Upwork Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second-quarter GAAP Net Income of $22.2 million, Upwork’s highest ever
Second-quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.17
Second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $40.8 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

“We produced strong revenue growth of 15% year-over-year and our highest-ever net income amid a challenging and dynamic macroeconomic environment,” said Hayden Brown, President and CEO, Upwork. “The strength of our model and our market leadership position enable us to continue outperforming traditional incumbents across the hiring industry while investing in the quality of our marketplace. Our confidence in the long-term growth prospects for our business continues as we innovate work solutions for customers harnessing the AI transformation of work.”

“Upwork continues to deliver durable growth on the top and bottom lines, driven by disciplined cost management and improved operating efficiencies,” said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork. “Our profit margin was 12% in the second quarter, while our adjusted EBITDA margin was 21%, more than double our adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2023. We also returned $33.1 million to shareholders through share repurchases, representing nearly 100% of the free cash flow generated during the second quarter. I am confident that we can grow profitability and free cash flow and achieve 35% adjusted EBITDA margins within the next five years.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $193.1 million in the second quarter of 2024
  • Active clients grew 6% year-over-year to over 868,000
  • Net income was $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $(4.0) million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.17 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to diluted loss per share of $(0.03) in the second quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $37.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Free cash flow* was $33.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to free cash flow of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023
  • Repurchased 2.9 million shares of Upwork stock in the second quarter of 2024

* Explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

Artificial Intelligence

  • GSV from AI-related work grew 67% year-over-year in Q2
  • Number of clients engaging in AI-related projects grew 50% year-over-year in Q2
  • Daily active users of Upwork Chat Pro, powered by Uma™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, grew 68% quarter-over-quarter
  • Freelance professionals working on AI-related work earned 47% more per hour than freelancers working on non-AI-related work in Q2

Ads & Monetization

  • Revenue from ads & monetization products grew 75% year-over-year, continuing to be one of Upwork’s fastest-growing revenue streams
  • Revenue from Connects, virtual tokens for talent to bid on projects and ads products on Upwork’s work marketplace, grew 81% year-over-year

Partnerships

  • Expanded ecosystem of distribution channels for skilled talent on Upwork by more than doubling number of partner deals quarter-over-quarter
  • Delivered Upwork’s highest monthly revenue derived from partnerships to date in May

Enterprise

  • Successfully tested a modified Enterprise offering, resulting in increased sales team win rates and adding 27 new logos through the new offering
  • Added 46 total new Enterprise clients, including Builders FirstSource, Guidepoint, and Labelbox
  • Announced a new VMS partnership with Beeline, extending Upwork’s market penetration to more than 60% of businesses using VMS platforms

Financial Guidance & Outlook

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2024 is:

  • Revenue: $179 million to $184 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $36 million to $39 million
  • Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 139 million to 141 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.23 to $0.25

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and stock-based compensation expense for full year 2024 is:

  • Revenue: $735 million to $745 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $140 million to $150 million
  • Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 139 million to 143 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.90 to $0.94
  • Stock-based compensation expense is expected to average slightly less than $20 million per quarter for 2024
 
UPWORK INC.
Key Financial and Operational Metrics
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,    
  2024   2023   % Change   2024   2023   % Change
GSV(1) $ 1,008,267     $ 1,036,507     (2.7 )%   $ 2,017,063     $ 2,039,852     (1.1 )%
Marketplace revenue(1)(2) $ 166,786     $ 142,308     17 %   $ 331,116     $ 278,984     19 %
Enterprise revenue(1)(2) $ 26,343     $ 26,303     %   $ 52,950     $ 50,485     5 %
Gross profit $ 149,277     $ 127,729     17 %   $ 296,021     $ 248,160     19 %
Gross profit margin   77 %     76 %   1 %     77 %     75 %   2 %
Operating expenses $ 131,496     $ 133,845     (2 )%   $ 265,191     $ 279,314     (5 )%
Net income (loss) $ 22,220     $ (3,991 )   *   $ 40,662     $ 13,176     *
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $ 40,835     $ 14,362     *   $ 74,160     $ 11,436     *
Profit margin   12 %   (2 )%   14 %     11 %     4 %   7 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)   21 %     9 %   12 %     19 %     3 %   16 %
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 37,290     $ 4,309     *   $ 42,946     $ (4,392 )   *
Free cash flow(1)(3) $ 33,543     $ 963     *   $ 36,534     $ (10,599 )   *

  As ofJune 30,    
(In thousands) 2024
 		  2023
 		  % Change
Active clients(1) 868     822     6 %


  Three Months Ended June 30,
 		  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024
 		  2024
New enterprise clients(1) 46     74  
           

(1) See Key Definitions in our second quarter 2024 earnings presentation.

(2) In order to conform to the current period presentation as of June 30, 2024, we present revenue from Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services together as Enterprise revenue in prior periods and no longer report revenue from our Enterprise Solutions offering, previously referred to as Upwork Enterprise, in Marketplace revenue.

(3) Explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Upwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s second quarter 2024 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork’s second quarter 2024 earnings presentation.

Disclosure Information
We use our Investor Relations website (investors.upwork.com), our Blog (upwork.com/blog), our X handle (twitter.com/Upwork), Hayden Brown’s X handle (twitter.com/hydnbrwn) and LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/haydenlbrown), and Erica Gessert’s LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/erica-gessert) as means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Contact:
Investor Relations
investor@upwork.com

Safe Harbor:
This press release of Upwork Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including expected financial results for the third quarter and full year 2024, information or predictions concerning the future of our business or strategy, anticipated events and trends, potential growth or growth prospects, competitive position, technological and market trends, including artificial intelligence, industry environment, the economy, our plans with respect to share repurchases, and other future conditions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections as of the date hereof about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, known and unknown risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control, and you should not rely on such forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We make no representation that the projected results will be achieved or that future events and circumstances will occur, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from our expectations. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, to conform these statements to actual results, or to make changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 1, 2024, and in our other SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024, when filed.

All third-party trademarks, including names, logos, and brands, referenced in this press release are property of their respective owners. All references to third-party trademarks are for identification purposes only and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.

 
UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenue              
Marketplace(1) $ 166,786     $ 142,308     $ 331,116     $ 278,984  
Enterprise(1)   26,343       26,303       52,950       50,485  
Total revenue   193,129       168,611       384,066       329,469  
Cost of revenue   43,852       40,882       88,045       81,309  
Gross profit   149,277       127,729       296,021       248,160  
Operating expenses              
Research and development   52,465       43,246       105,381       87,727  
Sales and marketing   47,333       59,069       95,184       124,069  
General and administrative   29,924       28,983       61,925       58,270  
Provision for transaction losses   1,774       2,547       2,701       9,248  
Total operating expenses   131,496       133,845       265,191       279,314  
Income (loss) from operations   17,781       (6,116 )     30,830       (31,154 )
Other income, net   5,620       3,982       12,342       46,982  
Income (loss) before income taxes   23,401       (2,134 )     43,172       15,828  
Income tax provision   (1,181 )     (1,857 )     (2,510 )     (2,652 )
Net income (loss) $ 22,220     $ (3,991 )   $ 40,662     $ 13,176  
               
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.17     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.30     $ 0.10  
Diluted $ 0.17     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.30     $ (0.18 )
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share              
Basic   131,436       134,142       133,809       133,492  
Diluted   138,266       134,142       140,798       135,049  

(1) In 2023, we changed the name of our Upwork Enterprise offering to Enterprise Solutions. Concurrently, to align with customer needs and internal decision-making, we combined Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services into a suite of Enterprise offerings. In order to conform to the current period presentation as of June 30, 2024, we present revenue from Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services together as Enterprise revenue in prior periods and no longer report revenue from our Enterprise Solutions offering, previously referred to as Upwork Enterprise, in Marketplace revenue.

 
UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,803     $ 79,641  
Marketable securities   314,941       470,457  
Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit   218,656       212,387  
Trade and client receivables, net   116,522       103,061  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   22,743       17,825  
Total current assets   855,665       883,371  
Property and equipment, net   28,149       27,140  
Goodwill   118,219       118,219  
Intangible assets, net   2,258       3,048  
Operating lease asset   2,627       4,333  
Other assets, noncurrent   1,645       1,430  
Total assets $ 1,008,563     $ 1,037,541  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 5,863     $ 5,063  
Escrow funds payable   218,656       212,387  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   49,811       58,192  
Deferred revenue   10,766       17,361  
Total current liabilities   285,096       293,003  
Debt, noncurrent   357,008       356,087  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent   4,835       6,088  
Other liabilities, noncurrent   528       1,288  
Total liabilities   647,467       656,466  
       
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock   13       14  
Additional paid-in capital   615,012       674,918  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (529 )     205  
Accumulated deficit   (253,400 )     (294,062 )
Total stockholders’ equity   361,096       381,075  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,008,563     $ 1,037,541  
               


 
UPWORK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net income (loss) $ 22,220     $ (3,991 )   $ 40,662     $ 13,176  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Provision for transaction losses   1,637       1,730       2,433       5,442  
Depreciation and amortization   3,629       1,854       6,775       3,878  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   461       461       921       1,177  
Accretion of discount on purchases of marketable securities, net   (3,283 )     (2,667 )     (8,159 )     (6,154 )
Amortization of operating lease asset   859       811       1,706       1,611  
Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense   187       187       375       375  
Stock-based compensation expense   19,238       18,437       36,180       38,337  
Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes                     (38,945 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade and client receivables   (3,769 )     (8,947 )     (16,158 )     (6,957 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (3,004 )     (104 )     (5,133 )     (1,464 )
Operating lease liability   (1,580 )     (1,447 )     (3,129 )     (2,866 )
Accounts payable   (81 )     9       701       (3,371 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,050       1,714       (6,847 )     (5,141 )
Deferred revenue   (3,274 )     (3,738 )     (7,381 )     (3,490 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   37,290       4,309       42,946       (4,392 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Purchases of marketable securities   (44,423 )     (97,991 )     (194,299 )     (254,119 )
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities   190,074       139,994       321,846       307,410  
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities   8,485       6,150       35,394       149,859  
Purchases of property and equipment   (598 )     23       (775 )     (135 )
Internal-use software and platform development costs   (3,149 )     (3,369 )     (5,637 )     (6,072 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   150,389       44,807       156,529       196,943  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Changes in escrow funds payable   (4,281 )     (1,766 )     6,269       16,197  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options   664       177       770       935  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   2,917       2,564       2,917       2,564  
Repurchase of common stock   (33,124 )           (100,000 )      
Net cash paid for early extinguishment of convertible senior notes         (575 )           (171,327 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (33,824 )     400       (90,044 )     (151,631 )
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH   153,855       49,516       109,431       40,920  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period   251,994       286,635       296,418       295,231  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 405,849     $ 336,151     $ 405,849     $ 336,151  
                               

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):

  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,803     $ 79,641  
Restricted cash   4,390       4,390  
Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit   218,656       212,387  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 405,849     $ 296,418  
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; other income (expense), net, which includes interest expense; income tax benefit (provision); and, if applicable, certain other gains, losses, benefits, or charges that are non-cash or are significant and the result of isolated events or transactions that have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly in the future. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain items that can vary substantially from company to company, and free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, the non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided below, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the third quarter of 2024 and fiscal year 2024 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.

 
UPWORK INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Net income (loss) $ 22,220     $ (3,991 )   $ 40,662     $ 13,176  
Add back (deduct):              
Stock-based compensation expense   19,238       18,437       36,180       38,337  
Depreciation and amortization   3,629       1,854       6,775       3,878  
Other income, net(1)   (5,620 )     (3,982 )     (12,342 )     (46,982 )
Income tax provision   1,181       1,857       2,510       2,652  
Other(2)   187       187       375       375  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,835     $ 14,362     $ 74,160     $ 11,436  
Profit margin   12 %   (2 )%     11 %     4 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   21 %     9 %     19 %     3 %
               
Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 43,852     $ 40,882     $ 88,045     $ 81,309  
Stock-based compensation expense   (497 )     (490 )     (963 )     (910 )
Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP   43,355       40,392       87,082       80,399  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   23 %     24 %     23 %     25 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   22 %     24 %     23 %     24 %
               
Gross profit, GAAP $ 149,277     $ 127,729     $ 296,021     $ 248,160  
Stock-based compensation expense   497       490       963       910  
Gross profit, Non-GAAP   149,774       128,219       296,984       249,070  
Gross margin, GAAP   77 %     76 %     77 %     75 %
Gross margin, Non-GAAP   78 %     76 %     77 %     76 %
               
Research and development, GAAP $ 52,465     $ 43,246     $ 105,381     $ 87,727  
Stock-based compensation expense   (8,106 )     (6,903 )     (15,476 )     (14,532 )
Intangible amortization   (398 )           (797 )      
Research and development, Non-GAAP   43,961       36,343       89,108       73,195  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   27 %     26 %     27 %     27 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   23 %     22 %     23 %     22 %
               
Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 47,333     $ 59,069     $ 95,184     $ 124,069  
Stock-based compensation expense   (3,393 )     (2,998 )     (6,329 )     (6,566 )
Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP   43,940       56,071       88,855       117,503  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   25 %     35 %     25 %     38 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   23 %     33 %     23 %     36 %
               
General and administrative, GAAP $ 29,924     $ 28,983     $ 61,925     $ 58,270  
Stock-based compensation expense   (7,242 )     (8,046 )     (13,412 )     (16,329 )
Other(2)   (187 )     (187 )     (375 )     (375 )
General and administrative, Non-GAAP   22,495       20,750       48,138       41,566  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   15 %     17 %     16 %     18 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   12 %     12 %     13 %     13 %
               
Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 131,496     $ 133,845     $ 265,191     $ 279,314  
Stock-based compensation expense   (18,741 )     (17,947 )     (35,217 )     (37,427 )
Intangible amortization   (398 )           (797 )      
Other(2)   (187 )     (187 )     (375 )     (375 )
Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP   112,170       115,711       228,802       241,512  
As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP   68 %     79 %     69 %     85 %
As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP   58 %     69 %     60 %     73 %
               
Income (loss) from operations, GAAP $ 17,781     $ (6,116 )   $ 30,830     $ (31,154 )
Stock-based compensation expense   19,238       18,437       36,180       38,337  
Intangible amortization   398             797        
Other(2)   187       187       375       375  
Income from operations, Non-GAAP   37,604       12,508       68,182       7,558  
               
Net income (loss), GAAP $ 22,220     $ (3,991 )   $ 40,662     $ 13,176  
Stock-based compensation expense   19,238       18,437       36,180       38,337  
Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes(1)                     (38,945 )
Intangible amortization   398             797        
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   (6,815 )     (1,111 )     (12,387 )     (155 )
Other(2)   187       187       375       375  
Net income, Non-GAAP   35,228       13,522       65,627       12,788  
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share, GAAP
Basic (in millions)   131.4       134.1       133.8       133.5  
Diluted (in millions)   138.3       134.1       140.8       135.0  
Basic earnings (loss) per share, GAAP $ 0.17     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.30     $ 0.10  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share, GAAP $ 0.17     $ (0.03 )   $ 0.30     $ (0.18 )
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, Non-GAAP
Basic (in millions)   131.4       134.1       133.8       133.5  
Diluted (in millions)   138.3       135.7       140.8       136.8  
Basic earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.27     $ 0.10     $ 0.49     $ 0.10  
Diluted earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.26     $ 0.10     $ 0.48     $ 0.09  

(1) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recognized a gain of $38.9 million on the early extinguishment of a portion of our 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, which is included in other income, net.

(2) During each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, we incurred $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of expense related to our Tides Foundation warrant.

 
UPWORK INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Net income (loss) $ 22,220     $ 18,442     $ 17,374     $ 16,337     $ (3,991 )   $ 17,167  
Add back (deduct):                      
Stock-based compensation expense   19,238       16,942       18,047       17,811       18,437       19,900  
Depreciation and amortization   3,629       3,146       3,808       1,763       1,854       2,024  
Other income, net(1)   (5,620 )     (6,722 )     (7,389 )     (5,766 )     (3,982 )     (43,000 )
Income tax (benefit) provision   1,181       1,329       (1,557 )     895       1,857       795  
Other(2)   187       188       187       188       187       188  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,835     $ 33,325     $ 30,470     $ 31,228     $ 14,362     $ (2,926 )

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recognized a gain of $38.9 million on the early extinguishment of a portion of our 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, which is included in other income, net.

(2) For all periods presented, we incurred $0.2 million of expense related to our Tides Foundation warrant.

 
UPWORK INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
TOFREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 37,290     $ 4,309     $ 42,946     $ (4,392 )
Less: purchases of property, plant & equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software     (3,747 )     (3,346 )     (6,412 )     (6,207 )
Free cash flow   $ 33,543     $ 963     $ 36,534     $ (10,599 )
                                 

Primary Logo

