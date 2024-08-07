Submit Release
LifeMD Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

  • Revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $50.7 million with telehealth revenue up 67%
  • Telehealth achieved standalone profitability one quarter ahead of guidance, with adjusted EBITDA of $820,000
  • Weight management subscribers exceeded 60,000 as of June 30, 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 44% to $2.5 million
  • Cash of $35.7 million as of June 30, 2024, and positive net cash flow in three of the last four quarters

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

“LifeMD’s core telehealth business had a very strong quarter, led by continued outperformance in our GLP-1 weight management offering. Telehealth revenue increased 67% over the prior year and our patient subscriber base grew to approximately 254,000 by quarter end. Importantly, our telehealth business became profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis, one quarter ahead of guidance,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “The demand we continue to generate for our virtual care services and pharmacy offerings is indicative of the significant market opportunity that exists for the convenient and affordable access to high-quality healthcare our telehealth platform and affiliated medical group offers. What we continue to demonstrate, quarter over quarter, is that we have a sustainable and now profitable business that is well positioned to leverage the transformational shift that is occurring in how consumers access healthcare.”

“WorkSimpli’s performance during the quarter was pressured by an unexpectedly challenging advertising environment for its products and executional issues, which have since been addressed by their leadership. Based on its current operational performance and following recent strategic efforts, we expect WorkSimpli’s financial results to improve in the second half of the year, and to return to peak profitability by year-end 2024 on a monthly run-rate basis with significant growth in 2025. While we remain confident in our ability to monetize this non-core asset, we expect our core telehealth business will be the driving force of long-term growth in revenue and profitability,” he added.

“We are extremely pleased with the performance of our telehealth business, which led to positive net cash flow for LifeMD on a consolidated basis. On a standalone basis, this business posted cash flow from operations of approximately $3 million for the quarter and generated positive adjusted EBITDA,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “Our core telehealth business’ performance continues to be ahead of expectations and, as such, we are raising our 2024 telehealth revenue guidance to $150 million from $140 million previously and are introducing adjusted EBITDA guidance for telehealth of $3 to $4 million, both ahead of previous expectations. Despite the outperformance of telehealth, due to WorkSimpli’s first half results we are revising 2024 consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance to $13 million to $15 million, with no change to consolidated revenue guidance. We remain bullish on the consolidated business led by our core telehealth platform, which remains well positioned as the long-term growth driver.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $50.7 million with telehealth revenue up 67% versus the year-ago period.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 32% over the year-ago period to approximately 254,000 at quarter-end.
  • WorkSimpli active subscribers declined 8% versus the year-ago period driven by softness in first half 2024 customer acquisition.
  • Weight management revenue grew 82% versus the first quarter of 2024.
  • Gross margin expanded to 90%, up from 87% in the year-ago period.
  • GAAP net loss was $7.7 million or $0.19 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $7.5 million or $0.23 per share in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million compared with $1.7 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Telehealth achieved adjusted EBITDA of $820,000, reaching profitability one quarter ahead of guidance (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.06 compared with $0.05 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $35.7 million as of June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Key Performance Metrics

         
($ in 000s) Three Months Ended June 30,   Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics 2024   2023   % Growth
Revenue        
Telehealth $ 37,432     $ 22,351     67 %
WorkSimpli $ 13,230     $ 13,596     -3 %
Total Revenue $ 50,662     $ 35,947     41 %
         
Subscription Revenue as % of Total   96 %     95 %   1 %
         
Active Subscribers        
Telehealth Active Subscribers   253,759       192,667     32 %
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers   158,514       171,775     -8 %
Total Active Subscribers   412,273       364,442     13 %
                     

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

  • Revenue of $53 million to $54 million, with telehealth revenue of $39.5 million to $40.5 million and WorkSimpli revenue of approximately $13.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million to $4.0 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA of $500,000 to $1.5 million and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.5 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

  • Revenue of at least $205 million, unchanged from previous guidance, with telehealth revenue guidance increasing to $150 million from $140 million and WorkSimpli revenue guidance decreasing to $55 million from $65 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13 million to $15 million, from $18 million to $22 million previously, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA of $3 million to $4 million and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $11 million. This revised guidance is solely due to lower-than-expected customer acquisition at WorkSimpli, with telehealth outperforming previous expectations.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-245-3047
International dial-in number: 203-518-9765
Conference ID: LIFEMD
   

A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com

Tables to Follow
++++++

 
LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
           
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)      
ASSETS
           
Current Assets          
Cash $ 35,703,215     $ 33,146,725  
Accounts receivable, net   5,667,942       5,277,250  
Product deposit   116,134       485,850  
Inventory, net   2,060,719       2,759,932  
Other current assets   1,521,420       934,510  
Total Current Assets   45,069,430       42,604,267  
           
Non-current Assets          
Equipment, net   1,123,582       476,303  
Right of use assets   2,534,731       594,897  
Capitalized software, net   12,573,579       11,795,979  
Intangible assets, net   2,519,167       3,009,263  
Total Non-current Assets   18,751,059       15,876,442  
           
Total Assets $ 63,820,489     $ 58,480,709  
           
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)          
           
Current Liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 15,051,729     $ 11,084,855  
Accrued expenses   14,751,501       13,937,494  
Notes payable, net   13,020       327,597  
Current operating lease liabilities   337,276       603,180  
Current portion of long-term debt   6,333,333       -  
Deferred revenue   15,161,659       8,828,598  
Total Current Liabilities   51,648,518       34,781,724  
           
Long-term Liabilities          
Long-term debt, net   11,795,281       17,927,727  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   2,336,194       73,849  
Contingent consideration   100,000       131,250  
Total Liabilities   65,879,993       52,914,550  
           
Commitments and Contingencies          
Mezzanine Equity          
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   -       -  
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)          
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   140       140  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 41,759,572 and 38,358,641 shares issued, 41,656,532 and 38,255,601 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   417,596       383,586  
Additional paid-in capital   225,001,992       217,550,583  
Accumulated deficit   (229,462,356 )     (214,265,236 )
Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (163,701 )     (163,701 )
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity   (4,206,329 )     3,505,372  
Non-controlling interest   2,146,825       2,060,787  
Total Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity   (2,059,504 )     5,566,159  
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 63,820,489     $ 58,480,709  
           


 
LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenues                      
Telehealth revenue, net $ 37,432,309     $ 22,351,128     $ 68,273,711     $ 42,553,931  
WorkSimpli revenue, net   13,229,536       13,595,785       26,532,398       26,519,317  
Total revenues, net   50,661,845       35,946,913       94,806,109       69,073,248  
                       
Cost of revenues                      
Cost of telehealth revenue   4,553,843       4,125,945       8,748,438       8,046,126  
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue   471,072       422,485       876,654       717,273  
Total cost of revenues   5,024,915       4,548,430       9,625,092       8,763,399  
                       
Gross profit   45,636,930       31,398,483       85,181,017       60,309,849  
                       
Expenses                      
Selling and marketing expenses   26,378,928       19,567,903       50,552,808       36,285,548  
General and administrative expenses   18,521,385       12,119,573       33,827,117       22,722,336  
Customer service expenses   2,733,418       1,912,078       4,581,459       3,467,482  
Other operating expenses   1,906,175       1,313,789       4,206,622       3,018,554  
Development costs   2,402,590       1,380,686       4,489,822       2,564,285  
Total expenses   51,942,496       36,294,029       97,657,828       68,058,205  
                       
Operating loss   (6,305,566 )     (4,895,546 )     (12,476,811 )     (7,748,356 )
                       
Other expenses                      
Interest expense, net   (531,468 )     (995,670 )     (1,009,146 )     (1,260,135 )
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       (325,198 )
                       
Net loss   (6,837,034 )     (5,891,216 )     (13,485,957 )     (9,333,689 )
                       
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   38,606       841,784       158,038       1,407,767  
                       
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.   (6,875,640 )     (6,733,000 )     (13,643,995 )     (10,741,456 )
                       
Preferred stock dividends   (776,562 )     (776,562 )     (1,553,125 )     (1,553,125 )
                       
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (7,652,202 )   $ (7,509,562 )   $ (15,197,120 )   $ (12,294,581 )
                       
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.19 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.38 )
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.19 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.38 )
                       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                      
Basic   41,296,042       32,560,035       40,269,139       32,189,954  
Diluted   41,296,042       32,560,035       40,269,139       32,189,954  
                       


 
LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                      
Net loss $ (6,837,034 )   $ (5,891,216 )   $ (13,485,957 )   $ (9,333,689 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                      
Amortization of debt discount   100,444       115,381       200,888       153,842  
Amortization of capitalized software   1,937,708       1,260,022       3,725,112       2,348,667  
Amortization of intangibles   246,066       245,968       492,032       479,528  
Accretion of consideration payable   -       48,738       13,644       114,216  
Depreciation of fixed assets   104,451       48,783       170,366       96,434  
Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       325,198  
Operating lease payments   184,588       186,095       391,397       370,428  
Stock compensation expense   4,191,176       2,861,969       6,735,606       5,525,483  
                       
Changes in Assets and Liabilities                      
Accounts receivable   (331,451 )     (731,544 )     (390,692 )     (833,793 )
Product deposit   172,804       11,164       369,716       (107,850 )
Inventory   312,921       (315,720 )     699,213       5,061  
Other current assets   (222,683 )     401,868       (586,910 )     14,827  
Operating lease liabilities   (130,846 )     (194,531 )     (334,790 )     (388,077 )
Deferred revenue   1,958,902       (227,335 )     6,333,061       120,704  
Accounts payable   2,656,697       2,690,345       3,966,874       (513,414 )
Accrued expenses   196,020       4,134,337       1,442,362       4,232,140  
Other operating activity   -       -       -       (579,319 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   4,539,763       4,644,324       9,741,922       2,030,386  
                       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                      
Cash paid for capitalized software costs   (2,488,039 )     (2,121,869 )     (4,502,712 )     (3,899,852 )
Purchase of equipment   (642,053 )     (30,563 )     (817,645 )     (64,219 )
Purchase of intangible assets   (1,936 )     (148,868 )     (1,936 )     (148,868 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (3,132,028 )     (2,301,300 )     (5,322,293 )     (4,112,939 )
                       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                      
Proceeds from long-term debt, net   -       -       -       14,473,002  
Proceeds from notes payable   -       -       -       2,000,000  
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty   (102,887 )     (1,086,956 )     (314,577 )     (4,386,915 )
Cash proceeds from exercise of options   100,000       -       107,813       -  
Preferred stock dividends   (776,562 )     (776,562 )     (1,553,125 )     (1,553,125 )
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild   -       (62,500 )     (31,250 )     (125,000 )
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli   -       889       -       (305,625 )
Distributions to non-controlling interest   (36,000 )     (36,000 )     (72,000 )     (72,000 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (815,449 )     (1,961,129 )     (1,863,139 )     10,030,337  
                       
Net increase in cash   592,286       381,895       2,556,490       7,947,784  
                       
Cash at beginning of period   35,110,929       11,524,846       33,146,725       3,958,957  
                       
Cash at end of period $ 35,703,215     $ 11,906,741     $ 35,703,215     $ 11,906,741  
                       
Cash paid for interest                      
Cash paid during the period for interest $ 637,788     $ 495,188     $ 1,282,707     $ 768,188  
                       
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                      
Cashless exercise of options $ 4,486     $ 165     $ 5,127     $ 165  
Cashless exercise of warrants $ 3,620     $ -     $ 16,305     $ -  
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments $ -     $ 642,000     $ 642,000     $ 1,284,000  
Warrants issued for debt instruments $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 873,100  
Right of use asset $ 1,045,305     $ -     $ 2,331,231     $ 93,115  
Right of use lease liability $ 1,045,305     $ -     $ 2,331,231     $ 93,115  
                       

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA, cash-adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Cash adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA before the change in the Company's deferred revenue balance. We have provided below a reconciliation of cash adjusted EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA for the telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We have provided below a reconciliation of telehealth adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders solely related to the telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA, cash adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA to Cash Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (7,652,202 )   $ (7,509,562 )   $ (15,197,120 )   $ (12,294,581 )
               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   431,024       525,374       808,258       639,186  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   2,288,225       1,603,511       4,401,154       3,038,845  
Amortization of debt discount   100,444       115,381       200,888       153,842  
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       325,198  
Financing transactions expense   151,143       285,626       323,372       430,077  
Litigation costs   495,784       933,126       678,331       1,005,926  
Inventory and reserve adjustments   263,513       132,991       566,142       232,630  
Severance costs   360,182       -       520,677       -  
Acquisitions expenses   -       15,070       -       40,196  
Insurance acceptance readiness   263,493       58,540       969,834       58,540  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   23,220       -       183,128       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       354,915       -       467,107  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   504,969       168,098       478,721       523,720  
Taxes   3,000       -       3,000       -  
Dividends   1,040,793       1,346,197       2,120,173       2,158,760  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,191,176       2,861,969       6,735,606       5,525,483  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   38,606       841,784       158,038       1,407,767  
               
Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,503,370     $ 1,733,020     $ 2,950,201     $ 3,712,696  
               
Change in Deferred Revenue   1,958,902       (227,335 )     6,333,061       120,704  
               
Cash Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,462,272     $ 1,505,685     $ 9,283,262     $ 3,833,400  
               


 
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
 
(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.19 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.38 )
               
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS              
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   0.01       0.01       0.02       0.02  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   0.06       0.05       0.11       0.09  
Amortization of debt discount   -       -       0.01       -  
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       0.02  
Financing transactions expense   -       0.01       0.01       0.02  
Litigation costs   0.01       0.03       0.02       0.03  
Inventory and reserve adjustments   0.01       -       0.01       0.01  
Severance costs   0.01       -       0.01       -  
Acquisitions expenses   -       -       -       -  
Insurance acceptance readiness   0.01       -       0.02       -  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   -       -       -       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       0.01       -       0.01  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   0.01       0.01       0.01       0.02  
Taxes   -       -       -       -  
Dividends   0.03       0.04       0.05       0.07  
Stock-based compensation expense   0.10       0.09       0.17       0.17  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   -       0.03       0.01       0.04  
               
Adjusted EPS $ 0.06     $ 0.05     $ 0.07     $ 0.12  
               


 
Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Net Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Telehealth net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (7,796,900 )   $ (10,754,681 )   $ (15,789,465 )   $ (17,686,828 )
               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   430,606       524,171       806,969       636,563  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   1,485,696       1,059,963       2,848,770       2,025,643  
Amortization of debt discount   100,444       115,381       200,888       153,842  
Loss on debt extinguishment   -       -       -       325,198  
Financing transactions expense   151,143       285,626       323,372       430,077  
Litigation costs   495,784       933,126       678,331       1,005,926  
Inventory and reserve adjustments   263,513       132,991       566,142       232,630  
Severance costs   360,182       -       520,677       -  
Acquisitions expenses   -       15,070       -       40,196  
Insurance acceptance readiness   263,493       58,540       969,834       58,540  
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   23,220       -       183,128       467,107  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock   -       354,915       -       -  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   -       -       -       -  
Taxes   -       -       -       -  
Dividends   812,562       812,562       1,625,125       1,625,125  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,191,176       2,861,969       6,735,606       5,525,483  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   38,606       841,784       158,038       1,407,767  
               
Telehealth adjusted EBITDA $ 819,525     $ (2,758,583 )   $ (172,586 )   $ (3,752,731 )
               

Primary Logo

