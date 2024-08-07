SiTime Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Net revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $43.9 million, a 33% increase from $33.0 million in the prior quarter and an increase of 58% from the year ago period.

“Q2 results exceeded our outlook,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO and chairman of SiTime. “Demand grew across all market segments, fueled by the highest growth segment, communications, enterprise and datacenters (CED). Our investments over the past five years have given us a diversified product portfolio — one that meets the industry’s precision timing needs. This, coupled with our strong customer relationships, positions us well to continue capitalizing on the rising demand for AI.”

In the second quarter of 2024, GAAP gross profit was $21.5 million, or 49.1% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $53.8 million, GAAP loss from operations was $32.3 million, and GAAP net loss was $26.8 million, or $1.16 per diluted share.

In the second quarter of 2024, non-GAAP gross profit was $25.3 million, or 57.7% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $28.1 million, non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.8 million and non-GAAP net income was $2.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $452.5 million on June 30, 2024. The second quarter of 2024 also included the payment of $68.6 million related to the Aura transaction.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and acquisition-related expenses which include transaction and certain other cash costs associated with business acquisition as well as changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration and earn out liabilities. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on August 5, 2024 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment of 15 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 36,366 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but not limited to the impact of acquisitions. More information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings SiTime makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-K that has been filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The financial information set forth in this release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While SiTime believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in SiTime’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ending June 30, 2024 and SiTime’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to SiTime at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, SiTime undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 43,866 $ 33,022 Cost of revenue 22,343 15,361 Gross profit 21,523 17,661 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,490 25,544 Selling, general and administrative 25,190 23,913 Acquisition related costs 3,163 3,242 Total operating expenses 53,843 52,699 Loss from operations (32,320 ) (35,038 ) Interest income 5,736 6,560 Other expense, net (203 ) (213 ) Loss before income taxes (26,787 ) (28,691 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 18 (13 ) Net loss $ (26,769 ) $ (28,704 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss $ (26,769 ) $ (28,704 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (1.16 ) $ (1.26 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (1.16 ) $ (1.26 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 22,997 22,765 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 22,997 22,765





SiTime Corporation Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 43,866 $ 33,022 GAAP gross profit 21,523 17,661 GAAP gross margin 49.1 % 53.5 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,463 1,284 Stock-based compensation 327 179 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 25,313 $ 19,124 Non-GAAP gross margin 57.7 % 57.9 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses $ 25,490 $ 25,544 Stock-based compensation (9,414 ) (9,177 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 16,076 $ 16,367 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 25,190 $ 23,913 Stock-based compensation (13,176 ) (12,347 ) Acquisition related integration costs — (550 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 12,014 $ 11,016 GAAP acquisition related costs $ 3,163 $ 3,242 Acquisition related costs (3,163 ) (3,242 ) Non-GAAP acquisition related costs $ — $ — Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 28,090 $ 27,383 Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP loss from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (32,320 ) $ (35,038 ) Acquisition related costs 3,163 3,242 Acquisition related integration costs — 550 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,463 1,284 Stock-based compensation 22,917 21,703 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (2,777 ) $ (8,259 ) Non-GAAP loss from operations as a percentage of revenue (6.3 %) (25.0 %) Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) GAAP net loss $ (26,769 ) $ (28,704 ) Acquisition related costs 3,163 3,242 Acquisition related integration costs — 550 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,463 1,284 Stock-based compensation 22,917 21,703 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,774 $ (1,925 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 22,997 22,765 GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (1.16 ) $ (1.26 ) Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 1.28 1.18 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.08 )





SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,637 $ 9,468 Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities 435,881 518,733 Accounts receivable, net 20,986 21,861 Inventories 70,785 65,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,278 7,641 Total current assets 553,567 623,242 Property and equipment, net 58,689 54,685 Intangible assets, net 171,149 177,079 Right-of-use assets, net 7,056 8,262 Goodwill 87,098 87,098 Other assets 996 1,317 Total assets $ 878,555 $ 951,683 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,489 $ 8,690 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,874 112,704 Total current liabilities 80,363 121,394 Other non-current liabilities 105,680 122,237 Total liabilities 186,043 243,631 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 836,383 796,450 Accumulated deficit (143,873 ) (88,400 ) Total stockholders’ equity 692,512 708,052 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 878,555 $ 951,683

