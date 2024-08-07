Governor Mills and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Highlight Major Federal Investment in Portland's East Deering Neighborhood

MAINE, August 7 - Back to current news.

$25 million Investment from Biden-Harris Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve access to new Roux Institute Campus

Governor Janet Mills and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg today hailed a major grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will help transform Portland's East Deering neighborhood into an engine for innovation and economic growth for Maine.

The $25 million RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant from the Biden-Harris Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve vehicle and pedestrian access to the new and permanent home of the Roux Institute at Northeastern University, expected to open on the site of the former B&M Baked Beans factory in 2027. The U.S. Department of Transportation first announced the award in June.

The Maine Department of Transportation will use the Federal funds to make a series of infrastructure improvements -- including the modification of the I-295 off-ramp to Washington Avenue -- to provide direct access to the Roux Institute campus. The construction will minimize traffic congestion in neighboring residential areas and provide easy access to the Roux Institute's learning and research facilities, as well as restaurants, housing, retail stores, and a hotel. The campus will also include a public pier, providing waterfront access to the public at the site for the first time in more than a century.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note, and Portland Mayor Mark Dion also attended today's event at the future site of the campus.

"The Roux Institute is transforming Maine's innovation economy, and its new campus will transform Portland's East Deering neighborhood. This historic investment by the Biden-Harris Administration will provide Maine people and visitors with improved access to the new campus and all it will have to offer while easing traffic congestion in the community," said Governor Janet Mills. "I thank Secretary Buttigieg for visiting Maine and extend my gratitude to him, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the Maine Congressional Delegation for securing passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is making this project and other investments across Maine possible."

"After two days of seeing terrific infrastructure work underway across Maine through the Biden-Harris Administration's infrastructure package, I'm particularly delighted to be here to celebrate our award of $25 million to build new active transportation connections to East Deering," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"The investments being made in this iconic piece of industrial waterfront will help reconnect the East Deering neighborhood to the rest of Portland and transition this part of the city to a future-focused innovation hub," said Bruce Van Note, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation. "The work planned for this neighborhood is forward-looking, exciting, and involves safe and reliable connections to multiple transportation modes. We are grateful to Secretary Buttigieg for his support of this project and to Governor Mills and Maine's Congressional Delegation for their ongoing work to champion transformative projects that support economic opportunity and quality of life in our great state."

"Portland's East Deering neighborhood has quickly become a center for economic growth and innovation, and its evolution brings with it a need for updated infrastructure," said U.S. Senator Angus King. "With the welcome addition of the Roux Institute and growth of the neighborhood, we need to strike the right balance to let this historic neighborhood remain vibrant. Projects like these across the country are exactly why Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. I am proud to have joined my colleagues in supporting this transformative law that will continue to impact Maine for decades to come."

"It was an honor to have Secretary Buttigieg in Maine this week for his 50th state visit--clearly, he saved the best for last," said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree. "Over these past two days, we have seen first-hand how the historic infrastructure investments made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are paving the way for a brighter, more resilient future. From funding legacy pollution cleanup to repairing our aging roads, bridges, and ports, to expanding broadband access--bringing high speed internet to many parts of Maine for the first time--the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making a once-in-a-generation investment in our future. Thanks to President Biden's and Secretary Buttigieg's leadership in implementing both the infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act, we are making tremendous progress in strengthening our communities."

"The success of Portland reflects a history of a city committed to supporting and sustaining innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship," said Portland Mayor Mark Dion. "I am proud of the efforts of the City Council and City staff for their collaboration with the Roux Institute to create a campus that will serve as a critical partner in our city's economic future. I am pleased and appreciate the award of a $25 million RAISE Grant from the Biden-Harris Administration that will help us answer the critical challenge of ever-increasing vehicle congestion confronting our neighbors in East Deering, as well as those who will soon become members of the Roux campus community."

Despite rarely weighing in on municipal matters, last year Governor Mills wrote to the Portland City Council in support of the proposed development. The Governor urged Councilors to rezone the site to accommodate the project, writing that "the Roux Institute project has far-reaching impacts for the entire state and is perhaps the largest investment in Maine's innovation economy in a generation." The Portland City Council approved the project earlier this year.

Governor Mills has been a strong supporter of the Roux Institute since Maine-born benefactor David Roux and his wife Barbara Roux announced they would donate $100 million gift to start the graduate school and research center in 2020.

The $25 million RAISE grant is part of more than $1 billion in competitive grant funding already awarded to Maine by the Biden-Harris Administration under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In total, Maine has been awarded $2.6 billion from the legislation to strengthen roads and bridges, broadband, water infrastructure, public transportation, electric vehicle charging options, clean energy, climate resiliency, and more.

Maine has also received $283.6 million from the Biden-Harris Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, including $22.4 million announced in May for transportation investments in Portland's Libbytown neighborhood.

Prior to visiting the Roux Institute, Governor Mills, Secretary Buttigieg, Congresswoman Pingree, Maine Transportation Commissioner Van Note, and Portland Mayor Dion toured the Portland International Marine Terminal. In November, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the Maine Port Authority a $14.2 million Port Infrastructure Development Program grant -- also through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- to modernize operations and improve the efficiency of goods moving through the terminal so it can keep pace with growing cargo volumes.