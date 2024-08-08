Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,415 in the last 365 days.

Affordable Pet Labs Launches Enhanced Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test for Cats

"Affordable Pet Labs introduces the Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test for cats, offering rapid and detailed health insights."

UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Affordable Pet Labs announced the launch of its enhanced Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test for cats, a major advancement in at-home pet healthcare. Leveraging the exclusive KeyScreen™ GI Parasite PCR technology developed in partnership with Antech Labs, this test provides rapid and detailed analysis of 20 gastrointestinal parasites, including those resistant to standard treatments.

The Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test is designed for ease of use, ensuring pet owners can conduct the test at home with a simple collection kit. With a processing time of only 4-5 days, results are delivered directly to pet owners, providing critical health information quicker than traditional methods.

Highlighting the test's innovation, Dr. Joseph Menicucci, Founder of Affordable Pet Labs, emphasized, “Our enhanced fecal test not only identifies common parasites but also detects resistance markers, making it a significant tool for proactive pet healthcare.”

Additionally, Affordable Pet Labs introduces the 'Parasite Peace of Mind' program, offering immediate treatment dispatch and expert consultations at no extra cost upon positive detection of parasites. This ensures rapid response and treatment, enhancing the quality of care provided to our furry friends.

The Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test is now available at an introductory price of $99.00, exclusively at Affordable Pet Labs.

About Affordable Pet Labs:
Affordable Pet Labs aims to democratize pet healthcare by offering accessible and high-quality diagnostic tests. Partnering with leading laboratories, Affordable Pet Labs ensures that pet health is never compromised.

Contact:
Affordable Pet Labs Media Relations
info@affordablepetlabs.com
Phone: 602-456-0956

###

For further information and to purchase the test kit, please visit the Affordable Pet Labs website linked above.

Joseph Menicucci
Affordable Pet Labs
+1 602-456-0956
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Affordable Pet Labs Launches Enhanced Premier Fecal Diagnostic Test for Cats

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more