FibroBiologics Files 2024 Second Quarter Report

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending for the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing can be viewed through a link on FibroBiologics’ website at https://ir.fibrobiologics.com/sec-filings/quarterly-reports.

About FibroBiologics 
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com

