INNOVATE Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE Corp. (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VATE) announced today its consolidated results for the second quarter.

Financial Summary

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) Revenue $ 313.1 $ 368.8 (15.1)% $ 628.3 $ 686.7 (8.5)% Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating preferred stockholders $ 14.1 $ (10.5 ) 234.3 % $ (3.6 ) $ (20.7 ) 82.6 % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.11 $ (0.13 ) 184.6 % $ (0.03 ) $ (0.27 ) 88.9 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.10 $ (0.13 ) 176.9 % $ (0.03 ) $ (0.27 ) 88.9 % Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 26.7 $ 16.5 61.8 % $ 39.5 $ 21.4 84.6 %

(1) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures follows

Commentary

“INNOVATE achieved strong second quarter financial results, reporting revenue of $313.1 million,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of INNOVATE. “Infrastructure delivered net income attributable to INNOVATE and Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year growth again in the second quarter. At Life Sciences, R2 once again achieved record high Glacial system unit sales in North America in the second quarter, a 200% increase over the same period last year and MediBeacon continues to work through their substantive review of the kidney monitoring program with the FDA. And at Spectrum, we improved both on the top and bottom line in the second quarter as well as year-to-date.”

“Our strong second quarter results are underscored by the performance across our three operating segments,” said Paul Voigt, INNOVATE's Interim CEO. “DBM expanded margins further in the quarter highlighting the team's resiliency in a softer construction market. At Pansend, R2 experienced strong momentum in North America unit sales which grew, again, in the second quarter, while MediBeacon continues to see great opportunity in the market for real time monitoring of kidney function. Finally, Broadcasting continues to fill our station platform with higher quality business that has translated into stronger financial results.”

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights

DBM Global Inc. ("DBM Global") redeemed its intercompany $41.8 million DBM Global Series A Preferred Stock from DBM Global Intermediate Holdco Inc. ("DBMGi") on June 28, 2024 for $41.8 million in cash, which was remitted to INNOVATE. DBMGi is a 100% owned subsidiary of INNOVATE.

The Company announced that the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock which is expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on August 9, 2024.

Infrastructure

DBM Global reported second quarter 2024 revenue of $305.2 million, a decrease of 15.8%, compared to $362.4 million in the prior year quarter. Net Income attributable to INNOVATE was $21.0 million, compared to $7.0 million for the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $32.5 million from $23.5 million in the prior year quarter.

DBM Global has continued to work through its backlog as many new project awards have slowed thus far in 2024. However, DBM has been active in the market, from a bidding perspective, in the second quarter.

DBM Global grew gross margin to 20.2% in the second quarter, an expansion of approximately 650 basis points year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA margin to 10.6% in the second quarter, an expansion of approximately 420 basis points year-over-year.

DBM Global’s reported backlog and adjusted backlog, which takes into consideration awarded but not yet signed contracts, was $0.8 billion and $1.0 billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2024, compared to reported and adjusted backlog of $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

Life Sciences

R2 Technologies, Inc. ("R2") once again broke sales and revenue records in North America. Both patient treatment counts and average usage per account averages continue to increase, closing out the second quarter with another record high for both metrics.

MediBeacon continues to work through their substantive review of the kidney monitoring program with the FDA.

BeneVir Biopharm, which was sold to Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson in 2018, entered Phase I of the clinical study related to the Oncolytic Virus as Monotherapy and in Combination for Advanced Solid Tumors.

Spectrum

FreeTV launched their third network, Defy, with HC2 Broadcasting providing broadcast distribution across 60% of the United States. Additionally, launched news channels Salem Media and First TV that are benefiting from the presidential news cycle.

Progress with Public Media Venture Group ("PMVG") to advance our collaborative efforts with PBS stations across the country in areas such as ATSC 3.0 and datacasting.

Overall, the OTA broadcast market continues to strengthen as advertising continues to show improvement over prior two years.

Working closely with Qualcomm among other to explore the potential for 5G broadcasting opportunities in the U.S.

Beginning to selectively add stations in markets with no prior HC2 Broadcasting coverage, specifically, filed to acquire a station in Monterey, CA, K09AAF, which will strengthen statewide coverage in California.

Broadcasting reported second quarter 2024 revenue of $6.2 million, compared to $5.7 million in the prior year quarter. Net Loss attributable to INNOVATE was $5.0 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: For the second quarter of 2024, INNOVATE's consolidated revenue was $313.1 million, a decrease of 15.1%, compared to $368.8 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by our Infrastructure segment, which was partially offset by increases at our Life Sciences and Spectrum segments. The decrease at our Infrastructure segment was primarily driven by the timing and size of projects at Banker Steel and DBMG's commercial structural steel fabrication and erection business, both of which had increased activity in the comparable period on certain large commercial construction projects that are now at or near completion in the current period. This was partially offset by an increase at the industrial maintenance and repair business as a result of an increase in project work. The increase at our Life Sciences segment was primarily due to incremental unit sales from the launch of the Glacial fx system in the second half of 2023 and an increase in Glacial Rx units sold compared to the prior year period. The increase at our Spectrum segment was primarily driven by network launches and expanded coverage with existing customers.

REVENUE by OPERATING SEGMENT (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) Infrastructure $ 305.2 $ 362.4 $ (57.2 ) $ 613.1 $ 674.1 $ (61.0 ) Life Sciences 1.7 0.7 1.0 2.7 1.2 1.5 Spectrum 6.2 5.7 0.5 12.5 11.4 1.1 Consolidated INNOVATE $ 313.1 $ 368.8 $ (55.7 ) $ 628.3 $ 686.7 $ (58.4 )

Net Income (Loss): For the second quarter of 2024, INNOVATE reported a Net Income attributable to common stockholders and participating preferred stockholders of $14.1 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share, compared to a Net Loss of $10.5 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, for the prior year quarter. The increase in Net Income was primarily due to a net increase in gross profit of $13.0 million, an increase in other operating income of $10.6 million, a $3.7 million decrease in tax expense and a decrease in depreciation and amortization of $1.2 million, which was partially offset by an increase in selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses of $1.8 million and an increase of $0.8 million in the loss from equity investees. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by our Infrastructure segment due to timing and size of projects that are now at or near completion in the current period, including the effect of changes in estimated costs to complete those projects recognized in the ordinary course of business, and, to a lesser extent, our Spectrum and Life Sciences segments. The overall increase in other operating income was driven by our Infrastructure segment primarily as a result of a gain on lease modification and gain on the sale of various properties in the current period. The overall decrease in tax expense was driven by the tax expense of INNOVATE Corp's U.S. consolidated group utilizing its remaining unlimited NOLs in 2024 and due to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act's 80 percent limitation on net operating losses incurred after 2017, resulting in the annual effective tax rate for the current period being applied to the U.S. consolidated group's 2024 year-to-date income as calculated under ASC 740. The overall decrease in depreciation and amortization was primarily driven by our Infrastructure segment, as certain customer contract intangibles became fully amortized in the second quarter of 2023. The overall increase in SG&A expenses was primarily driven by our Infrastructure segment which saw increases in compensation-related expenses and accounting-related costs, which were partially offset by a decrease in legal and consulting fees and facility-related expenses at the Infrastructure segment and a decrease in SG&A expenses at our Non-Operating Corporate segment primarily driven by decreases in compensation-related expenses, including reductions in bonus and stock compensation expense due to headcount changes, and a decrease in legal fees. The overall increase in loss from equity investees was due to an increase in losses from MediBeacon as a result of $1.1 million additional convertible note investments in MediBeacon, which Pansend recognized $1.1 million of equity method losses which were previously unrecognized. Pansend made no convertible note investments during the comparable period.

NET INCOME (LOSS) by OPERATING SEGMENT (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) Infrastructure $ 21.0 $ 7.0 $ 14.0 $ 25.4 $ 9.0 $ 16.4 Life Sciences (3.8 ) (2.9 ) (0.9 ) (8.3 ) (5.7 ) (2.6 ) Spectrum (5.0 ) (5.3 ) 0.3 (9.8 ) (10.3 ) 0.5 Non-Operating Corporate 2.1 (8.2 ) 10.3 (10.4 ) (20.1 ) 9.7 Other and eliminations 0.1 (0.5 ) 0.6 0.1 8.2 (8.1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to INNOVATE Corp. $ 14.4 $ (9.9 ) 24.3 $ (3.0 ) $ (18.9 ) $ 15.9 Less: Preferred dividends 0.3 0.6 (0.3 ) 0.6 1.8 (1.2 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating preferred stockholders $ 14.1 $ (10.5 ) $ 24.6 $ (3.6 ) $ (20.7 ) $ 17.1

Adjusted EBITDA: For the second quarter of 2024, total Adjusted EBITDA, was $26.7 million compared to total Adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million for the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by higher margins on certain large commercial construction projects that are now at or near completion in the current period at DBMG's commercial structural steel fabrication and erection business, a decrease in compensation-related expenses, due to headcount changes, and a decrease in legal fees at our Non-Operating Corporate segment and an increase in revenue driven by network launches and expanded coverage with existing customers at our Spectrum segment. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was partially offset by a decrease in margins at Banker Steel due to timing of completion of a large commercial construction project and an increase in recurring SG&A expenses, primarily as a result of an increase in compensation-related expenses and accounting-related costs. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was also partially offset by an increase in losses at our Life Sciences segment as a result of additional convertible note investments in MediBeacon by Pansend during the three months ended June 30, 2024, which increased Pansend's basis in MediBeacon by $1.1 million and led to Pansend recognizing $1.1 million of equity method losses which were previously unrecognized. Pansend made no convertible note investments during the comparable period.

ADJUSTED EBITDA by OPERATING SEGMENT (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) 2024 2023 Increase / (Decrease) Infrastructure $ 32.5 $ 23.5 $ 9.0 $ 50.8 $ 39.8 $ 11.0 Life Sciences (4.8 ) (3.9 ) (0.9 ) (9.0 ) (11.7 ) 2.7 Spectrum 1.5 0.8 0.7 3.1 1.2 1.9 Non-Operating Corporate (2.5 ) (3.4 ) 0.9 (5.4 ) (6.9 ) 1.5 Other and eliminations — (0.5 ) 0.5 — (1.0 ) 1.0 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 26.7 $ 16.5 $ 10.2 $ 39.5 $ 21.4 $ 18.1

Balance Sheet: As of June 30, 2024, INNOVATE had cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, of $80.2 million compared to $80.8 million as of December 31, 2023. On a stand-alone basis, as of June 30, 2024, our Non-Operating Corporate segment had cash and cash equivalents of $43.6 million compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2023.

About INNOVATE Corp.

INNOVATE Corp., is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy – Infrastructure, Life Sciences and Spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism, INNOVATE employs approximately 4,000 people across its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: www.INNOVATECorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, INNOVATE refers to certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Total Adjusted EBITDA (excluding discontinued operations, if applicable) and Adjusted EBITDA for its operating segments. In addition, other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which could limit its usefulness.

Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with meaningful information for gaining an understanding of our results as it is frequently used by the financial community to provide insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and the other items listed in the definition of Adjusted EBITDA below can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA can also be a useful measure of a company’s ability to service debt. While management believes that non-U.S. GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace our U.S. GAAP financial results. Using Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure has inherent limitations as an analytical tool as compared to net income (loss) or other U.S. GAAP financial measures, as this non-GAAP measure excludes certain items, including items that are recurring in nature, which may be meaningful to investors. As a result of the exclusions, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation and does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) or other U.S. GAAP financial measures as a measure of our operating performance.

The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, consists of Net income (loss) attributable to INNOVATE Corp., excluding: discontinued operations, if applicable; depreciation and amortization; other operating (income) loss, which is inclusive of (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, lease termination costs, (gains) losses on lease modifications, asset impairment expense and FCC reimbursements; interest expense; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense (benefit); non-controlling interest; share-based compensation expense; restructuring and exit costs; and acquisition and disposition costs.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

INNOVATE CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 313.1 $ 368.8 $ 628.3 $ 686.7 Cost of revenue 247.5 316.2 514.1 590.5 Gross profit 65.6 52.6 114.2 96.2 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 42.9 41.1 82.4 82.8 Depreciation and amortization 4.4 5.6 8.8 11.9 Other operating (income) loss (10.5 ) 0.1 (8.6 ) (0.3 ) Income from operations 28.8 5.8 31.6 1.8 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (16.5 ) (16.3 ) (33.7 ) (31.9 ) Loss from equity investees (1.1 ) (0.3 ) (2.3 ) (4.3 ) Other income (expense), net 0.2 0.3 (1.0 ) 16.8 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 11.4 (10.5 ) (5.4 ) (17.6 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2.5 (1.2 ) (0.8 ) (2.1 ) Net income (loss) 13.9 (11.7 ) (6.2 ) (19.7 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests 0.5 1.8 3.2 0.8 Net income (loss) attributable to INNOVATE Corp. 14.4 (9.9 ) (3.0 ) (18.9 ) Less: Preferred dividends 0.3 0.6 0.6 1.8 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating preferred stockholders $ 14.1 $ (10.5 ) $ (3.6 ) $ (20.7 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.27 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 89,204,850 77,922,241 83,929,228 77,806,010 Diluted 144,257,552 77,922,241 83,929,228 77,806,010





INNOVATE CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 80.2 $ 80.8 Accounts receivable, net 178.2 278.4 Contract assets 101.2 118.6 Inventory 20.9 22.4 Assets held for sale — 3.1 Other current assets 14.4 14.6 Total current assets 394.9 517.9 Investments 1.8 1.8 Deferred tax asset 1.9 2.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 143.7 154.6 Goodwill 127.0 127.1 Intangibles, net 175.1 178.9 Other assets 54.5 61.3 Total assets $ 898.9 $ 1,043.6 Liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 90.4 $ 142.9 Accrued liabilities 60.1 70.8 Current portion of debt obligations 50.2 30.5 Contract liabilities 72.8 153.5 Other current liabilities 15.8 16.1 Total current liabilities 289.3 413.8 Deferred tax liability 4.3 4.1 Debt obligations 638.3 679.3 Other liabilities 77.2 82.7 Total liabilities 1,009.1 1,179.9 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity Preferred Stock Series A-3 and Preferred Stock Series A-4, $0.001 par value 16.1 16.4 Shares authorized: 20,000,000 as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 Shares issued and outstanding: 6,125 of Series A-3 and 10,000 of Series A-4 as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 Redeemable non-controlling interest (0.2 ) (1.0 ) Total temporary equity 15.9 15.4 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value 0.1 0.1 Shares authorized: 250,000,000 and 160,000,000 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively Shares issued: 132,017,923 and 80,722,983 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively Shares outstanding: 130,529,931 and 79,234,991 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively Additional paid-in capital 348.3 328.2 Treasury stock, at cost: 1,487,992 shares as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (5.4 ) (5.4 ) Accumulated deficit (490.3 ) (487.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1.7 ) (1.1 ) Total INNOVATE Corp. stockholders’ deficit (149.0 ) (165.5 ) Non-controlling interest 22.9 13.8 Total stockholders’ deficit (126.1 ) (151.7 ) Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ deficit $ 898.9 $ 1,043.6





INNOVATE CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Infrastructure Life Sciences Spectrum Non-Operating Corporate Other and Eliminations INNOVATE Net income (loss) attributable to INNOVATE Corp. $ 21.0 $ (3.8 ) $ (5.0 ) $ 2.1 $ 0.1 $ 14.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 2.9 0.1 1.3 0.1 — 4.4 Depreciation and amortization (included in cost of revenue) 3.8 0.1 — — — 3.9 Other operating (income) loss (10.5 ) — 0.1 (0.1 ) — (10.5 ) Interest expense 2.0 1.0 3.4 10.1 — 16.5 Other (income) expense, net (0.3 ) (0.3 ) 2.1 (1.6 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10.9 — — (13.4 ) — (2.5 ) Non-controlling interest 2.0 (2.0 ) (0.5 ) — — (0.5 ) Share-based compensation expense — 0.1 — 0.3 — 0.4 Restructuring and exit costs 0.7 — — — — 0.7 Acquisition and disposition costs — — 0.1 — — 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32.5 $ (4.8 ) $ 1.5 $ (2.5 ) $ — $ 26.7





(in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Infrastructure Life Sciences Spectrum Non-Operating Corporate Other and Eliminations INNOVATE Net income (loss) attributable to INNOVATE Corp. $ 7.0 $ (2.9 ) $ (5.3 ) $ (8.2 ) $ (0.5 ) $ (9.9 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 4.1 0.1 1.3 0.1 — 5.6 Depreciation and amortization (included in cost of revenue) 4.0 0.1 — — — 4.1 Other operating loss 0.1 — — — — 0.1 Interest expense 3.4 0.7 3.4 8.8 — 16.3 Other (income) expense, net (0.3 ) (0.1 ) 1.9 (1.9 ) 0.1 (0.3 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3.8 — — (2.6 ) — 1.2 Non-controlling interest 0.7 (1.9 ) (0.6 ) — — (1.8 ) Share-based compensation expense — 0.1 — 0.6 — 0.7 Restructuring and exit costs 0.5 — — — — 0.5 Acquisition and disposition costs 0.2 — 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.5 $ (3.9 ) $ 0.8 $ (3.4 ) $ (0.5 ) $ 16.5





(in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Infrastructure Life Sciences Spectrum Non-Operating Corporate Other and Eliminations INNOVATE Net income (loss) attributable to INNOVATE Corp. $ 25.4 $ (8.3 ) $ (9.8 ) $ (10.4 ) $ 0.1 $ (3.0 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 5.9 0.2 2.6 0.1 — 8.8 Depreciation and amortization (included in cost of revenue) 7.8 0.1 — — — 7.9 Other operating (income) loss (8.9 ) — 0.1 0.2 — (8.6 ) Interest expense 4.7 1.9 6.8 20.3 — 33.7 Other (income) expense, net (1.1 ) 1.7 4.1 (3.6 ) (0.1 ) 1.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 13.4 — — (12.6 ) — 0.8 Non-controlling interest 2.4 (4.8 ) (0.8 ) — — (3.2 ) Share-based compensation expense — 0.2 — 0.6 — 0.8 Restructuring and exit costs 1.2 — — — — 1.2 Acquisition and disposition costs — — 0.1 — — 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50.8 $ (9.0 ) $ 3.1 $ (5.4 ) $ — $ 39.5



