Sternal Closure Systems Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Sternal Closure Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sternal closure systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.28 billion in 2023 to $2.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in cardiovascular surgeries, prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing awareness of sternal complications, collaboration between surgeons and device manufacturers, focus on minimally invasive cardiac procedures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sternal closure systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid growth in minimally invasive surgery, increased focus on patient-centric healthcare, expansion of cardiac surgery in emerging markets, focus on reducing postoperative complication, collaboration in research and development.

Growth Driver Of The Sternal Closure Systems Market

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the growth of the sternal closure market going forward. Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last for a year or longer, hinder everyday activities, demand continuous medical care, or both. Chronic illnesses like coronary artery disease, hypertension, and heart failure often necessitate surgical interventions such as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or valve replacement. As these surgeries involve sternal incisions, the need for effective sternal closure becomes vital.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sternal closure systems market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Holdings Inc., KLS Martin Group GmbH & Co. KG.

Major companies are investing in the companies operating in the sternal closure market to better serve the customers. The investment can enable companies to develop and launch innovative sternal closure systems, improving their competitive position and driving market growth.

Segments:

1) By Product: Closure Devices, Bone Cement

2) By Procedure: Median Sternotomy, Hemisternotomy, Bilateral Thoracosternotomy, Other Procedures

3) By Material: Titanium, Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Stainless Steel, Other Materials

4) By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sternal closure system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global sternal closure system market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the sternal closure systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sternal Closure Systems Market Definition

A sternal closure system refers to a medical device or method used to close the sternum, which is the bone located in the center of the chest that protects the heart and lungs. These systems are used to close the chest, which may be opened during heart surgeries or open-chest surgeries.

Sternal Closure Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sternal Closure Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sternal closure systems market size, sternal closure systems market drivers and trends, sternal closure systems market major players, sternal closure systems competitors' revenues, sternal closure systems market positioning, and sternal closure systems market growth across geographies. The sternal closure systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



