Ready Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (“LMM”) investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“The second quarter results are reflective of our cumulative efforts to cycle out of underperforming assets and into market yielding investments,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These efforts, along with improving credit metrics across the loan portfolio and record growth in our Small Business Lending business, position the Company to improve earnings moving into year end.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Total investments of $474 million, including $257 million of LMM originations and a record $217 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Declared and paid dividend of $0.30 per share in cash

Net book value of $12.97 per share of common stock as of June 30, 2024

Acquired approximately 2.3 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $8.61 per share as part of stock repurchase program

Sold $4.7 billion of residential mortgage servicing rights for net proceeds of $61.8 million as part of the Company’s disposition of its residential mortgage banking segment

Completed sale process of $462 million of under-performing loans with expected settlement in the third quarter

Completed the acquisition of Madison One, a leading originator and servicer of USDA and SBA guaranteed loan products

Subsequent Events

The Company acquired Funding Circle USA, Inc., an online lending platform that originates and services small business loans

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) from discontinued operations, unrealized changes in our current expected credit loss reserve, unrealized gains or losses on de-designated cash flow hedges, unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange hedges, unrealized gains or losses on certain unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation expense related to our stock-based incentive plan, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, or merger related expenses.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because distributable earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of distributable earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value from discontinued operations. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on commercial MSRs, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Net Loss $ (34,201 ) Reconciling items: Unrealized loss on MSR - discontinued operations 7,219 Unrealized gain on joint ventures (626 ) Decrease in CECL reserve (24,574 ) Increase in valuation allowance 80,987 Non-recurring REO impairment 8,474 Non-cash compensation 1,891 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses 4,852 Loss on bargain purchase 18,306 Realized losses on sale of investments 22,355 Total reconciling items $ 118,884 Income tax adjustments (47,799 ) Distributable earnings before realized losses $ 36,884 Realized losses on sale of investments, net of tax (20,253 ) Distributable earnings 16,631 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 2,206 Less: Income attributable to participating shares 2,301 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 12,124 Distributable earnings before realized losses on investments, net of tax per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.19 Distributable earnings per common share – basic and diluted $ 0.07



U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 350 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,286 $ 138,532 Restricted cash 29,971 30,063 Loans, net (including $0 and $9,348 held at fair value) 3,444,879 4,020,160 Loans, held for sale (including $89,380 and $81,599 held at fair value and net of valuation allowance of $217,719 and $0) 532,511 81,599 Mortgage-backed securities 30,174 27,436 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $6,974 and $7,360 held at fair value) 134,602 133,321 Derivative instruments 14,382 2,404 Servicing rights 119,768 102,837 Real estate owned, held for sale 187,883 252,949 Other assets 379,413 300,175 Assets of consolidated VIEs (net of valuation allowance of $9,448 and $0) 6,250,570 6,897,145 Assets held for sale 423,894 454,596 Total Assets $ 11,774,333 $ 12,441,217 Liabilities Secured borrowings 2,311,969 2,102,075 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net 4,407,241 5,068,453 Senior secured notes, net 417,040 345,127 Corporate debt, net 767,271 764,908 Guaranteed loan financing 782,345 844,540 Contingent consideration 3,926 7,628 Derivative instruments 2,638 212 Dividends payable 53,119 54,289 Loan participations sold 89,532 62,944 Due to third parties 1,995 3,641 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 204,766 207,481 Liabilities held for sale 332,265 333,157 Total Liabilities $ 9,374,107 $ 9,794,455 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 8,361 8,361 Commitments & contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 111,378 111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 168,167,272 and 172,276,105 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,287,684 2,321,989 Retained earnings (deficit) (92,319 ) 124,413 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,880 ) (17,860 ) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity 2,292,880 2,539,937 Non-controlling interests 98,985 98,464 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,391,865 $ 2,638,401 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 11,774,333 $ 12,441,217





READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 234,119 $ 231,004 $ 466,473 $ 446,972 Interest expense (183,167 ) (170,221 ) (366,972 ) (329,089 ) Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 50,952 $ 60,783 $ 99,501 $ 117,883 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses 18,871 (19,427 ) 45,415 (12,693 ) Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 69,823 $ 41,356 $ 144,916 $ 105,190 Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 7,250 23,878 26,118 35,453 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (1,357 ) (1,411 ) 3,275 (7,046 ) Valuation allowance, loans held for sale (80,987 ) — (227,167 ) — Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $4,678 and $8,375 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and $2,412 and $4,171 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively 3,271 5,039 7,029 9,681 Gain (loss) on bargain purchase (18,306 ) 229,894 (18,306 ) 229,894 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,139 33 1,607 689 Other income 6,597 18,632 22,423 39,024 Total non-interest income (expense) $ (82,393 ) $ 276,065 $ (185,021 ) $ 307,695 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (17,799 ) (22,414 ) (36,213 ) (42,141 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (3,000 ) (2,500 ) (5,500 ) (4,826 ) Professional fees (6,033 ) (5,533 ) (13,098 ) (11,076 ) Management fees – related party (6,198 ) (5,760 ) (12,846 ) (10,841 ) Incentive fees – related party — (71 ) — (1,791 ) Loan servicing expense (11,012 ) (10,894 ) (23,806 ) (19,049 ) Transaction related expenses (1,592 ) (13,966 ) (2,242 ) (14,859 ) Other operating expenses (21,802 ) (9,557 ) (51,989 ) (22,166 ) Total non-interest expense $ (67,436 ) $ (70,695 ) $ (145,694 ) $ (126,749 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before benefit (provision) for income taxes (80,006 ) 246,726 (185,799 ) 286,136 Income tax benefit (provision) 48,579 (2,194 ) 78,790 (3,095 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (31,427 ) $ 244,532 $ (107,009 ) $ 283,041 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations before benefit (provision) for income taxes (3,699 ) 11,788 (1,812 ) 9,747 Income tax benefit (provision) 925 (2,947 ) 453 (2,437 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (2,774 ) 8,841 (1,359 ) 7,310 Net income (loss) (34,201 ) 253,373 (108,368 ) 290,351 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,999 2,000 3,998 3,999 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,820 4,490 1,937 6,325 Net income (loss) attributable to Ready Capital Corporation $ (38,020 ) $ 246,883 $ (114,303 ) $ 280,027 Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (0.21 ) $ 1.80 $ (0.67 ) $ 2.24 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 Total earnings per common share - basic $ (0.23 ) $ 1.87 $ (0.68 ) $ 2.30 Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 1.70 $ (0.67 ) $ 2.11 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 Total earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.23 ) $ 1.76 $ (0.68 ) $ 2.17 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 168,653,741 131,651,125 170,343,303 121,219,982 Diluted 169,863,975 141,583,837 171,513,556 131,096,368 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.30 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 $ 0.80





READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Small

LMM Commercial

Business

Corporate-

(in thousands)

Real Estate

Lending

Other

Consolidated

Interest income $ 202,047 $ 32,072 $ — $ 234,119 Interest expense (158,344 ) (24,823 ) — (183,167 ) Net interest income before recovery of loan losses $ 43,703 $ 7,249 $ — $ 50,952 Recovery of loan losses 14,414 4,457 — 18,871 Net interest income after recovery of loan losses $ 58,117 $ 11,706 $ — $ 69,823 Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned (10,089 ) 17,339 — 7,250 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (1,497 ) 140 — (1,357 ) Valuation allowance, loans held for sale (80,987 ) — — (80,987 ) Servicing income, net 1,255 2,016 — 3,271 Loss on bargain purchase — — (18,306 ) (18,306 ) Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,139 — — 1,139 Other income 4,796 376 1,425 6,597 Total non-interest income (loss) $ (85,383 ) $ 19,871 $ (16,881 ) $ (82,393 ) Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (7,142 ) (8,328 ) (2,329 ) (17,799 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (300 ) — (2,700 ) (3,000 ) Professional fees (874 ) (2,930 ) (2,229 ) (6,033 ) Management fees – related party — — (6,198 ) (6,198 ) Loan servicing expense (10,896 ) (116 ) — (11,012 ) Transaction related expenses — — (1,592 ) (1,592 ) Other operating expenses (12,054 ) (5,918 ) (3,830 ) (21,802 ) Total non-interest expense $ (31,266 ) $ (17,292 ) $ (18,878 ) $ (67,436 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ (58,532 ) $ 14,285 $ (35,759 ) $ (80,006 ) Total assets $ 9,527,088 $ 1,367,463 $ 455,888 $ 11,350,439





READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Small

LMM Commercial

Business

Corporate-

(in thousands)

Real Estate

Lending

Other

Consolidated

Interest income $ 402,810 $ 63,663 $ — $ 466,473 Interest expense (317,229 ) (49,743 ) — (366,972 ) Net interest income before recovery of loan losses $ 85,581 $ 13,920 $ — $ 99,501 Recovery of loan losses 45,169 246 45,415 Net interest income after recovery of loan losses $ 130,750 $ 14,166 $ — $ 144,916 Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned (4,334 ) 30,452 — 26,118 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 1,489 1,786 — 3,275 Valuation allowance, loans held for sale (227,167 ) — — (227,167 ) Servicing income, net 2,553 4,476 — 7,029 Loss on bargain purchase — — (18,306 ) (18,306 ) Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,607 — — 1,607 Other income 17,523 3,475 1,425 22,423 Total non-interest income (loss) $ (208,329 ) $ 40,189 $ (16,881 ) $ (185,021 ) Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (14,618 ) (17,620 ) (3,975 ) (36,213 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (550 ) — (4,950 ) (5,500 ) Professional fees (2,515 ) (6,145 ) (4,438 ) (13,098 ) Management fees – related party — — (12,846 ) (12,846 ) Loan servicing expense (23,443 ) (363 ) — (23,806 ) Transaction related expenses — — (2,242 ) (2,242 ) Other operating expenses (33,588 ) (11,271 ) (7,130 ) (51,989 ) Total non-interest expense $ (74,714 ) $ (35,399 ) $ (35,581 ) $ (145,694 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ (152,293 ) $ 18,956 $ (52,462 ) $ (185,799 ) Total assets $ 9,527,088 $ 1,367,463 $ 455,888 $ 11,350,439



