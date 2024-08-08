Submit Release
OKX Wallet Integrates BKSBackstage, Expanding Event Industry Opportunities for Users

SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 8, 2024.

OKX Wallet is now integrated with BKSBackstage, a pioneering platform built on blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize the events industry by providing innovative financing and digitization solutions through its BKS utility token and NFT ticketing system.

BKSBackstage offers a comprehensive ecosystem for the events industry, including an NFT marketplace, crypto POS wallet, and launchpad for event funding. This integration enables OKX Wallet users to access BKSBackstage's suite of event industry services directly from their wallet interface, opening up new opportunities for engagement with events, artists, and venues.

By integrating BKSBackstage, OKX Wallet expands its ecosystem of supported decentralized applications, providing users with unique access to the events and entertainment sector. This addition strengthens OKX Wallet's position as a versatile Web3 gateway, offering users innovative ways to participate in event financing, NFT ticketing, and exclusive fan experiences.

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

