TOMORROW: Governor and First Partner to join debut ceremony for new giant panda pair at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO – Tomorrow on California Panda Day, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will celebrate the public debut of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo.



Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived at the San Diego Zoo earlier this summer and are the first giant pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years. The Zoo’s Panda Ridge will open to visitors tomorrow following the ceremony.

Panda Ridge opening ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Pre-ceremony media opportunities will begin at 8:00 a.m.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance here.



