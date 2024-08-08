SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 8, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Henez

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Henez , a modular network designed for OmniDapps, aiming to become a permissionless liquidity layer for all chains and enabling seamless access to assets and applications across multiple blockchains.

Henez offers innovative features such as a high-performance coordination rollup built on Arbitrum and Celestia, as well as native DeFi modules that allow for efficient cross-chain operations. This integration enables OKX Wallet users to access Henez's cross-chain capabilities and DeFi modules directly from their wallet interface, significantly enhancing their ability to interact with multiple blockchain ecosystems efficiently.

By integrating Henez, OKX Wallet expands its cross-chain functionality, providing users with more streamlined options for managing assets and engaging with DApps across various networks. This addition strengthens OKX Wallet's position as a versatile Web3 gateway, offering users enhanced interoperability and access to a wider range of blockchain ecosystems.

