My DCMA: Kimberly Harrison, contract specialist

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Kimberly Harrison shares her story.

My name is Kimberly Harrison, and I’m a contract specialist, although I also act as an action officer and policy owner.

My job duties include acting as the agency's warrant appointment official. I review all requests for warrants, to ensure the criteria for becoming a contracting officer has been met and documented appropriately. I create warrant packages and disseminate them to appointees. Additionally, I maintain the warrant tracker and database ensuring warrants and supporting documentation is loaded correctly and maintained accurately along with the status of the appointments. I regularly communicate and coordinate with the subject matter experts in each component, center, region, or command, to ensure the effectiveness of the program.

I’ve been with the DCMA for 14 years; I started with the agency in 2010 after leaving the Defense Logistics Agency where I served for 13 years. My government career has been very good to me, and I am proud of my service.

Since 2020, I have worked remotely from my home in Prince George County, Virginia. However, I am only about 15 minutes from Fort Gregg-Adams when I do travel to the office. I grew up in this area, and for me, seeing how the base has changed and grown over the years is amazing.

I've enjoyed my time working at DCMA headquarters because of the range of actions, responsibilities, and opportunities available. I have met some extremely nice people in acquisitions and other directorates and feel very fortunate with my chain of command.

DCMA is the last line of defense for the products we inspect prior to the warfighter receiving them. We are responsible for ensuring the safety of the products we inspect and approve for delivery. When I think of the young service members in the field who have volunteered to defend the country, my heart constricts a little bit. DCMA has a huge responsibility when it comes to them, and I cannot think of anything more important than doing our part to keep them safe.

My future career goals include potentially becoming a division director, but I will continue to remain open to every opportunity that comes my way.

I have many hobbies, including being a fitness fanatic. I work out every day or I am not happy. I train with the owner of a local fitness center along with a fantastic gym family, and I do not ever plan to stop! My 80-year-old mother works out there as well! I do weight training and cardio mixed up in different workouts weekly, and I can tell you it has made a big difference – not only in my health and physical appearance but my mental health.