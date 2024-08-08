Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Device Market to Reach $2.5 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global WBG power devices market has experienced growth due to technological advancements. Technological innovations drive the evolution of power devices, enhancing their efficiency, performance, and reliability. Advancements such as wide-bandgap (WBG) materials (e.g., silicon carbide and gallium nitride) offer superior properties compared to traditional silicon-based devices, including higher voltage capabilities, lower on-resistance, and faster switching speeds. These attributes make WBG power devices particularly appealing for applications requiring high power densities and energy efficiency, such as electric vehicles (EVs) , renewable energy systems, and industrial motor drives.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Device Market by Type (GaN, and SiC), and Application (Communication, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Healthcare, and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the wide band gap (WBG) power device market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A316218

Prime determinants of growth

The global WBG power devices market growth is driven by rise in demand from automotive sector. The automotive industry is a major consumer of power devices, especially with rise in adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. WBG devices enable EVs to achieve higher efficiency and longer driving ranges by minimizing power losses in traction inverters and onboard chargers. Moreover, regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing vehicle emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency foster automakers to integrate WBG-based power electronics into their vehicle designs, thereby bolstering market demand for WBG power devices. However, high costs of WBG power devices market are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $2.5 million CAGR 10.9% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Technological Advancements

Escalating demand from automotive sector

Renewable Energy Integration Opportunities Government initiatives and investments

Smart Grids and Energy Storage

Industrial Automation and Power Electronics Restraints High Costs

Manufacturing Challenges



GaN-based power devices offer superior electrical properties compared to traditional silicon devices, including lower on-resistance and faster switching speeds. This results in higher efficiency and reduced power losses during operation. As energy efficiency becomes increasingly critical across various applications, from consumer electronics to industrial systems, the demand for GaN WBG power devices rises.

Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3WA51S7

Furthermore, GaN devices can operate at higher frequencies while maintaining efficiency, allowing for the design of smaller, lighter, and more compact power electronics systems. This is particularly advantageous in applications where space constraints are significant, such as in automotive electronics, aerospace systems, and portable consumer devices.

The demand for WBG power devices in consumer electronics is driven by their higher energy efficiency, faster charging capabilities, smaller form factor, improved thermal management, enhanced performance, integration with emerging technologies, sustainability benefits, and cost competitiveness. As consumer electronics continue to evolve and demand for more advanced features grows, WBG devices are poised to play an increasingly vital role in powering the next generation of electronic devices.

APAC countries are undergoing rapid industrialization and urbanization, driving the demand for energy-efficient and high-performance power electronics across various sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and infrastructure development. WBG devices, with their superior efficiency and reliability, are well-suited to meeting the evolving energy needs of rapidly expanding industries in the region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest automotive markets, including China, Japan, and South Korea. With increasing concerns about air pollution and the need to reduce carbon emissions, automakers in the region are increasingly adopting electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs) , which rely heavily on WBG power devices for their traction inverters, onboard chargers, and DC-DC converters.

Additionally, governments across the Asia-Pacific region are implementing policies and initiatives to promote energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and foster innovation in clean energy technologies. Incentives such as subsidies, tax breaks, and regulatory mandates for the adoption of energy-efficient technologies are driving the demand for WBG power devices in various applications, including renewable energy systems, smart grid infrastructure, and electric vehicles.

These factors altogether may lead the WBG power devices market to witness a significant growth in Asia-Pacific region.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wide-band-gap-wbg-power-device-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Microchip Technology Inc

Cree LED

GeneSiC

GaN Systems

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global WBG power devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Insulators Industry:

Programmable DC Power Supply Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Power Supply, by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Synchrophasor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Automation and Instrumentation In Power Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solution, by Instrument: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Renewable Energy Transformer Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Insulation, by Capacity, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Industrial Electrification Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Transformers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Power Rating, by Cooling Type, by Insulation, by Number of Phase, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Industrial Power Supply Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Product, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.