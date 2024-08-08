PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the June 2024 Unemployment and Underemployment Rates

August 8, 2024 EBET Framework Act, vital in addressing job-skills mismatch! We welcome the decrease in our unemployment rate to 3.1%, with 1.62 million individuals employed in June 2024, down from 4.1% or 2.11 million in May 2024. However, underemployment remains a critical issue that requires government priority. The increase in underemployment to 12.1 percent, or 6.08 million Filipinos, in June 2024 from 9.9 percent, or 4.82 million Filipinos, in May 2024 highlights the persistent issue of job-skills mismatch and quality of jobs. The approval of Senate Bill No. 2587 or the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act, which we principally authored and sponsored, on Second Reading on Tuesday was not only timely but also long overdue to close the skills gap with employer needs. During the LEDAC meeting last March, President Bongbong Marcos directed us to ensure the urgent passage of the EBET Framework Act in the Senate. We are pleased to report that, with the support of our colleagues, we have successfully accomplished this crucial task entrusted to us by the President. The bill, a priority measure of the administration, aims to boost the skills of our workforce through general EBET training, apprenticeship and upskilling, which duration shall vary depending on the complexity of the skills and competencies to be learned by a trainee. It further aims to encourage more enterprises to undertake EBET programs by ensuring their active involvement in its promotion and conduct, as well as thru the provision of streamlined processes for EBET program registration, enhanced incentives, and support mechanisms. The EBET Framework Act will complement the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, which we also principally authored and sponsored, in synergizing the government's efforts in solving employment woes in the country. We are hopeful that this measure will be enacted into law as soon as possible.