Polyclonal Antibodies Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyclonal antibodies market is projected to grow from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. It will grow to $1.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The market’s strong growth can be attributed to the increasing demand in biomedical research, expanded diagnostic applications, a rise in chronic diseases, and the broad range of applications for polyclonal antibodies.

Rising Infectious Disease Outbreaks Drive Market Growth

The rise in infectious disease outbreaks is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the polyclonal antibodies market. Polyclonal antibodies play a critical role in diagnosing and managing infectious diseases by targeting various microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the incidence of tuberculosis rose from 2.4 per 100,000 people in 2021 to 2.5 in 2022. This increase in infectious disease cases underlines the growing need for effective diagnostic tools and treatments, driving the demand for polyclonal antibodies.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Abcam PLC, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are leading innovations in the polyclonal antibodies market. These companies are focused on enhancing their product offerings and research capabilities. For instance, GigaGen Inc. published a significant research article in July 2022 on their recombinant polyclonal antibody product targeting SARS-CoV-2. This development underscores the industry's emphasis on research and development to advance polyclonal antibody applications and manufacturing processes.

Trends Shaping the Market

Major trends in the polyclonal antibodies market include advancements in antibody engineering, increased use in cancer immunotherapy, the rise of biosimilar polyclonal antibodies, and their application in neurological disorders. The market is also witnessing regulatory advances and improved compliance standards that further drive innovation and growth.

Segments:

• Product Type: Primary Antibody, Secondary Antibody

• Source: Rabbits, Goats, Sheep, Other Sources

• Application: Research, Diagnostics, Therapy

• End-User: Academic and Research Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the polyclonal antibodies market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in healthcare and expanding research capabilities in the region.

