Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Bradley Appointed Interim Director for Department of Natural Resources

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has announced an interim appointment for director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. Jesse Bradley is currently deputy director for water management. He has been with DNR since 2006 and previously served as interim director for the agency in 2020.

Bradley has a bachelor’s degree in environmental geology from the University of Nebraska and a master’s degree in hydrogeology from Clemson University.

Bradley’s interim appointment begins immediately, while the search is ongoing for a permanent agency director.