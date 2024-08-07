Upwork Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second-quarter GAAP Net Income of $22.2 million, Upwork’s highest ever

Second-quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.17

Second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $40.8 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

“We produced strong revenue growth of 15% year-over-year and our highest-ever net income amid a challenging and dynamic macroeconomic environment,” said Hayden Brown, President and CEO, Upwork. “The strength of our model and our market leadership position enable us to continue outperforming traditional incumbents across the hiring industry while investing in the quality of our marketplace. Our confidence in the long-term growth prospects for our business continues as we innovate work solutions for customers harnessing the AI transformation of work.”

“Upwork continues to deliver durable growth on the top and bottom lines, driven by disciplined cost management and improved operating efficiencies,” said Erica Gessert, CFO, Upwork. “Our profit margin was 12% in the second quarter, while our adjusted EBITDA margin was 21%, more than double our adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2023. We also returned $33.1 million to shareholders through share repurchases, representing nearly 100% of the free cash flow generated during the second quarter. I am confident that we can grow profitability and free cash flow and achieve 35% adjusted EBITDA margins within the next five years.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $193.1 million in the second quarter of 2024

grew 15% year-over-year to $193.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 Active clients grew 6% year-over-year to over 868,000

grew 6% year-over-year to over 868,000 Net income was $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $(4.0) million in the second quarter of 2023

was $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $(4.0) million in the second quarter of 2023 Diluted earnings per share was $0.17 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to diluted loss per share of $(0.03) in the second quarter of 2023

was $0.17 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to diluted loss per share of $(0.03) in the second quarter of 2023 Adjusted EBITDA* was $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2023

was $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 Cash provided by operating activities was $37.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2023

was $37.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 Free cash flow* was $33.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to free cash flow of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023

was $33.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to free cash flow of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 Repurchased 2.9 million shares of Upwork stock in the second quarter of 2024

* Explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter Operational Highlights

Artificial Intelligence

GSV from AI-related work grew 67% year-over-year in Q2

Number of clients engaging in AI-related projects grew 50% year-over-year in Q2

Daily active users of Upwork Chat Pro, powered by Uma™, Upwork’s Mindful AI, grew 68% quarter-over-quarter

Freelance professionals working on AI-related work earned 47% more per hour than freelancers working on non-AI-related work in Q2

Ads & Monetization

Revenue from ads & monetization products grew 75% year-over-year, continuing to be one of Upwork’s fastest-growing revenue streams

Revenue from Connects, virtual tokens for talent to bid on projects and ads products on Upwork’s work marketplace, grew 81% year-over-year

Partnerships

Expanded ecosystem of distribution channels for skilled talent on Upwork by more than doubling number of partner deals quarter-over-quarter

Delivered Upwork’s highest monthly revenue derived from partnerships to date in May

Enterprise

Successfully tested a modified Enterprise offering, resulting in increased sales team win rates and adding 27 new logos through the new offering

Added 46 total new Enterprise clients, including Builders FirstSource, Guidepoint, and Labelbox

Announced a new VMS partnership with Beeline, extending Upwork’s market penetration to more than 60% of businesses using VMS platforms



Financial Guidance & Outlook

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2024 is:

Revenue: $179 million to $184 million

$179 million to $184 million Adjusted EBITDA: $36 million to $39 million

$36 million to $39 million Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 139 million to 141 million

139 million to 141 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.23 to $0.25

Upwork’s guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, non-GAAP diluted EPS, and stock-based compensation expense for full year 2024 is:

Revenue: $735 million to $745 million

$735 million to $745 million Adjusted EBITDA : $140 million to $150 million

$140 million to $150 million Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 139 million to 143 million

139 million to 143 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $0.90 to $0.94

$0.90 to $0.94 Stock-based compensation expense is expected to average slightly less than $20 million per quarter for 2024

UPWORK INC.

Key Financial and Operational Metrics

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change GSV(1) $ 1,008,267 $ 1,036,507 (2.7 )% $ 2,017,063 $ 2,039,852 (1.1 )% Marketplace revenue(1)(2) $ 166,786 $ 142,308 17 % $ 331,116 $ 278,984 19 % Enterprise revenue(1)(2) $ 26,343 $ 26,303 — % $ 52,950 $ 50,485 5 % Gross profit $ 149,277 $ 127,729 17 % $ 296,021 $ 248,160 19 % Gross profit margin 77 % 76 % 1 % 77 % 75 % 2 % Operating expenses $ 131,496 $ 133,845 (2 )% $ 265,191 $ 279,314 (5 )% Net income (loss) $ 22,220 $ (3,991 ) * $ 40,662 $ 13,176 * Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3) $ 40,835 $ 14,362 * $ 74,160 $ 11,436 * Profit margin 12 % (2 )% 14 % 11 % 4 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 21 % 9 % 12 % 19 % 3 % 16 % Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 37,290 $ 4,309 * $ 42,946 $ (4,392 ) * Free cash flow(1)(3) $ 33,543 $ 963 * $ 36,534 $ (10,599 ) *

*Not meaningfu

As ofJune 30, (In thousands) 2024

2023

% Change Active clients(1) 868 822 6 %





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2024

New enterprise clients(1) 46 74

(1) See Key Definitions in our second quarter 2024 earnings presentation.

(2) In order to conform to the current period presentation as of June 30, 2024, we present revenue from Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services together as Enterprise revenue in prior periods and no longer report revenue from our Enterprise Solutions offering, previously referred to as Upwork Enterprise, in Marketplace revenue.

(3) Explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section and the subsequent tables at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Upwork will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s second quarter 2024 financial results. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event for approximately one year at investors.upwork.com. Please visit the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view Upwork’s second quarter 2024 earnings presentation.

Disclosure Information

We use our Investor Relations website (investors.upwork.com), our Blog (upwork.com/blog), our X handle (twitter.com/Upwork), Hayden Brown’s X handle (twitter.com/hydnbrwn) and LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/haydenlbrown), and Erica Gessert’s LinkedIn profile (linkedin.com/in/erica-gessert) as means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding our business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investor@upwork.com

Safe Harbor:

This press release of Upwork Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including any statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including expected financial results for the third quarter and full year 2024, information or predictions concerning the future of our business or strategy, anticipated events and trends, potential growth or growth prospects, competitive position, technological and market trends, including artificial intelligence, industry environment, the economy, our plans with respect to share repurchases, and other future conditions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections as of the date hereof about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, known and unknown risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control, and you should not rely on such forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We make no representation that the projected results will be achieved or that future events and circumstances will occur, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from our expectations. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, to conform these statements to actual results, or to make changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 1, 2024, and in our other SEC filings, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024, when filed.

All third-party trademarks, including names, logos, and brands, referenced in this press release are property of their respective owners. All references to third-party trademarks are for identification purposes only and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.

UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Marketplace(1) $ 166,786 $ 142,308 $ 331,116 $ 278,984 Enterprise(1) 26,343 26,303 52,950 50,485 Total revenue 193,129 168,611 384,066 329,469 Cost of revenue 43,852 40,882 88,045 81,309 Gross profit 149,277 127,729 296,021 248,160 Operating expenses Research and development 52,465 43,246 105,381 87,727 Sales and marketing 47,333 59,069 95,184 124,069 General and administrative 29,924 28,983 61,925 58,270 Provision for transaction losses 1,774 2,547 2,701 9,248 Total operating expenses 131,496 133,845 265,191 279,314 Income (loss) from operations 17,781 (6,116 ) 30,830 (31,154 ) Other income, net 5,620 3,982 12,342 46,982 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,401 (2,134 ) 43,172 15,828 Income tax provision (1,181 ) (1,857 ) (2,510 ) (2,652 ) Net income (loss) $ 22,220 $ (3,991 ) $ 40,662 $ 13,176 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share Basic 131,436 134,142 133,809 133,492 Diluted 138,266 134,142 140,798 135,049

(1) In 2023, we changed the name of our Upwork Enterprise offering to Enterprise Solutions. Concurrently, to align with customer needs and internal decision-making, we combined Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services into a suite of Enterprise offerings. In order to conform to the current period presentation as of June 30, 2024, we present revenue from Enterprise Solutions and Managed Services together as Enterprise revenue in prior periods and no longer report revenue from our Enterprise Solutions offering, previously referred to as Upwork Enterprise, in Marketplace revenue.

UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,803 $ 79,641 Marketable securities 314,941 470,457 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 218,656 212,387 Trade and client receivables, net 116,522 103,061 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,743 17,825 Total current assets 855,665 883,371 Property and equipment, net 28,149 27,140 Goodwill 118,219 118,219 Intangible assets, net 2,258 3,048 Operating lease asset 2,627 4,333 Other assets, noncurrent 1,645 1,430 Total assets $ 1,008,563 $ 1,037,541 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,863 $ 5,063 Escrow funds payable 218,656 212,387 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,811 58,192 Deferred revenue 10,766 17,361 Total current liabilities 285,096 293,003 Debt, noncurrent 357,008 356,087 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 4,835 6,088 Other liabilities, noncurrent 528 1,288 Total liabilities 647,467 656,466 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 13 14 Additional paid-in capital 615,012 674,918 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (529 ) 205 Accumulated deficit (253,400 ) (294,062 ) Total stockholders’ equity 361,096 381,075 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,008,563 $ 1,037,541





UPWORK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 22,220 $ (3,991 ) $ 40,662 $ 13,176 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for transaction losses 1,637 1,730 2,433 5,442 Depreciation and amortization 3,629 1,854 6,775 3,878 Amortization of debt issuance costs 461 461 921 1,177 Accretion of discount on purchases of marketable securities, net (3,283 ) (2,667 ) (8,159 ) (6,154 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 859 811 1,706 1,611 Tides Foundation common stock warrant expense 187 187 375 375 Stock-based compensation expense 19,238 18,437 36,180 38,337 Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — — (38,945 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and client receivables (3,769 ) (8,947 ) (16,158 ) (6,957 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,004 ) (104 ) (5,133 ) (1,464 ) Operating lease liability (1,580 ) (1,447 ) (3,129 ) (2,866 ) Accounts payable (81 ) 9 701 (3,371 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,050 1,714 (6,847 ) (5,141 ) Deferred revenue (3,274 ) (3,738 ) (7,381 ) (3,490 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 37,290 4,309 42,946 (4,392 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (44,423 ) (97,991 ) (194,299 ) (254,119 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 190,074 139,994 321,846 307,410 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 8,485 6,150 35,394 149,859 Purchases of property and equipment (598 ) 23 (775 ) (135 ) Internal-use software and platform development costs (3,149 ) (3,369 ) (5,637 ) (6,072 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 150,389 44,807 156,529 196,943 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Changes in escrow funds payable (4,281 ) (1,766 ) 6,269 16,197 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 664 177 770 935 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,917 2,564 2,917 2,564 Repurchase of common stock (33,124 ) — (100,000 ) — Net cash paid for early extinguishment of convertible senior notes — (575 ) — (171,327 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (33,824 ) 400 (90,044 ) (151,631 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 153,855 49,516 109,431 40,920 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 251,994 286,635 296,418 295,231 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 405,849 $ 336,151 $ 405,849 $ 336,151

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows as of the following (in thousands):

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,803 $ 79,641 Restricted cash 4,390 4,390 Funds held in escrow, including funds in transit 218,656 212,387 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 405,849 $ 296,418

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; other income (expense), net, which includes interest expense; income tax benefit (provision); and, if applicable, certain other gains, losses, benefits, or charges that are non-cash or are significant and the result of isolated events or transactions that have not occurred frequently in the past and are not expected to occur regularly in the future. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by (used in) operations less purchases of property, plant and equipment and cash outflows from internally developed software.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain items that can vary substantially from company to company, and free cash flow allows investors to evaluate the cash generated from our underlying operations across periods.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, (1) adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, the non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including companies in our industry, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided below, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income or non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS because certain items that impact GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the future fair market value of our common stock and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, subject to frequent change, or not within our control. The actual amount of these expenses during the third quarter of 2024 and fiscal year 2024 will have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS is not available without unreasonable effort.

UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except for percentages and share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 22,220 $ (3,991 ) $ 40,662 $ 13,176 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 19,238 18,437 36,180 38,337 Depreciation and amortization 3,629 1,854 6,775 3,878 Other income, net(1) (5,620 ) (3,982 ) (12,342 ) (46,982 ) Income tax provision 1,181 1,857 2,510 2,652 Other(2) 187 187 375 375 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,835 $ 14,362 $ 74,160 $ 11,436 Profit margin 12 % (2 )% 11 % 4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21 % 9 % 19 % 3 % Cost of revenue, GAAP $ 43,852 $ 40,882 $ 88,045 $ 81,309 Stock-based compensation expense (497 ) (490 ) (963 ) (910 ) Cost of revenue, Non-GAAP 43,355 40,392 87,082 80,399 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 23 % 24 % 23 % 25 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 22 % 24 % 23 % 24 % Gross profit, GAAP $ 149,277 $ 127,729 $ 296,021 $ 248,160 Stock-based compensation expense 497 490 963 910 Gross profit, Non-GAAP 149,774 128,219 296,984 249,070 Gross margin, GAAP 77 % 76 % 77 % 75 % Gross margin, Non-GAAP 78 % 76 % 77 % 76 % Research and development, GAAP $ 52,465 $ 43,246 $ 105,381 $ 87,727 Stock-based compensation expense (8,106 ) (6,903 ) (15,476 ) (14,532 ) Intangible amortization (398 ) — (797 ) — Research and development, Non-GAAP 43,961 36,343 89,108 73,195 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 27 % 26 % 27 % 27 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 23 % 22 % 23 % 22 % Sales and marketing, GAAP $ 47,333 $ 59,069 $ 95,184 $ 124,069 Stock-based compensation expense (3,393 ) (2,998 ) (6,329 ) (6,566 ) Sales and marketing, Non-GAAP 43,940 56,071 88,855 117,503 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 25 % 35 % 25 % 38 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 23 % 33 % 23 % 36 % General and administrative, GAAP $ 29,924 $ 28,983 $ 61,925 $ 58,270 Stock-based compensation expense (7,242 ) (8,046 ) (13,412 ) (16,329 ) Other(2) (187 ) (187 ) (375 ) (375 ) General and administrative, Non-GAAP 22,495 20,750 48,138 41,566 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 15 % 17 % 16 % 18 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 12 % 12 % 13 % 13 % Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 131,496 $ 133,845 $ 265,191 $ 279,314 Stock-based compensation expense (18,741 ) (17,947 ) (35,217 ) (37,427 ) Intangible amortization (398 ) — (797 ) — Other(2) (187 ) (187 ) (375 ) (375 ) Total operating expenses, Non-GAAP 112,170 115,711 228,802 241,512 As a percentage of total revenue, GAAP 68 % 79 % 69 % 85 % As a percentage of total revenue, Non-GAAP 58 % 69 % 60 % 73 % Income (loss) from operations, GAAP $ 17,781 $ (6,116 ) $ 30,830 $ (31,154 ) Stock-based compensation expense 19,238 18,437 36,180 38,337 Intangible amortization 398 — 797 — Other(2) 187 187 375 375 Income from operations, Non-GAAP 37,604 12,508 68,182 7,558 Net income (loss), GAAP $ 22,220 $ (3,991 ) $ 40,662 $ 13,176 Stock-based compensation expense 19,238 18,437 36,180 38,337 Gain on early extinguishment of convertible senior notes(1) — — — (38,945 ) Intangible amortization 398 — 797 — Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (6,815 ) (1,111 ) (12,387 ) (155 ) Other(2) 187 187 375 375 Net income, Non-GAAP 35,228 13,522 65,627 12,788 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings (loss) per share, GAAP Basic (in millions) 131.4 134.1 133.8 133.5 Diluted (in millions) 138.3 134.1 140.8 135.0 Basic earnings (loss) per share, GAAP $ 0.17 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.10 Diluted earnings (loss) per share, GAAP $ 0.17 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share, Non-GAAP Basic (in millions) 131.4 134.1 133.8 133.5 Diluted (in millions) 138.3 135.7 140.8 136.8 Basic earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ 0.49 $ 0.10 Diluted earnings per share, Non-GAAP $ 0.26 $ 0.10 $ 0.48 $ 0.09

(1) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recognized a gain of $38.9 million on the early extinguishment of a portion of our 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, which is included in other income, net.

(2) During each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, we incurred $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of expense related to our Tides Foundation warrant.

UPWORK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 22,220 $ 18,442 $ 17,374 $ 16,337 $ (3,991 ) $ 17,167 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 19,238 16,942 18,047 17,811 18,437 19,900 Depreciation and amortization 3,629 3,146 3,808 1,763 1,854 2,024 Other income, net(1) (5,620 ) (6,722 ) (7,389 ) (5,766 ) (3,982 ) (43,000 ) Income tax (benefit) provision 1,181 1,329 (1,557 ) 895 1,857 795 Other(2) 187 188 187 188 187 188 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,835 $ 33,325 $ 30,470 $ 31,228 $ 14,362 $ (2,926 )

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recognized a gain of $38.9 million on the early extinguishment of a portion of our 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026, which is included in other income, net.

(2) For all periods presented, we incurred $0.2 million of expense related to our Tides Foundation warrant.