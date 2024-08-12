New Beginnings High School: A Solution for Florida Dropouts

New Beginnings High School helps students who dropped out of school get back on track.

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 2022-23 school year, Florida set a new state record with a high school graduation rate of 88%. At the same time, the state’s dropout rate also declined, hitting 2.8% that school year, according to the state Department of Education.

While this is certainly great news — and was widely celebrated — the fact remains that there are still many students who are being left behind. That’s why alternative education programs such as the one provided by New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade are so critical.

School districts in Florida are allowed to establish academic intervention and dropout prevention programs, but not all do. Without programs such as New Beginnings High School, many at-risk students are simply forgotten about rather than supported.

Dropout retrieval programs are designed to serve students who have officially been designated as school dropouts. They continue to serve students who are no longer in the traditional school system but desperately need support, guidance, and education to help them succeed.

Many students in Florida are experiencing significant challenges in life that prevent them from succeeding in a traditional classroom setting. According to NBHS, these could include being homeless, lacking food or sufficient nutrition, not having parental support, or having to work multiple jobs just to support the family.

For many of these students, a traditional classroom setting simply isn’t a good fit. New Beginnings High School is a wonderful solution for students looking for a new beginning.

Students between the ages of 15 and 24 are eligible to attend New Beginnings High School, which offers a curriculum for grades 6 through 12. In addition, the school encourages and motivates students to create their own academic benchmarks that they’re able to track. An advisory teacher provides each student with individualized time so that every student can stay on track to achieve their academic goals.

An all-in-one resource center at New Beginnings High School in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade is also offered to provide diversified solutions to students’ career and college objectives.

The cooperative learning environment and strong behavioral code enforced at New Beginnings High School help students from all walks of life concentrate and succeed.

The school also supports students’ academic and career achievements in other ways, such as providing a city bus pass, courtesy school buses, and even assistance with daycare for students with children under the age of 5.

NBHS accepts open enrollment throughout the year. For more information or to apply, please visit newbhs.net.

About New Beginnings High School

Launched in 2011, New Beginnings High School is a non-traditional charter school based in central Florida that offers personalized academic options for students aged 15-24 who want to earn their high school diploma. New Beginnings High School, with campuses in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Fort Meade, serves over 1,000 students.