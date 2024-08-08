Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the CA order to freeze Quiboloy's bank accounts

August 8, 2024

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the CA order to freeze Quiboloy's bank accounts

Deserve. Dapat lang yan sa mga tulad ni Quiboloy na sukdulan ang kasakiman.

Nagpapasalamat tayo sa AMLC sa kanilang aksyon. This is the second freezing of bank accounts after the ones in the US.

Hopefully, this freezes Quiboloy's ability to escape. Hopefully also, our local entities can work with their foreign counterparts to stanch the flow of money to offshore accounts.

Umpisa na ito ng pagkamit ng hustisya. He exploited the faith and goodwill of many Filipinos-- mula sa mga menor de edad na pilit pinaglimos, pati sa mga OFW na nagpapakahirap sa ibang bansa para lang makapagbigay sa KOJC.

Katapusan na ng pagpapakasasa ni Quiboloy. We will not stand idly by while scammers and con artists prey on hardworking Filipinos.

