Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,449 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the June 2024 Unemployment and Underemployment Rates

PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release
August 8, 2024

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the June 2024 Unemployment and Underemployment Rates
August 8, 2024

EBET Framework Act, vital in addressing job-skills mismatch!

We welcome the decrease in our unemployment rate to 3.1%, with 1.62 million individuals employed in June 2024, down from 4.1% or 2.11 million in May 2024. However, underemployment remains a critical issue that requires government priority.

The increase in underemployment to 12.1 percent, or 6.08 million Filipinos, in June 2024 from 9.9 percent, or 4.82 million Filipinos, in May 2024 highlights the persistent issue of job-skills mismatch and quality of jobs.

The approval of Senate Bill No. 2587 or the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act, which we principally authored and sponsored, on Second Reading on Tuesday was not only timely but also long overdue to close the skills gap with employer needs.

During the LEDAC meeting last March, President Bongbong Marcos directed us to ensure the urgent passage of the EBET Framework Act in the Senate. We are pleased to report that, with the support of our colleagues, we have successfully accomplished this crucial task entrusted to us by the President.

The bill, a priority measure of the administration, aims to boost the skills of our workforce through general EBET training, apprenticeship and upskilling, which duration shall vary depending on the complexity of the skills and competencies to be learned by a trainee.

It further aims to encourage more enterprises to undertake EBET programs by ensuring their active involvement in its promotion and conduct, as well as thru the provision of streamlined processes for EBET program registration, enhanced incentives, and support mechanisms.

The EBET Framework Act will complement the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, which we also principally authored and sponsored, in synergizing the government's efforts in solving employment woes in the country.

We are hopeful that this measure will be enacted into law as soon as possible.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the June 2024 Unemployment and Underemployment Rates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more