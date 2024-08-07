Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,489 in the last 365 days.

Viemed Healthcare Announces Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

  • Net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 reached a new Company record of $55.0 million, representing an increase of $11.7 million, or 27%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2023. This represents 9% sequential growth in revenue over the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $1.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $12.8 million, a 31% increase as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.
  • The Company grew its ventilator patient count to a new Company record of 10,905, a 4.4% sequential increase over the ventilator patient count on March 31, 2024.
  • As of June 30, 2024, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $8.8 million and an overall working capital balance of $13.5 million. Long term debt as of June 30, 2024 amounted to $8.7 million and the Company has $50.2 million available under existing credit facilities.
  • The Company expects to generate net revenues of approximately $56.5 million to $57.7 million during the third quarter of 2024.

“The remarkable organic growth of our complex respiratory services continues to validate our strategy at Viemed,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. "Our second-quarter results demonstrate the substantial demand for these essential services and confirm Viemed’s leading position in meeting the needs for complex respiratory care. The addressable market remains largely underserved, and our performance this quarter is a testament to our unwavering commitment to profitable growth by addressing the critical needs of an underserved market."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

888-437-3179 (US Toll-Free)
+1 862-298-0702 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=V8qNtmZw

Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue guidance for the third quarter, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; significant capital requirements and operating risks that the Company may be subject to; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    At
June 30, 2024 		  At
December 31, 2023
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 8,807   $ 12,839
Accounts receivable, net     27,063     18,451
Inventory     4,424     4,628
Income tax receivable     446    
Prepaid expenses and other assets     4,235     2,449
Total current assets   $ 44,975   $ 38,367
Long-term assets        
Property and equipment, net     74,701     73,579
Finance lease right-of-use assets     125     401
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,893     2,872
Equity investments     1,794     1,680
Debt investment     1,000     2,219
Deferred tax asset     4,558     4,558
Identifiable intangibles, net     912     567
Goodwill     32,989     29,765
Other long-term assets         887
Total long-term assets   $ 118,972   $ 116,528
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 163,947   $ 154,895
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities        
Trade payables   $ 6,334   $ 4,180
Deferred revenue     6,723     6,207
Income taxes payable         2,153
Accrued liabilities     16,801     17,578
Finance lease liabilities, current portion     111     256
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     737     678
Current portion of long-term debt     772     1,072
Total current liabilities   $ 31,478   $ 32,124
Long-term liabilities        
Accrued liabilities     441     558
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion     28     132
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     2,105     2,184
Long-term debt     8,715     6,002
Total long-term liabilities   $ 11,289   $ 8,876
TOTAL LIABILITIES   $ 42,767   $ 41,000
Commitments and Contingencies        
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,825,799 and 38,506,161 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     21,910     18,702
Additional paid-in capital     15,867     15,698
Retained earnings     81,594     79,495
TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 119,371   $ 113,895
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary     1,809    
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     121,180     113,895
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 163,947   $ 154,895


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue $ 54,965     $ 43,311     $ 105,558     $ 82,867  
               
Cost of revenue   22,073       17,205       42,864       32,757  
               
Gross profit $ 32,892     $ 26,106     $ 62,694     $ 50,110  
               
Operating expenses              
Selling, general and administrative   26,503       20,563       51,317       40,325  
Research and development   758       758       1,508       1,538  
Stock-based compensation   1,620       1,471       3,052       2,862  
Depreciation and amortization   377       298       792       538  
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment   (545 )     117       (332 )     95  
Other expense (income), net   563       (2 )     537       (83 )
Income from operations $ 3,616     $ 2,901     $ 5,820     $ 4,835  
               
Non-operating income and expenses              
Income (expense) from investments   (1,117 )     137       (1,050 )     172  
Interest income (expense), net   (254 )     20       (404 )     69  
               
Net income before taxes   2,245       3,058       4,366       5,076  
Provision for income taxes   768       728       1,286       1,229  
Net income $ 1,477     $ 2,330     $ 3,080     $ 3,847  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   9             9        
Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $ 1,468     $ 2,330     $ 3,071     $ 3,847  
               
               
Net income per share              
Basic $ 0.04     $ 0.06     $ 0.08     $ 0.10  
Diluted $ 0.04     $ 0.06     $ 0.08     $ 0.10  
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic   38,822,980       38,324,249       38,558,479       38,240,902  
Diluted   40,553,449       40,676,951       40,313,042       40,383,616  


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income   $ 3,080     $ 3,847  
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation and amortization     12,594       9,968  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,052       2,862  
Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments     147       392  
Income from equity method investments     (261 )     (172 )
Loss (income) from debt investment     1,219       (110 )
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment     (332 )     95  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     85        
Deferred income tax benefit           (725 )
Changes in working capital:        
Accounts receivable, net     (8,225 )     (500 )
Inventory     470       (320 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     1,523       2,076  
Trade payables     1,114       (488 )
Deferred revenue     394       604  
Accrued liabilities     (904 )     1,593  
Income tax payable/receivable     (2,599 )     (1,003 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 11,357     $ 18,119  
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment     (14,940 )     (10,759 )
Investment in equity investments           (7 )
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (2,999 )     (27,121 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     1,407       1,775  
Net cash used in investing activities   $ (16,532 )   $ (36,112 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from exercise of options     325       1,228  
Proceeds from term notes           5,000  
Principal payments on term notes     (810 )     (1,357 )
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities     3,000       8,000  
Payments on revolving credit facilities           (1,005 )
Payments for debt issuance costs     (151 )      
Shares redeemed to pay income tax     (972 )     (526 )
Repayments of finance lease liabilities     (249 )     (37 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   $ 1,143     $ 11,303  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (4,032 )     (6,690 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year     12,839       16,914  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 8,807     $ 10,224  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 515     $ 169  
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds   $ 3,841     $ 3,093  
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions        
Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period   $ 2,725     $ 2,526  
Equipment sales receivable at end of period   $ 2,187     $  
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense (income), stock based compensation, transactions costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.

The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
 
For the quarter ended June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $ 1,468 $ 1,603 $ 3,477 $ 2,919 $ 2,330   $ 1,517   $ 2,438 $ 1,055
Add back:                
Depreciation & amortization   6,309   6,285   5,918   5,975   5,207     4,762     4,373   4,120
Interest expense (income)   254   150   256   237   (20 )   (49 )   32   42
Stock-based compensation(a)   1,620   1,432   1,534   1,453   1,471     1,391     1,317   1,309
Transaction costs(b)   221   110   61   177   94     206      
Impairment of assets(c)   2,173                  
Income tax expense   768   518   1,599   1,320   728     501     1,146   456
Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,813 $ 10,098 $ 12,845 $ 12,081 $ 9,810   $ 8,328   $ 9,306 $ 6,982


(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.
(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.
(c) Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Key Financial and Operational Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)
(Unaudited)
                 
For the quarter ended June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022
Financial Information:              
Revenue $ 54,965   $ 50,593   $ 50,739   $ 49,402   $ 43,311   $ 39,556   $ 37,508   $ 35,759  
Gross Profit $ 32,892   $ 29,802   $ 32,111   $ 30,562   $ 26,106   $ 24,004   $ 22,896   $ 21,651  
Gross Profit %   60 %   59 %   63 %   62 %   60 %   61 %   61 %   61 %
Net Income $ 1,477   $ 1,603   $ 3,477   $ 2,919   $ 2,330   $ 1,517   $ 2,438   $ 1,055  
Cash (As of) $ 8,807   $ 7,309   $ 12,839   $ 10,078   $ 10,224   $ 23,544   $ 16,914   $ 21,478  
Total Assets (As of) $ 163,947   $ 154,875   $ 154,895   $ 149,400   $ 149,117   $ 124,634   $ 117,043   $ 119,419  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 12,813   $ 10,098   $ 12,845   $ 12,081   $ 9,810   $ 8,328   $ 9,306   $ 6,982  
Operational Information:              
Vent Patients(2)   10,905     10,450     10,327     10,244     10,005     9,337     9,306     9,127  


(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2)Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Viemed Healthcare Announces Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more