loan relating to factoring arrangements, net (1,059 ) (861 ) Proceeds from (payment to) of redeemable convertible preferred shares - 1,316 Settlement of Phantom warrants (1,500 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible loans 11,750 13,646 Proceeds from long-term debt measured under the fair value option, net 29,149 - Repayment of long-term debt measured under the fair value option (24,600 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 78,974 13,463 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 59,093 (2,565 ) TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (13 ) 42 BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 4,705 4,696 BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR $ 63,785 $ 2,173 RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH REPORTED IN THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,700 $ 2,048 Restricted cash 85 125 TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH SHOWN IN STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS $ 63,785 $ 2,173

GAUZY LTD.

SEGMENT REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT

(Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2024 Aeronautics Architecture Automotive Safety tech Total Revenues from external customers 10,045 2,625 912 10,827 24,409 Intersegment revenues 782 104 - - 886 Gross profit (loss) (segment profit) 3,914 916 (148 ) 2,232 6,914





Three months ended June 30, 2023 Aeronautics Architecture Automotive Safety tech Total Revenues from external customers 7,816 3,329 508 8,281 19,934 Intersegment revenues 633 - - - 633 Gross profit (loss) (segment profit) 2,140 1,038 (72 ) 1,240 4,346





Six months ended June 30, 2024 Aeronautics Architecture Automotive Safety tech Total Revenues from external customers 20,181 5,255 2,218 21,484 49,138 Intersegment revenues 1,761 104 - - 1,865 Gross profit (loss) (segment profit) 8,549 1,676 (533 ) 3,761 13,453





Six months ended June 30, 2023 Aeronautics Architecture Automotive Safety tech Total Revenues from external customers 14,811 6,345 658 15,553 37,367 Intersegment revenues 633 - - - 633 Gross profit (loss) (segment profit) 4,743 2,071 (116 ) 2,630 9,328

GAUZY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET LOSS

(unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of USD) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Loss $ (23,087 ) (18,802 ) $ (36,334 ) (37,321 ) Other financial (income) expenses $ 12,062 7,945 $ 11,169 17,950 Purchase price accounting amortization $ 823 824 $ 1,653 1,648 Acquisition related costs and debt raising costs $ 852 40 $ 2,183 65 Non-cash fair value adjustments(1) $ (63 ) 595 $ (38 ) 953 One-time expense (income) $ (130) 66 $ (130) 116 Equity-based compensation expense $ 1,165 402 $ 3,325 824 Doubtful debt expenses(2) $ 553 10 $ 389 (3) Adjusted Net Loss (7,825) (8,920) (17,783) (15,786)





(1) One-time expenses related to the Earn Out Agreement with the Sellers. (2) Doubtful debt expenses related to accounts receivable that we do not expect to collect; such amounts are not included in our net trade receivables.

GAUZY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands of USD) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Loss $ (23,087 ) (18,802 ) $ (36,334 ) (37,321 ) Income tax expense (income) $ 22 41 $ 84 55 Financial (income) expenses, net $ 15,274 9,939 $ 18,828 22,886 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,515 1,387 $ 3,043 2,764 EBITDA $ (6,276 ) (7,436 ) $ (14,379 ) (11,616 ) Acquisition related costs and debt raising costs $ 852 40 $ 2,182 65 Non-cash fair value adjustments(1) $ (63 ) 595 $ (38 ) 953 Equity-based compensation expense $ 1,165 402 $ 3,325 824 Doubtful debt expenses(2) $ 553 10 $ 389 (3 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,899 ) (6,323 ) $ (8,651 ) (9,661 ) Net Loss Margin (95 )% (94 )% (74 )% (100 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (16 )% (32 )% (18 )% (26 )%





(1) One-time expenses related to the Earn Out Agreement with the Sellers. (2) Doubtful debt expenses related to accounts receivable that we do not expect to collect; such amounts are not included in our net trade receivables.





