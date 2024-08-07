ATA Creativity Global Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET with Accompanying Investor Presentation

BEIJING, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 (“Second Quarter 2024” and “First Half 2024”, respectively).



Second Quarter 2024 and First Half 2024 Highlights

During Second Quarter 2024, student enrollment was 1,084, representing an increase of 16.8% from 928 in the prior-year period. Of the 1,084 students, 612 were enrolled in ACG’s portfolio training programs. 42,841 credit hours were delivered during Second Quarter 2024, an increase of 49.3% compared to 28,698 in the prior-year period.

Second Quarter 2024 net revenues increased 42.8% to RMB51.8 million (US$7.1 million), from RMB36.2 million in the prior-year period.

Second Quarter 2024 net loss attributable to ACG narrowed to RMB16.8 million (US$2.3 million), from net loss attributable to ACG of RMB17.2 million in the prior-year period.

First Half 2024 net revenues increased 27.2% to RMB99.9 million (US$13.7 million), from RMB78.6 million in the prior-year period.

First Half 2024 net loss attributable to ACG was RMB34.7 million (US$4.8 million), compared to net loss attributable to ACG of RMB35.0 million in the prior-year period.

RMB40.1 million (US$5.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kevin Ma, Chairman and CEO of ACG, stated, “We are pleased to see that our recruitment efforts have continued to yield positive results in our core portfolio training services business, driving student enrollment growth and increasing total credit hours delivered by 49.3% during Second Quarter 2024. Portfolio training services continued to be the key contributor to top line growth, driving a 42.8% increase in total net revenues to RMB51.8 million during the period, supported by growth in overseas study counselling services and research-based learning services. As a result of this revenue growth, we reported 49.6% in gross margin for Second Quarter 2024, a notable improvement from 39.5% in the prior-year period, and narrowed bottom line losses despite increased operating expenses as we continue to invest in growing enrollment and expanding the business.”

Mr. Ma continued, “Following the successful execution and overwhelmingly positive feedback from our 70 participating students and teaching staff in May, we hosted a second session of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Arts Boot Camp (the ‘SDG Boot Camp’) in July. The SDG Boot Camp was once again well received by students, and we were pleased to have another opportunity to partner with the UN and UNESCO on this project. During Second Quarter 2024, we hosted the ACG Arts Education Exhibition across five major cities in China, sharing our knowledge of the options available to students interested in a creative arts education, as well as bringing in admission committee officers from prestigious overseas arts institutions to provide insights on the application process. We believe these events increase ACG’s market exposure and serve as a student acquisition channel while providing a valuable opportunity for prospective students to gain a better understanding of a range of schools and their programs and philosophies. Through our diversified portfolio of offerings, we remain committed to enabling positive outcomes for our students.”

Outlook

Mr. Jun Zhang, President of ACG, stated, “This summer we launched a variety of research-based learning experiences for students across different creative disciplines and abilities. In addition to our in-person Master Class projects and Chinese intangible cultural heritage-themed camps in Dunhuang, Gansu Province and west Sichuan Province, we are hosting two campus tours in Tokyo and multiple cities in the United States, providing participating students with an immersive on-campus experience and the opportunity to get a glimpse of the inner workings of global enterprises in industries such as fashion, gaming and animation production. We are also collaborating with University of The Arts London (‘UAL’) on a summer school project where students take classes at the UAL campus and experience European history and culture in one of the world’s most vibrant cities. In July, ACG partnered with University College London (‘UCL’) Bartlett Development Planning Unit to host a two-week summer lab in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Through a series of lectures and a design workshop led by UCL staff, the summer lab focused on sustainable urban development and the potential of citizen participation, providing students an opportunity to reflect on real day-to-day local life from a practical and sustainable urban design perspective. We are pleased to see so many students, both returning and new, taking advantage of these learning experiences this summer and will continue striving to provide these types of valuable and memorable experiences in the future. The second half of the year has historically been stronger for ACG, and we anticipate this to be true in 2024 as well. We remain on track to meet revenue guidance for the year and are pleased to be reiterating the previously provided guidance range.”

Guidance for Fiscal Year 2024

ACG is reiterating its previously provided guidance of total net revenues of between RMB233 million and RMB255 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, which represents a year-over-year increase of 5% to 15%. These guidance assumptions are based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Operating Review

Enrollment Update

ACG student enrollment for Second Quarter 2024 was 1,084, of which 612 were enrolled in its portfolio training programs, which consist of time-based programs and project-based programs.

A total of 42,841 credit hours were delivered for portfolio training programs during Second Quarter 2024, of which 16,611 credit hours were delivered for time-based programs and 26,230 credit hours were delivered for project-based programs. These courses were delivered either in person through ACG’s nationwide training center network or via online platform.

The following is a summary of the credit hours delivered for ACG’s portfolio training programs for Second Quarter 2024, compared to those for the prior-year period:

Second

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Second

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 % Change No. of Credit Hours No. of Credit Hours Time-based Program 16,611 10,428 59.3% Project-based Program 26,230 18,270 43.6% Total 42,841 28,698 49.3%

During Second Quarter 2024, 472 students were enrolled in ACG’s other programs, which mainly consisted of overseas study counselling services and research-based learning services.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Review – GAAP Results

ACG’s total net revenues for Second Quarter 2024 were RMB51.8 million (US$7.1 million), an increase of 42.8% from RMB36.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased revenue contributions from portfolio training, overseas study counselling and research-based learning services. Revenues from portfolio training programs were RMB40.2 million, or 77.6% of total net revenues, during the period. Revenues from overseas study counselling services, research-based learning services and other educational services were RMB11.6 million, or 22.4% of total net revenues, during the period.

Gross profit for Second Quarter 2024 was RMB25.7 million (US$3.5 million), an increase of 79.6%, from RMB14.3 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin improved to 49.6% during the period, compared to 39.5% in the prior-year period.

Total operating expenses for Second Quarter 2024 were RMB46.5 million (US$6.4 million), an increase of 30.2% from RMB35.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an RMB5.5 million increase in G&A expense related to increased professional fees and support for business expansion, and an RMB5.0 million increase in selling expenses related to the performance bonuses in line with increased sales and the hiring of additional sales personnel.

Loss from operations for Second Quarter 2024 was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB21.4 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss attributable to ACG for Second Quarter 2024 narrowed to RMB16.8 million (US$2.3 million), from net loss attributable to ACG of RMB17.2 million in the prior-year period.

For Second Quarter 2024, basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG were both RMB0.27 (US$0.04), compared to basic and diluted losses per common share of RMB0.27 for the prior-year period. Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG were both RMB0.54 (US$0.08), compared to basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB0.54 in the prior-year period.

First Half 2024 Financial Review – GAAP Results

ACG’s total net revenues for First Half 2024 was RMB99.9 million (US$13.7 million), an increase of 27.2% from RMB78.6 million in the prior-year period. Revenues from portfolio training programs were RMB75.6 million, or 75.7% of total net revenues, during the period. Revenues from overseas study counselling services, research-based learning services and other educational services were RMB24.3 million, or 24.3% of total net revenues, during the period.

Gross profit for First Half 2024 was RMB47.6 million (US$6.6 million), an increase of 44.0% from RMB33.1 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin was 47.7% during the period, compared to 42.1% in the prior-year period.

Total operating expenses for First Half 2024 were RMB90.1 million (US$12.4 million), an increase of 18.8% from RMB75.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to an RMB8.9 million increase in selling expenses related to increased headcount and performance bonuses in line with increased sales and an RMB4.9 million increase in G&A expenses related to increased professional fees and support for business expansion.

Loss from operations for First Half 2024 was RMB42.4 million (US$5.8 million), compared to loss of RMB42.7 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss attributable to ACG for First Half 2024 narrowed to RMB34.7 million (US$4.8 million), from net loss attributable to ACG of RMB35.0 million in the prior-year period.

For First Half 2024, basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG were both RMB0.55 (US$0.08), compared to RMB0.56 for the prior-year period. Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG were both RMB1.10 (US$0.16), compared to RMB1.12 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted net loss attributable to ACG for First Quarter 2024, which excludes share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange losses, net, was RMB15.9 million (US$2.2 million), compared to adjusted net loss of RMB16.6 million in the prior-year period.

Basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange losses, net for Second Quarter 2024, were RMB0.25 (US$0.03). Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG excluding share-based compensation expense and foreign currency exchange losses, net for Second Quarter 2024 were RMB0.50 (US$0.06).

Please see the note about non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation table at the end of this press release.

Other Data

The number of weighted average ADSs used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per ADS for Second Quarter 2024 were 31.5 million. Each ADS represents two common shares.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, ACG’s cash and cash equivalents were RMB40.1 million (US$5.5 million), working capital deficit was RMB296.1 million (US$40.7 million), and total shareholders’ equity was RMB80.2 million (US$11.0 million); compared to cash and cash equivalents of RMB60.2 million, working capital deficit of RMB244.0 million, and total shareholders’ equity of RMB113.0 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 60,167,232 40,106,501 5,518,838 Accounts receivable 2,235,490 1,357,395 186,784 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,042,169 22,222,582 3,057,929 Total current assets 70,444,891 63,686,478 8,763,551 Long-term investments 38,000,000 38,000,000 5,228,974 Property and equipment, net 30,235,985 35,086,840 4,828,110 Intangible assets, net 58,886,111 55,102,778 7,582,395 Goodwill 196,289,492 196,289,492 27,010,333 Other non-current assets 31,691,417 36,415,285 5,010,910 Right-of-use assets 23,391,247 40,075,823 5,514,617 Total assets 448,939,143 464,656,696 63,938,890 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued expenses and other payables 49,146,103 50,169,191 6,903,510 Lease liabilities-current 13,110,449 19,209,965 2,643,379 Deferred revenues 252,145,949 290,402,679 39,960,739 Total current liabilities 314,402,501 359,781,835 49,507,628 Lease liabilities-non-current 9,496,422 19,689,898 2,709,420 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,066,513 4,982,362 685,596 Total liabilities 335,965,436 384,454,095 52,902,644 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 4,730,128 4,733,961 651,415 Treasury shares (8,201,046) (8,201,046) (1,128,501) Additional paid-in capital 545,222,465 547,095,716 75,282,876 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,004,507) (36,968,082) (5,086,977) Accumulated deficit (391,709,172) (426,393,737) (58,673,731) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to ACG 113,037,868 80,266,812 11,045,082 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests (64,161) (64,211) (8,836) Total shareholders’ equity 112,973,707 80,202,601 11,036,246 Commitments and contingencies — — — Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 448,939,143 464,656,696 63,938,890

ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three-month Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 36,241,790 51,763,927 7,122,953 Cost of revenues 21,934,342 26,071,829 3,587,603 Gross profit 14,307,448 25,692,098 3,535,350 Operating expenses: Research and development 817,931 1,153,780 158,765 Sales and marketing 19,132,664 24,081,769 3,313,762 General and administrative 15,740,080 21,235,504 2,922,103 Total operating expenses 35,690,675 46,471,053 6,394,630 Other operating income, net 1,553 20,692 2,847 Loss from operations (21,381,674 ) (20,758,263) (2,856,433) Other income (expense): Interest income, net of interest expenses 240,246 310,074 42,668 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (330) (5,304) (730) Loss before income taxes (21,141,758 ) (20,453,493) (2,814,495) Income tax benefit (3,911,579) (3,699,983) (509,135) Net loss (17,230,179 ) (16,753,510) (2,305,360) Net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests (17,210) (22) (3) Net loss attributable to ACG (17,212,969 ) (16,753,488) (2,305,357) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 140,021 23,614 3,249 Comprehensive loss attributable to ACG (17,072,948 ) (16,729,874) (2,302,108) Basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG (0.27) (0.27) (0.04) Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG (0.54) (0.54) (0.08)

ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Six-month Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD Net revenues 78,560,165 99,889,746 13,745,286 Cost of revenues 45,493,659 52,287,181 7,194,956 Gross profit 33,066,506 47,602,565 6,550,330 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,774,036 2,184,042 300,534 Sales and marketing 37,718,678 46,643,677 6,418,384 General and administrative 36,303,385 41,242,442 5,675,149 Total operating expenses 75,796,099 90,070,161 12,394,067 Other operating income, net 1,553 43,780 6,024 Loss from operations (42,728,040) (42,423,816) (5,837,713) Other income (expense): Interest income, net of interest expenses 466,397 643,219 88,510 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (382) (5,868) (807) Loss before income taxes (42,262,025) (41,786,465) (5,750,010) Income tax benefit (7,299,134) (7,084,151) (974,812) Net loss (34,962,891) (34,702,314) (4,775,198) Net income (loss) attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests 2,094 (50) (7) Net loss attributable to ACG (34,964,985) (34,702,264) (4,775,191) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 90,399 36,425 5,012 Comprehensive loss attributable to ACG (34,874,586) (34,665,839) (4,770,179) Basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ACG (0.56) (0.55) (0.08) Basic and diluted losses per ADS attributable to ACG (1.12) (1.10) (0.16)

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES