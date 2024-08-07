TDCI Announces Veteran Political Leader Mike Bell Will Join Team as Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Division

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces that former longtime state legislative leader Mike Bell has been named Assistant Commissioner of TDCI’s Division of Fire Prevention, which includes the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

A native of McMinn County and former small business owner, Bell has a distinguished legacy of public service, including his 16-year tenure in the Tennessee General Assembly where he first served as a state representative and later as a state senator. Bell’s career in the legislature included high-profile leadership roles as chairman of the Senate Government Operation Committee (2012-2018) and the Senate Judiciary Committee (2019-2022). In 2022, Bell joined the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) as the agency’s Senior Policy Advisor and Legislative Director.

“I am thrilled to have as knowledgeable, dedicated, and experienced leader as Mike Bell join the TDCI team to help us fulfill our mission of protecting Tennesseans and empowering professionals,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “While we interviewed numerous qualified candidates for this crucial leadership role, Mike’s proven experience at successfully tackling complicated tasks across a wide range of governmental and consumer areas made him the best choice. I believe his vision and leadership skills will elevate our Department as we continue to find new efficiencies and prepare for any challenges that may lie ahead.”

A noted outdoorsman and supporter of Second Amendment rights, Bell’s dedication to his fellow Tennesseans extends beyond his career in politics. He is a longtime volunteer member of Claxton Community Volunteer Emergency Services where he earned his First Responder certification. Bell and his wife Lisa have been married for 39 years have five children, seven grandchildren, and an eighth on the way.

“I know firsthand how the men and women who protect their communities as volunteer firefighters deserve everything we can do to support them, which is why I supported legislative proposals such as the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program, as well as the Volunteer Educational Incentive Program,” Bell said. “By joining the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, I hope to inspire our team to find new ways to make a difference in the lives of firefighters, citizens, and all our stakeholders. I am tremendously excited about getting started in my new role, and I can’t wait to get to know my team.”

Bell’s first day at TDCI will be August 19, 2024.

###