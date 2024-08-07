Submit Release
RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $69.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024 (the current quarter), an increase of 3.2% compared to $67.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $20.0 million for the current quarter, a 6.6% increase compared to $18.8 million for the comparable prior quarter.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $4.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $7.2 million for the current quarter, a 10.8% increase compared to $6.5 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.56 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.50 for the comparable prior quarter.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $141.1 million for the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024 (the current period), an increase of 5.2% compared to $134.2 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $40.4 million for the current period, a 6.8% increase compared to $37.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $7.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $7.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $14.0 million for the current period, a 10.9% increase compared to $12.6 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced $1.10 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current period as compared to $0.92 for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Second quarter growth was led by Engineering, as project activity continues to ramp building on the foundation carefully laid over the last several years.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our strong cash generating business model allows us to fund growth, while remaining opportunistic and actively managing our capital structure.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, August 8, 2024, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.

About RCM
RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  June 29,
2024 		  July 1,
2023 		 
Revenue $69,164   $67,035  
Cost of services   49,163     48,275  
Gross profit   20,001     18,760  
Selling, general and administrative   13,545     12,723  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   332     242  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   46     46  
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   259     -  
Operating income   5,819     5,749  
Other expense, net   574     418  
Income before income taxes   5,245     5,331  
Income tax expense   1,483     1,348  
Net income $3,762   $3,983  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.47   $0.47  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   7,955,943     8,558,396  


  Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  
  June 29,
2024 		  July 1,
2023 		 
Revenue $141,103   $134,159  
Cost of services   100,735     96,375  
Gross profit   40,368     37,784  
Selling, general and administrative   27,744     26,119  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   619     513  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   91     91  
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   259     -  
Gain on sale of assets   -     (395 )
Operating income   11,655     11,456  
Other expense, net   1,000     825  
Income before income taxes   10,655     10,631  
Income tax expense   2,941     2,811  
Net income $7,714   $7,820  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.95   $0.87  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,078,049     8,976,714  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023. 


  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  
  June 29,
2024 		  July 1,
2023 		  June 29,
2024 		  July 1,
2023 		 
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                 
GAAP operating income $5,819   $5,749   $11,655   $11,456  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     -     (395 )
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   259     -     259     -  
Equity compensation   752     471     1,387     967  
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $6,830   $6,220   $13,301   $12,028  
                 
GAAP net income $3,762   $3,983   $7,714   $7,820  
Income tax expense   1,483     1,348     2,941     2,811  
Interest expense, net   581     425     1,059     785  
Depreciation of property and equipment   332     242     619     513  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   46     46     91     91  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,204   $6,044   $12,424   $12,020  
                 
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     -     (395 )
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   259     -     259     -  
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions   (7 )   (7 )   (59 )   40  
Equity compensation   752     471     1,387     967  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $7,208   $6,508   $14,011   $12,632  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  
  June 29,
2024 		  July 1,
2023 		  June 29,
2024 		  July 1,
2023 		 
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
                 
GAAP net income $3,762   $3,983   $7,714   $7,820  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     -     (395 )
Costs associated with potential stock issuance   259     -     259     -  
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions   (7 )   (7 )   (59 )   40  
Equity compensation   752     471     1,387     967  
Tax impact from normalized rate   (276 )   (128 )   (444 )   (168 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $4,490   $4,319   $8,857   $8,264  
                 
GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.47   $0.47   $0.95   $0.87  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     -   ($0.04 )
Costs associated with potential stock issuance $0.03     -   $0.03     -  
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions   -     -     -   $0.01  
Equity compensation $0.09   $0.05   $0.17   $0.10  
Tax impact from normalized rate ($0.03 ) ($0.02 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.02 )
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.56   $0.50   $1.10   $0.92  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, 2024  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $36,932   $22,508   $9,724   $69,164  
Cost of services   26,293     16,542     6,328     49,163  
Gross profit $10,639   $5,966   $3,396   $20,001  
Gross profit margin   28.8 %   26.5 %   34.9 %   28.9 %


  Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $35,528   $21,014   $10,493   $67,035  
Cost of services   25,727     16,192     6,356     48,275  
Gross profit $9,801   $4,822   $4,137   $18,760  
Gross profit margin   27.6 %   22.9 %   39.4 %   28.0 %


  Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 29, 2024  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $75,114   $46,013   $19,976   $141,103  
Cost of services   53,409     34,540     12,786     100,735  
Gross profit $21,705   $11,473   $7,190   $40,368  
Gross profit margin   28.9 %   24.9 %   36.0 %   28.6 %


  Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 1, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $74,658   $39,504   $19,997   $134,159  
Cost of services   53,185     30,365     12,555     96,375  
Gross profit $21,473   $8,869   $7,442   $37,784  
Gross profit margin   28.8 %   22.5 %   37.2 %   28.2 %



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

  June 29,   December 30,  
  2024   2023  
  (Unaudited)      
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $3,480   $6,284  
  Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,600
on June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023		   66,915    

70,690		  
  Transit accounts receivable   9,460     8,891  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,432     4,637  
    Total current assets   85,287     90,502  
             
Property and equipment, net   4,451     4,005  
         
Deposits   203     313  
Deferred income taxes, foreign   53     55  
Goodwill   22,147     22,147  
Operating right of use asset   5,545     2,779  
Intangible assets, net   592     683  
    Total other assets   28,540     25,977  
             
    Total assets $118,278   $120,484  


Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses $12,917   $12,454  
  Transit accounts payable   30,925     31,102  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   9,710     11,203  
  Finance lease payable   -     233  
  Income taxes payable   136     330  
  Operating right of use liability   983     693  
  Contingent consideration from acquisitions   300     300  
  Deferred revenue   2,678     1,881  
    Total current liabilities   57,649     58,196  
         
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign   183     187  
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic   1,669     1,568  
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position   1,671     1,671  
Operating right of use liability, net of current position   4,784     2,268  
Borrowings under line of credit   23,870     30,804  
  Total liabilities   89,826     94,694  
         
Contingencies (note 15)   -     -  
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
  Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;        
    no shares issued or outstanding   -     -  
  Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;        
    17,775,693 shares issued and 7,666,709 shares outstanding at
June 29, 2024 and 17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares
outstanding at December 30, 2023		   887     882  
  Additional paid-in capital   117,008     116,579  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,908 )   (2,813 )
  Accumulated deficit   (11,551 )   (19,265 )
  Treasury stock, 10,108,984 shares at June 29, 2024 and        
    9,828,606 shares at December 30, 2023, at cost   (74,984 )   (69,593 )
    Total stockholders’ equity   28,452     25,790  
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $118,278   $120,484  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  June 29,
2024 		  July 1,
2023 		 
Net income $3,762   $3,983  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		   1,442     1,043  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   6,628     (2,804 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (916 )   (648 )
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (527 )   19,356  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (660 )   654  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   (2,462 )   (3,598 )
  Right of use liabilities   (154 )   (335 )
  Income taxes payable   (638 )   6  
  Deferred revenue   (836 )   (305 )
  Deposits   86     (9 )
Total adjustments   1,963     13,360  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $5,725   $17,343  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (398 )   (227 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (3,796 )   (17,631 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (150 )   (37 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $1,381   ($552 )


  Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  
  June 29,
2024 		  July 1,
2023 		 
Net income $7,714   $7,820  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		   2,692     1,746  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   3,826     (10,839 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (796 )   312  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (746 )   20,828  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   685     (1,013 )
  Accrued payroll and related costs   (1,486 )   (1,194 )
  Right of use liabilities   (458 )   (683 )
  Income taxes payable   (187 )   147  
  Deferred revenue   797     (615 )
  Deposits   110     2  
Total adjustments   4,437     8,691  
Net cash provided by operating activities $12,151   $16,511  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,067 )   (559 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (13,510 )   (15,215 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (378 )   197  
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents ($2,804 ) $934  



RCM Technologies, Inc.       Tel: 856.356.4500               Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue       info@rcmt.com            Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109        www.rcmt.com           Executive Chairman
                    Kevin D. Miller  
                    Chief Financial Officer

Primary Logo

