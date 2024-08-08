Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green and Community Leaders Meet With New La‘ikū Residents in Lahaina

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

August 7, 2024

LAHAINA, HAWAIʻI — On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the devastating historic Maui wildfires, Governor Josh Green, M.D., today visited the La‘ikū temporary housing project along Lahainaluna Road to highlight ongoing efforts to provide housing for community members who lost their homes on Aug. 8, 2023.

“We are continuing to focus on providing those impacted by the fires with longer-term housing for Maui wildfire survivors,” said Governor Green. “While La‘ikū is a relatively small project, every unit that we develop means one more family will have a more stable housing environment and a foundation to help rebuild their lives and continue healing.”

La‘ikū, which means ‘a calming space,’ is being developed in partnership between Governor Green’s Administration including the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) and the Hawaiʻi Department of Education (DOE), as well as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) and the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) Maui Strong Fund. La‘ikū will provide 16 two-bedroom, one-bath units at 560 sq. ft. each. The homes are being built on approximately two acres of land that was previously acquired by the HDOT as part of the Lahaina Bypass project.

The first two families began moving into La‘ikū on July 23 and two families are in the process of moving in. Four additional units will be completed on Aug. 9, and the remaining eight units will be delivered by September.

“La‘ikū symbolizes our promise to Lahaina,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “Welcoming families into new homes shows progress and resilience, thanks to strong partnerships and our Kākoʻo Maui team.”

“This collaborative effort to provide safe and secure housing for Maui’s fire survivors is a key priority for the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation,” said Micah Kāne, HCF CEO and president. “We will continue to work with government partners, nonprofits, and the community to find solutions that support Maui’s journey toward recovery.”

Monthly rent for homes in La‘ikū is $1,750, which tenants can pay via personal funds, rental assistance from FEMA, or insurance proceeds. Water and sewer services, up to $75 per month as well as trash removal, are included for each unit. Family dogs and cats of up to 50 pounds are welcomed in the neighborhood.

There is no income limit for applicants, whose eligibility for tenancy will be verified as wildfire-impacted by the CNHA Kākoʻo Maui Resource Center. Families who may have temporarily relocated to other islands are also eligible to apply. Units must be occupied by a minimum of two, or up to a maximum of five people. Parking is limited to two vehicles per unit. Street parking is not allowed. Applications for Laʻikū may be submitted online via helpingmaui.org or by visiting the CNHA Kākoʻo Maui Resource Center at Maui Mall during regular business hours.

About CNHA

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) is a member-based nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the cultural, economic, political and community development of Native Hawaiians. CNHA supports and promotes activities that benefit the Native Hawaiian community and fosters the well-being of Native Hawaiians through various initiatives and partnerships.

About the HCF Maui Strong Fund

The Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the Maui wildfires. HCF works in close collaboration with federal, state and county agencies, nonprofit organizations and community members to get an understanding of the evolving priorities on the ground and deploys grants to address unmet needs. To ensure transparency, all grantees and award amounts from the Maui Strong Fund are updated regularly and can be found here. The Maui Strong Fund is designed for the long haul, using a four-phase approach that includes recovery, stabilization, risk reduction and resiliency building. Learn more about its four-phase approach here.

