ECB and Frankfurt Radio Symphony to hold Europa Open Air concert on 22 August 2024

8 August 2024

Europa Open Air celebrates Europe’s diversity in Frankfurt

Around 20,000 guests expected for musical evening on waterfront

On 22 August 2024 the European Central Bank (ECB) and broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk will present the annual Europa Open Air concert with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony. The event will bring people together to celebrate Europe and enjoy some of the finest European concert pieces, all against an unforgettable atmospheric backdrop at Weseler Werft, a popular riverside location in central Frankfurt.

“With Europa Open Air, the ECB celebrates the unity and shared values of Europe,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde. “The concert brings people together on the beautiful banks of the river Main, highlighting the city’s vibrant and international cultural life and our place in the Frankfurt community, our home.”

The evening will start with a performance by the Frankfurt Radio Big Band, accompanied by singer and pianist Sheléa. Conducted by music director Alain Altinoglu, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony will then present pieces by Richard Wagner, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Bedřich Smetana. The event will close with Modest Mussorgsky’s renowned Pictures at an Exhibition, arranged for orchestra by Maurice Ravel.

The concert will be broadcast live online and on German television and radio. Further information can be found on Hessischer Rundfunk’s website.

