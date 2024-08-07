MariMed Announces Appointment of Mario Pinho as Chief Financial Officer

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed,” “the Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced the appointment of Mario Pinho to Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective August 9, 2024. Mr. Pinho is a Certified Public Accountant and senior finance executive with nearly 25 years of experience leading global organizations through various stages of dynamic growth.



Prior to joining MariMed, Mr. Pinho worked at Rakuten USA since 2012 where he held several executive finance roles, the most recent as CFO since 2016. From 2008 to 2012, he was Vice President and Controller of Global Merchant Services for American Express, and from 2000 to 2008, was a Senior Manager, Department of Professional Practice, for KPMG LLP. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Pinho was the Manager, Internal Audit at AGF Management Limited, an independent and globally diverse asset management firm.

Mr. Pinho has extensive global experience in FP&A, accounting, tax, procurement, and treasury; partnering with CEOs and senior leadership on M&A and other financial transactions; and leading the implementation of various systems and process improvements.

A Toronto native, Mr. Pinho holds a Bachelor of Arts, Economics and Political Science from the University of Toronto. He resides in Boston and will work from MariMed’s corporate headquarters in Norwood, MA.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mario to the MariMed executive leadership team,” said MariMed CEO Jon Levine. “His extensive experience in financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, SOX reporting, and investor relations will be invaluable as we continue to implement our strategic growth plan.”

About MariMed

MariMed Inc, a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature’s Heritage™, InHouse™, Bubby’s Baked™, K Fusion™, Kalm Fusion™, and Vibations™. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007