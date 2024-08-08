Global Plant Genomics Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Plant Genomics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plant genomics market is set to grow from $10.21 billion in 2023 to $11.12 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $15.72 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.0%, driven by advancements in genomic research, crop yield optimization, and increasing demand for sustainable agriculture.

Growing Demand for Food Productivity Drives Market Growth

The demand for enhanced food productivity is a primary factor fueling the growth of the plant genomics market. By analyzing plant genetics, scientists can develop crops that yield more food per unit of land. Recent data from the Food and Agriculture Organization highlights significant increases in global cereal and wheat production, underscoring the role of plant genomics in addressing global food security and productivity challenges.

Key Players and Technological Advancements

Major players in the plant genomics market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, and NRGene Ltd., among others. These companies are focused on technological advancements to enhance their market presence. For example, Nucleome Informatics Pvt. Ltd. recently launched the NKC Center for genomic research, advancing their capabilities in genome sequencing and research.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends in the plant genomics market include the adoption of CRISPR and genome editing technologies, advancements in sequencing, and the integration of omics technologies. These innovations are transforming how genetic information is utilized to improve crop traits and overall agricultural efficiency.

Market Segments

• Type: Molecular Engineering, Genetic Engineering, Genome Editing

• Trait: Yield Improvement, Disease Resistance, Herbicide Tolerance

• Technology: DNA And RNA Sequencing, Genotyping, Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), Bioinformatics

• Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the plant genomics market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading in the forecast period. The region’s strong research capabilities and investments in agricultural technologies contribute to its dominance in the market.

