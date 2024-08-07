Fiscal Notes: Head Back to School with Tax Savings

Submit Release
TEXAS, August 7 - FROM THE DESK OF GLENN HEGAR

Texans have saved an estimated $1.8 billion in combined state and local sales tax since the state’s oldest sales tax holiday started in 1999. Though unofficially known as the back-to-school tax holiday, these savings aren’t just for school-age children. Most clothing, footwear and school-related supplies priced under $100 are exempt from sales tax Aug. 9-11.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar details the economic impact on Texans’ wallets and how it has helped his children better understand family finances.

