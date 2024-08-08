Glatfelter Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

~ Received Required Antitrust Regulatory Clearances and IRS ruling for Announced Merger ~

~ Achieved Meaningful Year-over-Year EBITDA Improvement ~



2024 Second Quarter Highlights:

Generated net sales of ~$329 million and a GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $15.8 million

Delivered $25.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA, an $8.3 million increase over Q2 2023

Achieved increased EBITDA over Q2 2023 in Composite Fibers and Spunlace by $4.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively, offset by lower EBITDA in Airlaid Materials by $2.3 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and provided an update on progress of its proposed merger with the majority of Berry’s Global Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to include its Global Nonwovens and Films (“HHNF”) business.

“During the second quarter we grew EBITDA by over $8 million compared to the prior-year quarter and delivered strong year-over-year gains for our Spunlace and Composite Fiber segments,” said Thomas Fahnemann, President & CEO of Glatfelter. “In Spunlace, we continued to build upon our recent quarterly earnings momentum, generating $5.6 million in EBITDA during the second quarter, an increase of $3.4 million compared to prior year Q2. We have now repositioned this segment for continued growth and I am confident our turnaround efforts have created sustainable earnings that will allow Spunlace to contribute to the new organization post-merger.”

“The European markets and consumer demand still pose a challenge to our business. Composite Fibers delivered ~$5 million of EBITDA growth over the prior year and this segment is poised to benefit from recent pricing actions aimed at offsetting continued inflation. In Airlaid Materials, although earnings were lower year-over-year, we remain focused on optimizing product mix and improving price-cost gap to effectively manage the segment's ongoing profitability.”

“Overall, our results are trending in the right direction relative to twelve months ago. Despite continued volatile market conditions, I remain confident in our ability to deliver on our earnings growth for the year. As we advance the work to complete our merger with Berry’s HHNF business, we remain focused on serving our customers and leveraging the benefits from the investments we made throughout our business over the past 18 months to create value for all Glatfelter stakeholders.”

Update on Merger with Berry's HHNF Business

As previously announced on February 7, 2024, we entered into certain definitive agreements with Berry Global Group, Inc. (“Berry”) for Berry to spin-off and merge the HHNF business with Glatfelter in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction that will create Magnera, a leading, publicly-traded company in the specialty materials industry. In June, the Company reported the achievement of all required approvals and clearances under competition and foreign direct investment laws. Also, Berry received a favorable private letter ruling from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service regarding the qualification of the spin-off and the merger as tax-free transactions under the Internal Revenue Code. The transaction is subject to additional customary closing conditions, including approval by Glatfelter shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

Favorable Settlement of Legal Dispute Related to Former Specialty Papers Business

In August 2024, we reached a settlement in principle of a legal dispute with a manufacturer for equipment supplied and installed at our former Specialty Papers business. Under the terms of the sale agreement of our Specialty Papers business in 2018, we retained the right to any recoveries from the resolution of this matter. Under the terms of this settlement, we will be paid $6.5 million in monthly installments of approximately $1.1 million beginning in September 2024. We expect to recognize a $6.5 million gain, less applicable legal fees, in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which will be included in discontinued operations.

Three months ended June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2023 Net sales $ 329,443 $ 357,005 Net loss from continuing operations (15,795 ) (36,631 ) Adjusted loss from continuing operations (1) (11,253 ) (20,450 ) EPS from continuing operations (0.35 ) (0.82 ) Adjusted EPS (1) (0.25 ) (0.45 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 25,611 17,252





(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss from continuing operations and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial information to Non-GAAP Financial information” later in this earnings release for further information.

Second Quarter Results

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of results on a GAAP basis to an adjusted earnings basis, a non-GAAP measure:

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 In thousands, except per share Amount EPS Amount EPS Net loss $ (16,279 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (36,940 ) $ (0.83 ) Exclude: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 484 0.02 309 0.01 Loss from continuing operations (15,795 ) (0.35 ) (36,631 ) (0.82 ) Adjustments (pre-tax): Strategic initiatives (1) 4,094 889 Turnaround strategy costs (2) 359 2,199 Ober-Schmitten divestiture (3) — 10,793 COVID-19 ERC recovery (4) — (233 ) Total adjustments (pre-tax) 4,453 13,648 Income taxes (5) (104 ) (58 ) Other tax adjustments (6) 193 2,591 Total after-tax adjustments 4,542 0.10 16,181 0.36 Adjusted loss from continuing operations $ (11,253 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (20,450 ) $ (0.45 )





(1) For 2024, primarily reflects consulting and legal fees associated with the pending Berry HHNF merger of $3.4 million, and personnel retention, to offset the risk of potential employee departures due to the pending transaction, and other costs of $0.7 million. For 2023, primarily reflects integration activities including the write-off of a construction in process asset deemed unusable of $0.5 million, consulting and legal fees of $0.3 million, and other costs of $0.1 million. (2) For 2024, primarily reflects employee separation costs. For 2023, reflects professional services fees of $1.5 million and employee separation costs of $0.7 million. (3) Reflects employee separation costs of $10.4 million and professional services fees and other costs of $0.4 million in connection with the anticipated closure of the Ober-Schmitten facility. (4) Reflects $0.2 million of interest income on employee retention credits claimed under the CARES Act of 2020 and the subsequent related amendments. (5) Tax effect on adjustments calculated based on the incremental effective tax rate of the jurisdiction in which each adjustment originated. For items originating in the U.S., no tax effect is recognized due to the previously established valuation allowance on the net deferred tax assets. (6) Tax effect of applying certain provisions of the CARES Act of 2020. The amount in 2023 also includes $2.4 million of deferred tax expense resulting from valuation allowance for Ober-Schmitten facility.

A description of each of the adjustments presented above is included later in this release.

Airlaid Materials

Three months ended June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2023 Change Tons shipped (metric) 37,795 39,246 (1,451 ) (3.7 )% Net sales $ 130,584 $ 152,511 $ (21,927 ) (14.4 )% Operating income 7,505 9,726 (2,221 ) (22.8 )% EBITDA 15,107 17,363 (2,256 ) (13.0 )% EBITDA % 11.6 % 11.4 %

Airlaid Materials’ second quarter net sales decreased $21.9 million in the year-over-year comparison mainly driven by lower selling prices from cost pass-through arrangements and lower energy surcharges in Europe as both raw materials and energy input costs declined compared to last year. Shipments were 3.7% lower driven by declines in the hygiene categories primarily due to pricing actions taken in 2023 to retain margins as well as lower volumes in the wipes category related to shipment timing. Currency translation was unfavorable by $0.7 million.

Airlaid Materials’ second quarter EBITDA of $15.1 million was $2.3 million lower when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Selling price decreases for pass-through contracts and lower energy surcharges were a combined $13.0 million, but were more than fully offset by lower raw material and energy costs of $14.2 million. Lower shipments primarily in the hygiene and wipes categories negatively impacted results by approximately $0.8 million. Operations were unfavorable by $2.2 million mainly due to lower production of approximately 3,800 metric tons to manage inventory levels. Currency and related hedging negatively impacted earnings by $0.5 million.

Composite Fibers

Three months ended June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2023 Change Tons shipped (metric) 25,735 24,966 769 3.1 % Net sales $ 117,215 $ 125,725 $ (8,510 ) (6.8 )% Operating income 6,031 898 5,133 571.6 % EBITDA 9,695 4,795 4,900 102.2 % EBITDA % 8.3 % 3.8 %

Composite Fibers’ net sales were $8.5 million lower in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the year-ago quarter due to lower selling prices of $7.5 million. Shipments were higher 3.1% largely driven by the composite laminates and food and beverage categories. Currency translation was unfavorable by $1.3 million.

Composite Fibers had EBITDA for the second quarter of $9.7 million compared with $4.8 million EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023. Price-cost gap continued to trend positive this quarter as the decrease in input prices paid for raw materials, energy, freight, and packaging were more favorable than selling price declines, resulting in earnings improvement of $0.9 million. Shipments were higher primarily in the food and beverage and composite laminate categories and overall improved income by $2.2 million. Operations were favorable by $1.7 million, mainly driven by higher inclined wire production. The impact of currency and related hedging positively impacted earnings by $0.1 million.

Spunlace

Three months ended June 30, Dollars in thousands 2024 2023 Change Tons shipped (metric) 15,937 15,191 746 4.9 % Net sales $ 82,197 $ 79,420 $ 2,777 3.5 % Operating income (loss) 2,260 (1,314 ) 3,574 272.0 % EBITDA 5,587 2,162 3,425 158.4 % EBITDA % 6.8 % 2.7 %

Spunlace's net sales were $2.8 million higher in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the year-ago quarter, mainly driven by higher year-over-year shipments of 4.9%, but partially offset by lower selling prices of $2.2 million due to cost pass-through arrangements. Currency translation was slightly unfavorable by $0.3 million.

Spunlace EBITDA was higher by $3.4 million compared to the same period last year. Lower selling prices and energy surcharges were more than offset by lower raw material and energy costs, resulting in earnings improvement of $1.9 million. Higher shipments improved operating income by approximately $0.8 million. Operations were favorable by $1.1 million mainly driven by higher production to meet customer demand. Currency negatively impacted earnings by $0.4 million.

Other Financial Information

The amount of operating expense not allocated to a reporting segment in the Segment Financial Information totaled $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with $19.8 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding the items identified to present “adjusted earnings,” unallocated expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $1.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2023 mainly driven by a loss recovery settlement with a supplier for faulty material supplied to Glatfelter in 2022.

In the second quarter of 2024, our U.S. GAAP pre-tax loss from continuing operations totaled $12.8 million and we recorded an income tax provision of $3.0 million, which primarily related to the tax provision for foreign jurisdictions, reserves for uncertain tax positions, and valuation allowances for domestic and foreign jurisdiction losses for which no tax benefit could be recognized. The comparable amounts in the same quarter of 2023 were a pre-tax loss of $30.2 million and an income tax provision of $6.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Other Information

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.9 million and $50.3 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Total debt was $870.3 million and $860.3 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Net debt was $836.4 million as of June 30, 2024 compared with $810.1 million at the end of 2023. Leverage as calculated in accordance with the financial covenants of our bank credit agreement was in compliance at 3.5 times at June 30, 2024.

Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $13.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively. Cash used by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $20.6 million and $53.0 million, respectively. Adjusted free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was a use of $24.0 million compared with a use of $58.4 million for the same period in 2023. (Net debt and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this earnings release for further information).

Glatfelter Corporation and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands, except per share 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 329,443 $ 357,005 $ 656,699 $ 735,213 Costs of products sold 292,656 338,872 585,402 680,866 Gross profit 36,787 18,133 71,297 54,347 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,420 28,639 65,477 59,384 Losses (gains) on dispositions of plant, equipment and timberlands, net 73 (21 ) 71 (665 ) Operating income (loss) 7,294 (10,485 ) 5,749 (4,372 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest expense (17,900 ) (17,261 ) (35,585 ) (29,855 ) Interest income 273 559 534 830 Other, net (2,509 ) (3,045 ) (4,536 ) (6,323 ) Total non-operating expense (20,136 ) (19,747 ) (39,587 ) (35,348 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (12,842 ) (30,232 ) (33,838 ) (39,720 ) Income tax provision 2,953 6,399 8,107 10,093 Loss from continuing operations (15,795 ) (36,631 ) (41,945 ) (49,813 ) Discontinued operations: Loss before income taxes (484 ) (309 ) (681 ) (711 ) Income tax provision — — — — Loss from discontinued operations (484 ) (309 ) (681 ) (711 ) Net loss $ (16,279 ) $ (36,940 ) $ (42,626 ) $ (50,524 ) Basic earnings per share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.35 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (1.11 ) Loss from discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (1.13 ) Diluted earnings per share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.35 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (1.11 ) Loss from discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (1.13 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,338 45,041 45,261 44,999 Diluted 45,338 45,041 45,261 44,999





Segment Financial Information

(unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands, except per share 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Airlaid Material $ 130,584 $ 152,511 $ 262,113 $ 311,952 Composite Fibers 117,215 125,725 233,365 258,316 Spunlace 82,197 79,420 162,327 166,143 Inter-segment sales elimination (553 ) (651 ) (1,106 ) (1,198 ) Total $ 329,443 $ 357,005 $ 656,699 $ 735,213 Operating income (loss) Airlaid Material $ 7,505 $ 9,726 $ 12,463 $ 23,640 Composite Fibers 6,031 898 14,290 7,025 Spunlace 2,260 (1,314 ) 5,024 (3,337 ) Other and unallocated (8,502 ) (19,795 ) (26,028 ) (31,700 ) Total $ 7,294 $ (10,485 ) $ 5,749 $ (4,372 ) Depreciation and amortization Airlaid Material $ 7,602 $ 7,637 $ 15,266 $ 15,323 Composite Fibers 3,664 3,897 7,428 7,862 Spunlace 3,327 3,476 6,700 6,568 Other and unallocated 949 960 1,902 1,948 Total $ 15,542 $ 15,970 $ 31,296 $ 31,701 Capital expenditures Airlaid Material $ 1,571 $ 2,332 $ 3,662 $ 4,414 Composite Fibers 2,409 2,110 6,073 5,773 Spunlace 1,388 2,509 2,766 5,210 Other and unallocated 322 1,007 671 2,061 Total $ 5,690 $ 7,958 $ 13,172 $ 17,458 Tons shipped (metric) Airlaid Material 37,795 39,246 76,136 79,073 Composite Fibers 25,735 24,966 50,737 49,784 Spunlace 15,937 15,191 32,028 31,611 Inter-segment sales elimination (329 ) — (666 ) — Total 79,138 79,403 158,235 160,468





Selected Financial Information

(unaudited) Six months ended June 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Cash Flow Data Cash from continuing operations provided (used) by: Operating activities $ (20,552 ) $ (53,021 ) Investing activities (13,155 ) (16,723 ) Financing activities 16,943 10,515 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 31,296 31,701 Capital expenditures (13,172 ) (17,458 )





June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,932 $ 50,265 Total assets 1,505,023 1,563,796 Total debt 870,336 860,318 Shareholders’ equity 205,520 256,854

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes measures of earnings before the effects of certain specifically identified items, which are referred to as adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement the understanding of its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings is meant to present the financial performance of the Company’s core operations, which consist of the production and sale of engineered materials. EBITDA is a measure used by management to assess our operating performance and is calculated using income (loss) from continuing operations and excludes interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated using EBITDA and further excludes certain items management considers to be unrelated to the Company’s core operations. Management and the Company’s Board of Directors use non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of the Company’s fundamental business in relation to prior periods and established business plans. For purposes of determining adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, the following items are excluded:

Strategic initiatives. These adjustments primarily reflect professional and legal fees and other costs incurred which are directly related to evaluating and executing certain strategic initiatives including costs associated with the Berry HHNF merger.

Turnaround Strategy costs. This adjustment reflects costs incurred in connection with the Company's Turnaround Strategy initiated in 2022 under its new chief executive officer to drive operational and financial improvement. These costs are primarily related to professional services fees and employee separation costs.

Ober-Schmitten divestiture. This adjustment reflects employee separation costs and professional and other costs directly associated with the closure of the Ober-Schmitten, Germany facility.

COVID-19 ERC recovery. This adjustment reflects the benefit recognized from employee retention credits claimed under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”) Act and the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 and professional services fees directly associated with claiming this benefit.

Unlike net income determined in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect all charges and gains recorded by the Company for the applicable period and, therefore, does not present a complete picture of the Company’s results of operations for the respective period. However, non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of how the Company’s core operations are performing, which management believes is useful to investors because it allows comparison of such operations from period to period. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA % is the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, it is not able to provide guidance for net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of the composition of net income, including income tax expense, are not predictable, making it impractical for us to provide guidance on net income or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information regarding net income, which could be material to future results.

Calculation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow Six months ended June 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Cash used by operations $ (20,552 ) $ (53,021 ) Capital expenditures (13,172 ) (17,458 ) Free cash flow (33,724 ) (70,479 ) Adjustments: Turnaround strategy costs 2,130 9,585 Strategic initiatives 4,909 1,334 Ober-Schmitten divestiture — 443 Cost optimization actions — 80 Restructuring charge - metallized operations — 39 CEO transition costs 1,076 7,648 Fox River environmental matter 1,636 362 COVID-19 ERC recovery — (6,589 ) Tax payments (refunds) on adjustments to adjusted earnings 7 (862 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (23,966 ) $ (58,439 )





Net Debt

In thousands June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Short-term debt $ 8,454 $ 6,150 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,005 Long-term debt, net of current portion 861,882 853,163 Total 870,336 860,318 Less: Cash (33,932 ) (50,265 ) Net Debt $ 836,404 $ 810,053





Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (16,279 ) $ (36,940 ) $ (42,626 ) $ (50,524 ) Exclude: Loss from discontinued

operations, net of tax 484 309 681 711 Add back: Taxes on continuing

operations 2,953 6,399 8,107 10,093 Depreciation and

amortization 15,542 15,970 31,296 31,701 Interest expense, net 17,627 16,702 35,051 29,025 EBITDA 20,327 2,440 32,509 21,006 Adjustments: Strategic initiatives 4,094 889 15,004 1,670 Turnaround strategy costs 392 2,713 449 7,196 Ober-Schmitten divestiture — 10,793 — 10,742 Debt refinancing — — — 59 CEO transition costs — — — 633 Share-based compensation 798 376 1,469 1,307 COVID-19 ERC recovery — 41 — 41 Timberland sales and related costs — — — (617 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,611 $ 17,252 $ 49,431 $ 42,037





Reconciliation of Operating Profit to EBITDA by Segment(1) Three months ended June 30, In thousands 2024

2023 Airlaid Materials Operating profit $ 7,505 $ 9,726 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 7,602 7,637 EBITDA $ 15,107 $ 17,363 Composite Fibers Operating profit $ 6,031 $ 898 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 3,664 3,897 EBITDA $ 9,695 $ 4,795 Spunlace Operating profit (loss) $ 2,260 $ (1,314 ) Add back: Depreciation & amortization 3,327 3,476 EBITDA $ 5,587 $ 2,162

(1) For our segment results, segment EBITDA is reconciled to segment operating profit, which is the most comprehensive financial measure for our segments.





Adjusted Corporate Unallocated Expenses Three months ended June 30, In thousands 2024 2023 Other and unallocated operating loss $ (8,502 ) $ (19,795 ) Adjustments: Strategic initiatives 4,094 889 Turnaround strategy costs 359 2,199 Ober-Schmitten divestiture — 10,793 COVID-19 ERC recovery — 41 Adjusted corporate unallocated expenses $ (4,049 ) $ (5,873 )

