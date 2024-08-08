Nikia “Niki” Pratt of To Know Thy Self LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GWYNN OAK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ”With over 20 years of experience as a licensed clinical social worker, working closely with youths and families impacted by the foster care system, I’ve witnessed firsthand the immense pressures mothers face. I’ve seen how a mother’s absence affects her child’s educational needs, mental health, social life, and overall well-being. The hard truth is that many mothers are running on empty, far from reaching their maximum potential. My own 22-year journey through a tumultuous relationship, a difficult divorce, and various medical challenges taught me the critical importance of self-awareness. I had to learn the hard way how to prioritize my own well-being. The pain from my divorce and health struggles gave birth to my business, To Know Thy Self LLC. As a Moach, I work with women to help them rediscover who they are as dynamic individuals. Through our work together, they align with their purpose and gain clarity, which translates into a thriving life and business that brings abundance. Through my work with clients across the globe, I’ve come to understand that motherhood is a universal language. Everywhere I go, I hear the same stories from the women I serve: mothers struggling with the discomfort of putting themselves first. It’s a global phenomenon—motherhood often seems to come with an underlying sense of guilt for prioritizing self-care. But the reality is, you can’t show up fully for your children, spouse, work, or any other aspect of your life if you’re not operating at your maximum potential.

So, how can busy mothers find time for self-care? My answer: Delegate, delegate, delegate. My family knows that I am not the entire team—we all contribute. We do chores together, plan trips together; everything is a team effort, with each member bringing their unique skills to the table. I also have a strict routine that is just for me, separate from my roles as a mother, wife, and Moach. I adhere to it because it allows me to show up as my best self in all areas of my life. For example, I make sure I’m in bed by 8:00 pm every night, with the lights out by 8:30. This is one of my non-negotiables—it’s how I ensure I’m ready to operate at my best the next day. I also wake up at 5:00 am every morning before anyone else in the house. This quiet time allows me to pray, meditate, and journal, setting a positive tone for my day. By the time everyone else wakes up, my cup is already overflowing, and I’m ready to be fully present as a mother, wife, and Moach.

My self-care doesn’t stop with chores and morning routines. I also make sure to exercise five days a week because it’s essential for both my physical and mental health. Without regular exercise, my body feels sluggish, my knees ache, and my mental clarity suffers. Staying hydrated is another critical part of my routine—I make sure to drink four to five bottles of water a day. These might seem like small habits, but they are vital to my well-being. Taking care of my children, home, husband, and business is a daily responsibility, so taking care of myself must be a daily priority as well.

I learned the importance of self-prioritization during my divorce. When my children started visiting their father on the weekends, I quickly realized I didn’t even know how to take care of myself—what to eat, what to watch on TV, or what to buy at the mall. My life had always revolved around my children and ex-husband, and I hadn’t thought about my own needs in years. That realization, coupled with the domestic violence I endured in my marriage, highlighted how critical self-care was for my survival. I knew I wasn’t alone in this struggle; other mothers must be going through similar experiences. That’s when I knew my purpose was to support other mothers facing similar challenges.

But what exactly is a Moach and a mompreneur? A Moach is a mom coach, and a mompreneur is a mother who is also an entrepreneur.

I offer one-on-one coaching, group coaching, and host events throughout the year, in addition to speaking at various engagements. In April 2024, I hosted the “Mom’s Time to Un-wine,” which was a tremendous success. The response was so overwhelming that I’ve decided to make it an annual event. We shared our stories, discussed how to balance our businesses with motherhood, and networked. This month, we’re hosting the Walk a Mile in My Shoes event. Every Saturday morning, a group of mothers meets to walk two miles together, with the goal of emotional healing while shedding pounds. We walk with the intention of releasing whatever is holding us back from becoming our best selves. Each week, a different licensed therapist leads the group. For instance, in the first week, we had a Mindfulness Guru who taught us how our environment impacts our thoughts, moods, and actions, providing us with techniques to self-regulate.

On September 10, 2024, I will be hosting a Master Mom virtual meet up. This master class is focused on mom guilt. We will discuss the root causes of mom guilt and how to combat it.

In May 2024, I had the privilege of speaking in St. Maarten at a Mother’s Day celebration. I shared my personal story to inspire and encourage the mothers in attendance to unleash their lives of abundance, just as I have. As a result, I am now serving women in St. Maarten.

