Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,528 in the last 365 days.

Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.565 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on September 30, 2024 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Kris Hinson, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle Inc.
713-570-3050


Primary Logo

You just read:

Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more