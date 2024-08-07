Calian Reports Results for the Third Quarter

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)



OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q3-24 Highlights:

Revenue up 11% to $185 million

Gross margin at 33.4%, up from 30.7% last year

Adjusted EBITDA up 22% to $17.7 million

up 22% to $17.7 million Operating free cash flow 1 of $10.0 million

of $10.0 million Net liquidity of $132 million

Repurchased 26,600 shares in consideration of $1.5 million

Renewed and won several contracts

Backlog increased to $1.2 billion

Completed the acquisition of Mabway on May 9, 2024

The Company intends to renew its NCIB in August 2024, subject to TSX approval

Financial Highlights Three months ended

Nine months ended

(i(in millions of $, except per share & margins) June 30,

June 30,

2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenue 185.0 166.6 11 % 565.4 482.6 17 % Adjusted EBITDA1 17.7 14.5 22 % 62.9 45.6 38 % Adjusted EBITDA %1 9.5 % 8.7 % 83bps 11.1 % 9.4 % 167bps Net Profit 1.3 4.7 (72 )% 11.7 13.8 (15 )% EPS Diluted 0.11 0.40 (73 )% 0.98 1.17 (16 )% Operating Free Cash Flow1 10.0 11.3 (12 )% 42.0 34.1 23 %



1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section “Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures” at the end of this press release.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.

Register for the conference cal l on Thursday, August 8, 2024, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

"In the third quarter, we continued our growth journey towards becoming a global business with over $1 billion in revenues," said Kevin Ford, Calian Chief Executive Officer. "We completed the strategic acquisition of Mabway, signed and acquired new contracts valued at over $300 million and reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 11% and 22%, respectively. We did encounter some headwinds as the result of short-term budget reductions from the Canadian Armed Forces, and we expect this to persist for a few quarters. Despite this, after nine months, our revenues are up 17%, adjusted EBITDA is up 38%, and we are on track for our seventh consecutive record year," stated Mr. Ford.

Third Quarter Results

Revenues increased 11%, from $167 million to $185 million. This represents the highest third quarter revenue in the Company’s history. Acquisitive growth was 11% and was generated by the acquisitions of Hawaii Pacific Teleport (“HPT”), Decisive, the nuclear assets from MDA Ltd and Mabway. Organic growth was flat as double-digit growth generated in the Health segment was offset by declines in the other segments.

Gross margin reached 33.4%, representing its 9th consecutive quarter above 30%. Adjusted EBITDA1 reached $17.7 million, up 22% from the same period last year, driven by the higher margin contribution from acquisitions, revenue growth across all segments and progress to expand geographically and increase share of product revenue. Adjusted EBITDA1 margin reached 9.5%, up from 8.7% in the same period last year, as a result of a favorable revenue mix and increased volume.

Net profit reached $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, down from $4.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the same period last year. This decrease in profitability is primarily due to increased amortization and interest expenses related to acquisitions, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA1 and lower income tax expense.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

“In the third quarter we generated $10.0 million in operating free cash flow1, representing a 57% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA1,” said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. “We used our cash and a portion of our credit facility to invest in our business with the acquisition of Mabway for $29.6 million and capital expenditures of $4.1 million. We also provided a return to shareholders in the form of dividends of $3.3 million and share buybacks of $1.5 million. We ended the quarter with $132 million in net liquidity, well-positioned to pursue our growth objectives,” concluded Mr. Houston.

Mabway Acquisition

On May 9, 2024 Calian agreed to acquire U.K.-based Mabway for up to $47.0 million, including $37.8 million of cash upfront on closing and $8.6 million of earnouts. Mabway is a leader in the management of large-scale defence role-playing environments that simulate real-world operational environments and provides technical engineering education for naval and maritime communities. The company has been a prime supplier to the British Army since 2012. Mabway has several offices across the U.K., a workforce of more than 1,000 ex-military and civilian permanent staff and contractors, and services reaching into Europe and the Middle East. Mabway will be integrated in Calian’s Learning segment.

Contract Signings - Renewing and Winning New Customers

Calian renewed and won several contracts during the third quarter including:

On May 7, 2024 Calian renewed a contract worth $10 million to provide military training support for the Canadian Defence Academy (CDA) and Military Personnel Generation Group (MPGG).

On May 1, 2024 Calian was awarded a major new contract valued up to $90 million over six years with General Dynamics Mission Systems - Canada (GDMS-C) to enhance the Canadian Army's capabilities through advanced land command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems.

On April 25, 2024 Calian was awarded a significant contract by the Canadian Armed Forces' Canadian Forces Health Services Group (CFHSG), valued at $17 million for three years with an option to extend for a fourth year, potentially increasing the total value to $23 million.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company repurchased 26,600 shares for cancellation in consideration of $1.5 million. Since the launch of the Normal Course Issuer Bid on September 1, 2023, the Company repurchased 85,920 common shares for cancellation in consideration of $4.5 million.

The Company intends to renew its NCIB in August 2024, subject to TSX approval.

Quarterly Dividend

Today, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable September 4, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 21, 2024. Dividends paid by the Company are considered “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Guidance

Calian’s guidance, which was raised last quarter and marks its seventh consecutive record year of revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth, is now anticipated to be at the bottom of its guidance range. This adjustment is due to short-term operating budget cuts from the Canadian Armed Forces, which have affected the latter half of its third quarter and are expected to continue into the fourth quarter.

Guidance for the year ended September 30, 2024

FY23 Results YOY Growth at

Low Point (in thousands of $) Low Midpoint High Revenue 750,000 780,000 810,000 658,584 14% Adj. EBITDA1 86,000 89,000 92,000 65,987 30%

This guidance includes the full-year contribution from the Hawaii Pacific Teleport acquisition, the Decisive Group acquisition, closed on December 1, 2023, the nuclear asset acquisition from MDA Ltd., closed on March 5, 2024 and the Mabway acquisition, closed on May 9, 2024. It does not include any other further acquisitions that may close within the fiscal year. The guidance also includes one-time transaction and integration costs related to these acquisitions of approximately $2 million. The guidance reflects another record year for the Company and positions it well to achieve its long-term growth targets.

At the bottom of the range, this guidance reflects revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 14% and 30%, respectively, and an adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 11.5%. It would represent the 7th consecutive year of double-digit growth and record levels.



About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,999 $ 33,734 Accounts receivable 147,745 173,052 Work in process 19,314 16,580 Inventory 24,202 21,983 Prepaid expenses 25,886 19,040 Derivative assets 23 155 Total current assets 263,169 264,544 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 41,135 37,223 Right of use assets 35,998 34,637 Prepaid expenses 8,598 10,386 Deferred tax asset 1,264 967 Investments 3,673 3,673 Acquired intangible assets 135,323 75,160 Goodwill 209,969 159,133 Total non-current assets 435,960 321,179 TOTAL ASSETS $ 699,129 $ 585,723 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility $ — $ 37,750 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 112,040 105,550 Provisions 2,180 2,848 Unearned contract revenue 40,066 32,423 Lease obligations 4,957 4,949 Contingent earn-out 32,150 11,263 Derivative liabilities 56 353 Total current liabilities 191,449 195,136 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt facility 94,000 — Lease obligations 33,983 32,057 Unearned contract revenue 17,847 15,592 Contingent earn-out 5,475 2,535 Deferred tax liabilities 22,437 12,031 Total non-current liabilities 173,742 62,215 TOTAL LIABILITIES 365,191 257,351 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Issued capital 228,829 225,540 Contributed surplus 5,866 4,856 Retained earnings 96,860 96,859 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,383 1,117 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 333,938 328,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 699,129 $ 585,723 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,841,237 11,812,650

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 184,998 $ 166,550 $ 565,445 $ 482,635 Cost of revenues 123,163 115,443 375,355 334,219 Gross profit 61,835 51,107 190,090 148,416 Selling and marketing 14,284 11,891 41,649 34,865 General and administration 26,393 21,437 76,663 59,329 Research and development 3,506 3,273 8,920 8,616 Profit before under noted items 17,652 14,506 62,858 45,606 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,494 2,361 7,298 6,910 Depreciation of right of use assets 1,525 1,127 4,456 3,149 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,777 3,603 18,161 10,414 Restructuring expense 1 — 1,496 — Deemed compensation 1,010 — 2,525 147 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 1,458 138 6,272 3,442 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 4,387 7,277 22,650 21,544 Interest expense 1,366 (115 ) 4,647 103 Income tax expense 1,723 2,719 6,255 7,675 NET PROFIT $ 1,298 $ 4,673 $ 11,748 $ 13,766 Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.40 $ 0.99 $ 1.18 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.40 $ 0.98 $ 1.17

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 1,298 $ 4,673 $ 11,748 $ 13,766 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense 892 (254 ) 3,416 (269 ) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 1,458 138 6,272 3,442 Lease obligations interest expense 474 139 1,231 372 Income tax expense 1,723 2,719 6,255 7,675 Employee share purchase plan expense 131 166 427 467 Share based compensation expense 1,239 673 3,262 1,655 Depreciation and amortization 10,796 7,091 29,915 20,473 Deemed compensation 1,010 — 2,525 147 19,021 15,345 65,051 47,728 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable 88,441 3,105 27,256 10,364 Work in process (1,829 ) 9,536 (1,386 ) 17,119 Prepaid expenses and other 886 2,234 (2,671 ) 3,019 Inventory 813 (190 ) 1,793 (5,213 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (84,893 ) (19,883 ) (10,196 ) (27,422 ) Unearned contract revenue (3,059 ) (6,891 ) 1,681 (3,990 ) 19,380 3,256 81,528 41,605 Interest paid (1,366 ) 114 (4,647 ) (104 ) Income tax paid (3,536 ) (825 ) (9,077 ) (7,430 ) 14,478 2,545 67,804 34,071 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 529 366 2,168 2,141 Dividends (3,321 ) (3,286 ) (9,954 ) (9,828 ) Draw on debt facility 25,000 — 56,250 (7,500 ) Payment of lease obligations (1,371 ) (1,199 ) (3,971 ) (3,121 ) Repurchase of common shares (1,472 ) — (2,829 ) — 19,365 (4,119 ) 41,664 (18,308 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments — — — (2,689 ) Business acquisitions (29,565 ) — (87,862 ) (8,660 ) Property, plant and equipment (4,145 ) (3,341 ) (9,341 ) (6,072 ) (33,710 ) (3,341 ) (97,203 ) (17,421 ) NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) $ 133 $ (4,915 ) $ 12,265 $ (1,658 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 45,866 45,903 33,734 42,646 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 45,999 $ 40,988 $ 45,999 $ 40,988

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures



These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company’s performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company’s financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company’s results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company’s core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net profit $ 1,298 $ 4,673 $ 11,748 $ 13,766 Depreciation of equipment and application software 2,494 2,361 7,298 6,910 Depreciation of right of use asset 1,525 1,127 4,456 3,149 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,777 3,603 18,161 10,414 Restructuring expense 1 — 1,496 — Interest expense 1,366 (115 ) 4,647 103 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 1,458 138 6,272 3,442 Deemed Compensation 1,010 — 2,525 147 Income tax 1,723 2,719 6,255 7,675 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,652 $ 14,506 $ 62,858 $ 45,606

Operating Free Cash Flow

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows generated from operating activities $ 14,478 $ 2,545 $ 67,804 $ 34,071 Property, plant and equipment (4,145 ) (3,341 ) (9,341 ) (6,072 ) Free cash flow $ 10,333 $ (796 ) $ 58,463 $ 27,999 Free cash flow $ 10,333 $ (796 ) $ 58,463 $ 27,999 Adjustments: Change in non-cash working capital (359 ) 12,089 (16,477 ) 6,123 Operating free cash flow $ 9,974 $ 11,293 $ 41,986 $ 34,122 Operating free cash flow per share 0.84 0.96 3.55 2.92 Operating free cash flow conversion 57 % 78 % 67 % 75 %

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Cash $ 45,999 $ 33,734 Debt facility 94,000 37,750 Net debt (net cash) 48,001 4,016 Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA 82,239 65,987 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 0.6 0.1

Operating free cash flow measures the company’s cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company’s ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.