NV5 Announces Second Quarter Results and Raises Guidance

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.



"NV5 continued to build upon its positive momentum in the second quarter, delivering strong organic growth and profitability. We are well-positioned to meet the expected increase in demand for our services in the second half of 2024, and we are raising guidance. As highlighted in our recent Investor Day, our leadership position in the use of technology to deliver our services, including geospatial analytics and software, provides competitive advantages and contributes to NV5's growth. We will continue to incorporate innovative technologies in all of our services in the years to come," said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Gross revenues in the second quarter of 2024 grew 6% to $236.3 million from $222.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and our gross profit increased 12% to $123.3 million. This represents a gross margin expansion of 270 basis points to 52.2%.

Net income of $7.9 million reflects integration costs of our VIS acquisition during the second quarter this year and a $6.7 million reversal of contingent consideration during the same quarter last year. We also had $1.0 million of higher interest expense this quarter as a result of higher interest rates and debt balances, although our net leverage remains low at 1.5x. Our GAAP EPS during the second quarter was $0.50 per share compared to $1.00 per share last year due to the foregoing differences between the periods.

Our Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $38.5 million from $35.0 million, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 16.3% from 15.7% in the prior year quarter. Our Adjusted EPS was $1.24 per share compared to $1.29 per share in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting higher share count.

Raising Guidance

We continue to foresee a strong second half of the year. Accordingly, we are raising 2024 full-year guidance for revenue and Adjusted Earnings per Share as follows:

Gross revenue for the full year 2024 is now between $944 million and $950 million, an increase from $937 million and $942 million.

2024 GAAP EPS guidance remains $2.87 to $2.93 per share.

2024 Adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to $5.13 to $5.20 per share, an increase from $5.05 to $5.11 per share.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 7, 2024. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com .

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 800-715-9871 International dial-in number: +1 646-307-1963 Conference ID: 2719957 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “ Investors ” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also, visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) June 29, 2024 December 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,355 $ 44,824 Billed receivables, net 161,894 152,593 Unbilled receivables, net 140,006 113,271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,991 18,376 Total current assets 354,246 329,064 Property and equipment, net 55,675 50,268 Right-of-use lease assets, net 36,135 36,836 Intangible assets, net 237,789 226,702 Goodwill 543,708 524,573 Deferred income tax assets, net 4,744 — Other assets 2,086 3,149 Total Assets $ 1,234,383 $ 1,170,592 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,870 $ 54,865 Accrued liabilities 44,202 47,423 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 35,441 41,679 Other current liabilities 2,348 2,263 Current portion of contingent consideration 2,436 3,922 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 8,537 9,267 Total current liabilities 154,834 159,419 Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,328 143 Other long-term liabilities 25,935 26,930 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 248,687 205,468 Deferred income tax liabilities, net — 2,837 Total liabilities 431,784 394,797 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 16,280,601 and 15,895,255 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively 163 159 Additional paid-in capital 527,418 508,256 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (695 ) (18 ) Retained earnings 275,713 267,398 Total stockholders’ equity 802,599 775,795 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,234,383 $ 1,170,592









NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Gross revenues $ 236,326 $ 222,638 $ 449,621 $ 406,955 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 61,390 57,079 117,845 105,463 Sub-consultant services 37,342 39,690 68,602 67,304 Other direct costs 14,323 15,569 27,074 27,890 Total direct costs 113,055 112,338 213,521 200,657 Gross profit 123,271 110,300 236,100 206,298 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits 68,110 58,949 133,544 111,621 General and administrative 21,178 11,551 43,420 29,472 Facilities and facilities related 6,035 5,823 11,996 11,197 Depreciation and amortization 16,068 13,539 30,550 24,585 Total operating expenses 111,391 89,862 219,510 176,875 Income from operations 11,880 20,438 16,590 29,423 Interest expense (4,606 ) (3,648 ) (8,797 ) (5,229 ) Income before income tax expense 7,274 16,790 7,793 24,194 Income tax benefit (expense) 633 (1,377 ) 522 (2,834 ) Net income $ 7,907 $ 15,413 $ 8,315 $ 21,360 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 1.03 $ 0.54 $ 1.43 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 1.00 $ 0.53 $ 1.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,362,825 15,014,106 15,314,988 14,948,796 Diluted 15,671,176 15,451,788 15,657,632 15,421,535 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 7,907 $ 15,413 $ 8,315 $ 21,360 Foreign currency translation losses, net of tax (176 ) (191 ) (677 ) (191 ) Comprehensive income $ 7,731 $ 15,222 $ 7,638 $ 21,169









NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,315 $ 21,360 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,635 27,205 Non-cash lease expense 6,401 6,784 Provision for doubtful accounts 723 607 Stock-based compensation 13,988 10,728 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (7,514 ) Gain on disposals of property and equipment (644 ) (408 ) Other 204 — Deferred income taxes (7,712 ) (7,673 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 370 365 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables (4,674 ) 10,882 Unbilled receivables (25,042 ) (9,842 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,619 ) (4,691 ) Accounts payable 4,555 (8,164 ) Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities (11,507 ) (5,698 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (7,384 ) (7,606 ) Contingent consideration (1,455 ) (1,307 ) Other current liabilities 88 474 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,242 25,502 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (53,947 ) (186,242 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 249 295 Purchase of property and equipment (8,905 ) (10,239 ) Net cash used in investing activities (62,603 ) (196,186 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 58,000 180,000 Payments on notes payable and other obligations (5,274 ) (5,131 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,585 ) (793 ) Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (12,000 ) (13,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 39,141 161,076 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (249 ) (106 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,469 ) (9,714 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 44,824 38,541 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 29,355 $ 28,827









NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net Income $ 7,907 $ 15,413 $ 8,315 $ 21,360 Interest expense 4,606 3,648 8,797 5,229 Income tax (benefit) expense (633 ) 1,377 (522 ) 2,834 Depreciation and amortization 17,592 14,905 33,635 27,205 Stock-based compensation 7,322 4,902 13,988 10,728 Acquisition-related costs* 1,704 (5,294 ) 3,016 (4,661 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,498 $ 34,951 $ 67,229 $ 62,695

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.



