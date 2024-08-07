Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,488 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor and First Partner to join debut ceremony for new giant panda pair at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO – Tomorrow on California Panda Day, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will celebrate the public debut of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo.
 
Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived at the San Diego Zoo earlier this summer and are the first giant pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years. The Zoo’s Panda Ridge will open to visitors tomorrow following the ceremony.

Panda Ridge opening ceremony
WHEN: Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Pre-ceremony media opportunities will begin at 8:00 a.m.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance here.
 
For questions regarding media coverage, contact the Zoo’s public relations team at publicrelations@sdzwa.org or 619-685-3291.

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor and First Partner to join debut ceremony for new giant panda pair at San Diego Zoo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more