Global Poultry Feed Amino Acids Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Poultry Feed Amino Acids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Poultry Feed Amino Acids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global poultry feed amino acids market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is anticipated to expand from $4.06 billion in 2023 to $4.37 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. It will grow to $5.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The market’s robust growth can be attributed to factors such as the burgeoning poultry industry, increased demand for meat products, a shift toward balanced diets, heightened awareness of protein quality, and a focus on enhancing performance.

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Animal Feeds Drives Market Growth

The growing demand for high-quality animal feeds is a major factor propelling the poultry feed amino acids market. Nutritionally balanced animal feeds that include essential amino acids are crucial for optimal health, growth, and performance in poultry. For example, a March 2021 report by the American Feed Industry Association estimated that animal food consumption could rise by 2.5% to 254.6 million tons by 2025, indicating a significant increase in demand for high-quality feeds. This surge in demand is driving the growth of the poultry feed amino acids market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global poultry feed amino acids market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10491&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the poultry feed amino acids market include Kemin Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Novus International Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Koninklijke DSM NV, among others. These companies are advancing their market positions through innovative product development. For instance, in May 2022, METEX NØØVISTAGO launched the INNEUS range of amino acid-based solutions designed to enhance gut health in poultry and piglets. This innovation targets gut barrier function, immunological fitness, and microbial balance.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are influencing the poultry feed amino acids market, including:

• Demand for High-Quality Protein Sources: Increasing emphasis on high-quality protein sources in animal feed formulations.

• Focus on Nutritional Efficiency: Enhancing the nutritional efficiency of feed to optimize growth and health.

• Shift Towards Plant-Based Proteins: Growing interest in plant-based proteins as sustainable alternatives.

• Health and Disease Prevention: Using amino acids to support poultry health and disease prevention.

• Genetic Improvement in Poultry: Integrating amino acids into feeds to support genetic improvements in poultry.

Market Segmentation

The poultry feed amino acids market is segmented as follows:

• By Type: Tryptophan, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Other Types

• By Form: Dry, Liquid, Granules

• By Source: Natural, Synthetic

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest market for poultry feed amino acids. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing poultry production and demand for high-quality animal feeds.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-feed-amino-acids-global-market-report

Poultry Feed Amino Acids Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Poultry Feed Amino Acids Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on poultry feed amino acids market size, poultry feed amino acids market drivers and trends, poultry feed amino acids market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The poultry feed amino acids market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-brooders-feeders-and-waterers-global-market-report

Poultry Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-global-market-report

Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-processing-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293