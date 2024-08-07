Submit Release
OTC Markets Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Gross revenues of $27.6 million for the quarter, up 1% versus the prior year period
  • Operating income of $8.1 million for the quarter, down 2% versus the prior year period
  • Operating profit margin of 30.4%, versus 31.4% for the prior year period
  • Net income of $6.7 million, down 3% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.56, down 2%
  • Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $2.2 million in the form of dividends
  • Announcing third quarter 2024 dividend of $0.18 per share
  • 569 OTCQX® and 1,085 OTCQB® companies at quarter end
  • 12 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter
  • 114 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of June 30, 2024, up 10 versus June 30, 2023
  • Approximately 35,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 32,000 during the prior year period
  • In May 2024, OTC Markets Group announced the expected launch of OTC Overnight, an upcoming new offering for overnight trading in OTC equity securities

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

“We continue to progress towards launching OTC Overnight, to facilitate trading from 8pm to 4am eastern time, Sunday through Thursday,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Overnight trading functionality will allow our broker-dealers to better support investor needs and benefit from existing connectivity to our mission critical systems. This new offering underscores the importance of our markets for global trading.”

“Our business saw modest increases in both revenues and expenses in the second quarter of 2024,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. “OTC Link revenues increased as a result of higher trading volumes, while Market Data Licensing saw growth in certain products offsetting declines in others. Corporate Services continued to face declining numbers of customers as many of our smaller and more financially vulnerable companies were still navigating a challenging economic environment. We will continue to support our subscribers and work towards creating sustainable, long-term value per share.”

Second Quarter 2024 compared to Second Quarter 2023

Financial Highlights

    Three Months Ended June 30,        
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)   2024   2023   % change   $ change
OTC Link   $ 5,408     $ 4,821     12 %   587  
Market data licensing     10,782       10,643     1 %   139  
Corporate services     11,372       11,763     (3 %)   (391 )
Gross revenues     27,562       27,227     1 %   335  
Net revenues     26,771       26,424     1 %   347  
Revenues less transaction-based expenses     25,222       25,169     -     53  
Operating expenses     17,082       16,874     1 %   208  
Income from operations     8,140       8,295     (2 %)   (155 )
Operating profit margin     30.4 %     31.4 %        
Income before provision for income taxes     8,324       8,556     (3 %)   (232 )
Net income   $ 6,733     $ 6,960     (3 %)   (227 )
                 
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.56     $ 0.57     (2 %)    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.85     $ 0.86     (1 %)    
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted     11,838,453       11,854,762     -      
                 
  • Gross revenues of $27.6 million, up 1% over the prior year quarter.   Revenues less transaction-based expenses remained flat to the prior year quarter.
  • OTC Link revenues up 12%, relative to the prior year quarter. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 19% due to higher volume of shares traded on those platforms.   Contributing to the overall increase in OTC Link revenues was a 130% increase in certain connectivity revenue and a 15% increase in revenue from OTC Link ATS messages, with fee increases offsetting a lower number of messages.
  • Market Data Licensing revenues up 1%. A 35% increase in revenues from Blue Sky data products and a 10% increase in revenues from internal system licenses, delayed data licenses, and certain other data services served as an offset to a 13% reduction in revenues from non-professional users, due to a commensurate decrease in the number of non-professional users of our market data and a 22% decline in revenue from EDGAR Online, due to subscriber cancellations. Pro-user revenues were flat to the prior year quarter.
  • Corporate Services revenues down 3% quarter over quarter, driven by a 6% decrease in revenues from the OTCQB market and a 7% decrease in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service® (DNS) product, in each case reflecting a lower number of companies subscribing, which more than offset the impact of pricing increases.   OTCQX revenues increased 2%, with pricing increases balancing out a lower number of companies on the OTCQX market.
  • Operating expenses increased 1% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 3% increase in compensation and benefits costs, reflecting certain one-time costs, and a 50% increase in general, administrative and other expenses. These increases were partially offset by an 8% reduction each in IT infrastructure and information services costs and in professional and consulting costs, primarily due to the elimination of certain one-time integration costs related to EDGAR Online that were unique to the prior year quarter.
  • Operating income and net income decreased 2% to $8.1 million and 3% to $6.7 million, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, decreased 1% to $10.3 million, or $0.85 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on September 19, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 5, 2024.   The ex-dividend date is September 4, 2024.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter of 2024.

On March 4, 2024, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company’s stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock.   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and webcast may be accessed as follows:

Webcast:
The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (replay available until August 7, 2025):
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pqtpnn92

Live Call:
Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI08f1a04768ed467fa745746ee8d08f21   

Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the live call. Live call participants may also select a “Call Me” option.

The Quarterly Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call, and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:

Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (212) 220-2215
Email: ir@otcmarkets.com

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 896-4428
Email: media@otcmarkets.com

 
OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023
OTC Link $ 5,408     $ 4,821  
Market data licensing   10,782       10,643  
Corporate services   11,372       11,763  
Gross revenues   27,562       27,227  
Redistribution fees and rebates   (791 )     (803 )
Net revenues   26,771       26,424  
Transaction-based expenses   (1,549 )     (1,255 )
Revenues less transaction-based expenses   25,222       25,169  
Operating expenses      
Compensation and benefits   10,934       10,657  
IT Infrastructure and information services   2,545       2,771  
Professional and consulting fees   1,521       1,656  
Marketing and advertising   362       270  
Occupancy costs   576       592  
Depreciation and amortization   682       621  
General, administrative and other   462       307  
Total operating expenses   17,082       16,874  
Income from operations   8,140       8,295  
Other income      
Interest income   187       158  
Other income, net   (3 )     103  
Income before provision for income taxes   8,324       8,556  
Provision for income taxes   1,591       1,596  
Net income $ 6,733     $ 6,960  
       
Net income per share      
Basic $ 0.56     $ 0.58  
Diluted $ 0.56     $ 0.57  
       
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,723,459       11,657,736  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,838,453       11,854,762  
       
Non-GAAP Reconciliation      
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023
Net Income $ 6,733     $ 6,960  
Excluding:      
Interest Income   (187 )     (158 )
Provision for income taxes   1,591       1,596  
Depreciation and amortization   682       621  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,496       1,393  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,315     $ 10,412  
       
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.85     $ 0.86  
       
Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.
 


OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share information)
           
  June 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,881     $ 34,101  
Short-term investments 4,405     3,622  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $463 and $451 7,443     7,680  
Prepaid income taxes 699     1,324  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,789     1,865  
Total current assets 45,217     48,592  
Property and equipment, net 8,105     8,429  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,646     12,324  
Deferred tax assets, net 9,049     7,691  
Goodwill 3,984     3,984  
Intangible assets, net 7,120     7,411  
Long-term restricted cash 1,597     1,586  
Other assets 821     508  
Total Assets $ 87,539     $ 90,525  
           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 1,510     $ 2,152  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,442     14,065  
Income taxes payable 12     141  
Deferred revenue 23,031     29,267  
Total current liabilities 34,995     45,625  
Income tax reserve 850     778  
Operating lease liabilities 11,137     11,895  
Total Liabilities 46,982     58,298  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock - par value $0.01 per share          
Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,806,608 issued, 11,970,698 outstanding at June 30, 2024; 12,716,135 issued, 11,931,366 outstanding at December 31, 2023 128     127  
Additional paid-in capital 32,334     29,469  
Retained earnings 30,833     22,425  
Treasury stock - 835,910 shares at June 30, 2024 and 784,769 shares at December 31, 2023 (22,738 )   (19,794 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 40,557     32,227  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 87,539     $ 90,525  
           

