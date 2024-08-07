Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a Canadian clinical stage pharmaceutical development company announces a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the “Offering”) of units (the “Units”) at an issue price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Class A common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.24 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance (the “Expiry Date”), subject to acceleration of the Expiry Date as described below. The Offering is expected to close on August 15, 2024.

The Warrants are subject to accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.36 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating the Expiry Date of the Warrants to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Company may pay cash finder’s fees and finders warrants to eligible finders, up to eight percent of the proceeds raised and units issued for investors introduced to the Company by the eligible finder.

The Company will use the proceeds of the private placement for working capital purposes.

The securities issued and issuable, described in this news release, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian clinical stage drug development company investigating multiple drugs for unmet global medical needs. Algernon Pharmaceuticals is the parent company of a private subsidiary called Algernon NeuroScience, that is advancing a psychedelic program investigating a proprietary form of DMT for stroke and traumatic brain injury and has an active research program for chronic kidney disease.

Algernon recently announced that it closed on its agreement with Seyltx Inc., a privately owned U.S. based drug development company, for the acquisition of Algernon’s Ifenprodil research program for the purchase price of USD $2M cash and a 20% common share equity position in Seyltx. For more information visit https://www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com .

