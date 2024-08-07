Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,541 in the last 365 days.

NV5 Announces Second Quarter Results and Raises Guidance

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

"NV5 continued to build upon its positive momentum in the second quarter, delivering strong organic growth and profitability. We are well-positioned to meet the expected increase in demand for our services in the second half of 2024, and we are raising guidance. As highlighted in our recent Investor Day, our leadership position in the use of technology to deliver our services, including geospatial analytics and software, provides competitive advantages and contributes to NV5's growth. We will continue to incorporate innovative technologies in all of our services in the years to come," said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Gross revenues in the second quarter of 2024 grew 6% to $236.3 million from $222.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and our gross profit increased 12% to $123.3 million. This represents a gross margin expansion of 270 basis points to 52.2%.

Net income of $7.9 million reflects integration costs of our VIS acquisition during the second quarter this year and a $6.7 million reversal of contingent consideration during the same quarter last year. We also had $1.0 million of higher interest expense this quarter as a result of higher interest rates and debt balances, although our net leverage remains low at 1.5x. Our GAAP EPS during the second quarter was $0.50 per share compared to $1.00 per share last year due to the foregoing differences between the periods.

Our Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $38.5 million from $35.0 million, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 16.3% from 15.7% in the prior year quarter. Our Adjusted EPS was $1.24 per share compared to $1.29 per share in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting higher share count.

Raising Guidance

We continue to foresee a strong second half of the year. Accordingly, we are raising 2024 full-year guidance for revenue and Adjusted Earnings per Share as follows:

  • Gross revenue for the full year 2024 is now between $944 million and $950 million, an increase from $937 million and $942 million.
  • 2024 GAAP EPS guidance remains $2.87 to $2.93 per share.
  • 2024 Adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to $5.13 to $5.20 per share, an increase from $5.05 to $5.11 per share.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions and acquisition-related costs, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call 

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 7, 2024. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number: +1 800-715-9871
International dial-in number: +1 646-307-1963
Conference ID: 2719957
Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com
   

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also, visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.


NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  June 29, 2024   December 30, 2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,355     $ 44,824  
Billed receivables, net   161,894       152,593  
Unbilled receivables, net   140,006       113,271  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   22,991       18,376  
Total current assets   354,246       329,064  
Property and equipment, net   55,675       50,268  
Right-of-use lease assets, net   36,135       36,836  
Intangible assets, net   237,789       226,702  
Goodwill   543,708       524,573  
Deferred income tax assets, net   4,744        
Other assets   2,086       3,149  
Total Assets $ 1,234,383     $ 1,170,592  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 61,870     $ 54,865  
Accrued liabilities   44,202       47,423  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts   35,441       41,679  
Other current liabilities   2,348       2,263  
Current portion of contingent consideration   2,436       3,922  
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations   8,537       9,267  
Total current liabilities   154,834       159,419  
Contingent consideration, less current portion   2,328       143  
Other long-term liabilities   25,935       26,930  
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion   248,687       205,468  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net         2,837  
Total liabilities   431,784       394,797  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 16,280,601 and 15,895,255 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2024 and December 30, 2023, respectively   163       159  
Additional paid-in capital   527,418       508,256  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (695 )     (18 )
Retained earnings   275,713       267,398  
Total stockholders’ equity   802,599       775,795  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,234,383     $ 1,170,592  



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023   June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Gross revenues $ 236,326     $ 222,638     $ 449,621     $ 406,955  
               
Direct costs:              
Salaries and wages   61,390       57,079       117,845       105,463  
Sub-consultant services   37,342       39,690       68,602       67,304  
Other direct costs   14,323       15,569       27,074       27,890  
Total direct costs   113,055       112,338       213,521       200,657  
               
Gross profit   123,271       110,300       236,100       206,298  
               
Operating expenses:              
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits   68,110       58,949       133,544       111,621  
General and administrative   21,178       11,551       43,420       29,472  
Facilities and facilities related   6,035       5,823       11,996       11,197  
Depreciation and amortization   16,068       13,539       30,550       24,585  
Total operating expenses   111,391       89,862       219,510       176,875  
               
Income from operations   11,880       20,438       16,590       29,423  
               
Interest expense   (4,606 )     (3,648 )     (8,797 )     (5,229 )
               
Income before income tax expense   7,274       16,790       7,793       24,194  
Income tax benefit (expense)   633       (1,377 )     522       (2,834 )
Net income $ 7,907     $ 15,413     $ 8,315     $ 21,360  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.51     $ 1.03     $ 0.54     $ 1.43  
Diluted $ 0.50     $ 1.00     $ 0.53     $ 1.39  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   15,362,825       15,014,106       15,314,988       14,948,796  
Diluted   15,671,176       15,451,788       15,657,632       15,421,535  
               
Comprehensive income:              
Net income $ 7,907     $ 15,413     $ 8,315     $ 21,360  
Foreign currency translation losses, net of tax   (176 )     (191 )     (677 )     (191 )
Comprehensive income $ 7,731     $ 15,222     $ 7,638     $ 21,169  



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 8,315     $ 21,360  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   33,635       27,205  
Non-cash lease expense   6,401       6,784  
Provision for doubtful accounts   723       607  
Stock-based compensation   13,988       10,728  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration         (7,514 )
Gain on disposals of property and equipment   (644 )     (408 )
Other   204        
Deferred income taxes   (7,712 )     (7,673 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   370       365  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:      
Billed receivables   (4,674 )     10,882  
Unbilled receivables   (25,042 )     (9,842 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (1,619 )     (4,691 )
Accounts payable   4,555       (8,164 )
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities   (11,507 )     (5,698 )
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts   (7,384 )     (7,606 )
Contingent consideration   (1,455 )     (1,307 )
Other current liabilities   88       474  
Net cash provided by operating activities   8,242       25,502  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)   (53,947 )     (186,242 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   249       295  
Purchase of property and equipment   (8,905 )     (10,239 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (62,603 )     (196,186 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility   58,000       180,000  
Payments on notes payable and other obligations   (5,274 )     (5,131 )
Payments of contingent consideration   (1,585 )     (793 )
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility   (12,000 )     (13,000 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   39,141       161,076  
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (249 )     (106 )
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (15,469 )     (9,714 )
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period   44,824       38,541  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 29,355     $ 28,827  



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023   June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Net Income $ 7,907     $ 15,413     $ 8,315     $ 21,360  
Interest expense   4,606       3,648       8,797       5,229  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (633 )     1,377       (522 )     2,834  
Depreciation and amortization   17,592       14,905       33,635       27,205  
Stock-based compensation   7,322       4,902       13,988       10,728  
Acquisition-related costs*   1,704       (5,294 )     3,016       (4,661 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,498     $ 34,951     $ 67,229     $ 62,695  

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023   June 29, 2024   July 1, 2023
Net Income - per diluted share $ 0.50     $ 1.00     $ 0.53     $ 1.39  
Per diluted share adjustments:              
Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs   0.97       0.49       1.81       1.13  
Income tax expense   (0.23 )     (0.20 )     (0.43 )     (0.36 )
Adjusted EPS $ 1.24     $ 1.29     $ 1.91     $ 2.16  

Primary Logo

You just read:

NV5 Announces Second Quarter Results and Raises Guidance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more