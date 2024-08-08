OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Henez

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 8, 2024.

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Henez, a modular network designed for OmniDapps, aiming to become a permissionless liquidity layer for all chains and enabling seamless access to assets and applications across multiple blockchains.

Henez offers innovative features such as a high-performance coordination rollup built on Arbitrum and Celestia, as well as native DeFi modules that allow for efficient cross-chain operations. This integration enables OKX Wallet users to access Henez's cross-chain capabilities and DeFi modules directly from their wallet interface, significantly enhancing their ability to interact with multiple blockchain ecosystems efficiently.

By integrating Henez, OKX Wallet expands its cross-chain functionality, providing users with more streamlined options for managing assets and engaging with DApps across various networks. This addition strengthens OKX Wallet's position as a versatile Web3 gateway, offering users enhanced interoperability and access to a wider range of blockchain ecosystems.

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

