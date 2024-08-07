TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
- Needham Virtual Industrial Technology, Robotics, and Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 19th-20th
- Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Technology Conference on August 27th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago and
- Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 4th at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York, with a presentation at 1:55pm Eastern Time.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCBs”). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.
Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050